Check out highlights some notable games and top performances from Friday night's action in Nebraska high school football.

* * *

Not a good night to be No. 1

It wasn't a good night to be ranked No. 1 in Class C.

Boone Central, ranked second in Class C-1, handled No. 1 Aurora after halftime for a 42-7 win; Norfolk Catholic, No. 2 in C-2, pulled away in the second half for a 31-14 for a win over No. 1 Ord.

Boone Central's lead was 14-7 at halftime before scoring two TDs in each of the last two quarters. Parker Borer did most of the damage for Boone with four touchdown runs. His 19-yard score with 29 seconds left in the third quarter made it 28-7.

It gets no easier for Aurora as it hosts No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood next Friday. Ashland-Greenwood also is coming off a loss.

Norfolk Catholic and Ord were tied 14-14 at halfitme, thanks to two huge special teams plays for the Knights. Trevin Sukup had a 99-yard kickoff return for a TD and Clayton Carney scored on a 70-yard punt return.

Brandon Kollars' run put Norfolk Catholic ahead less than four minutes into the second half and the Knights were in command after that.

Irish fight back

North Platte St. Patrick's nearly became the third No. 1 team to lose Friday night.

The Irish, No. 1 in Eight Man-1, trailed No. 5 Hi-Line most of the night before scoring the final 15 points for a 36-32 win.

Hi-Line took an 18-13 lead into halftime and quickly took a 13-point lead in the second half. Hi-Line's lead was 32-21 before St. Pat's rallied scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 3:46 left.

Bearcats win on road

Scottsbluff took care of Lincoln Pius X when it traveled to the Panhandle last week. On Friday, the Bearcats picked up a big road win at North Platte.

Sebastian Boyle rushed for 156 yards as Scottsbluff edged Class A North Platte 24-21. The Bearcats led 21-7 at the half, but the lead was cut to 24-21 on an Xavier Albertson 4-yard run with 5:04 left. But North Platte couldn't score again.

North Platte is 0-3 with its three losses being by a total of 10 points.

Top performances

Seth Erickson, York: Ran for 139 yards on 12 carries, which included an 87-yard touchdown in the second half that helped secure the 21-0 win over Hastings.

Quinten Myers and Tyce Porter, Anselmo-Merna: Myers rushed for 103 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries, Porter added 148 yards and two TDs on 20 carries in a 48-12 win over Ansley-Litchfield.

Kooper Koehn, Gothenburg: Caught a 21-yard touchdown pass with four minutes left to break a tie and give the Swedes, No. 8 in C-1, a 20-14 win over No. 5 McCook.

Conor Booth, Wahoo Neumann: Ran for more than 200 yards in the first quarter as the Cavaliers rolled to a 62-10 win over Lincoln Lutheran.

Alex Wilcoxson, Gretna: Threw for 232 yards and three TDs and added three more scores on the ground to lead the No. 4 Dragons to a 49-28 win over Omaha Central.

