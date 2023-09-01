Check out highlights some notable games and top performances from Friday night's action in Nebraska high school football.
Not a good night to be No. 1
It wasn't a good night to be ranked No. 1 in Class C.
Boone Central, ranked second in Class C-1, handled No. 1 Aurora after halftime for a 42-7 win; Norfolk Catholic, No. 2 in C-2, pulled away in the second half for a 31-14 for a win over No. 1 Ord.
Boone Central's lead was 14-7 at halftime before scoring two TDs in each of the last two quarters. Parker Borer did most of the damage for Boone with four touchdown runs. His 19-yard score with 29 seconds left in the third quarter made it 28-7.
It gets no easier for Aurora as it hosts No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood next Friday. Ashland-Greenwood also is coming off a loss.
Norfolk Catholic and Ord were tied 14-14 at halfitme, thanks to two huge special teams plays for the Knights. Trevin Sukup had a 99-yard kickoff return for a TD and Clayton Carney scored on a 70-yard punt return.
Brandon Kollars' run put Norfolk Catholic ahead less than four minutes into the second half and the Knights were in command after that.
Irish fight back
North Platte St. Patrick's nearly became the third No. 1 team to lose Friday night.
The Irish, No. 1 in Eight Man-1, trailed No. 5 Hi-Line most of the night before scoring the final 15 points for a 36-32 win.
Hi-Line took an 18-13 lead into halftime and quickly took a 13-point lead in the second half. Hi-Line's lead was 32-21 before St. Pat's rallied scoring the go-ahead touchdown with 3:46 left.
Bearcats win on road
Scottsbluff took care of Lincoln Pius X when it traveled to the Panhandle last week. On Friday, the Bearcats picked up a big road win at North Platte.
Sebastian Boyle rushed for 156 yards as Scottsbluff edged Class A North Platte 24-21. The Bearcats led 21-7 at the half, but the lead was cut to 24-21 on an Xavier Albertson 4-yard run with 5:04 left. But North Platte couldn't score again.
North Platte is 0-3 with its three losses being by a total of 10 points.
Top performances Seth Erickson, York: Ran for 139 yards on 12 carries, which included an 87-yard touchdown in the second half that helped secure the 21-0 win over Hastings. Quinten Myers and Tyce Porter, Anselmo-Merna: Myers rushed for 103 yards and four touchdowns on 18 carries, Porter added 148 yards and two TDs on 20 carries in a 48-12 win over Ansley-Litchfield. Kooper Koehn, Gothenburg: Caught a 21-yard touchdown pass with four minutes left to break a tie and give the Swedes, No. 8 in C-1, a 20-14 win over No. 5 McCook. Conor Booth, Wahoo Neumann: Ran for more than 200 yards in the first quarter as the Cavaliers rolled to a 62-10 win over Lincoln Lutheran. Alex Wilcoxson, Gretna: Threw for 232 yards and three TDs and added three more scores on the ground to lead the No. 4 Dragons to a 49-28 win over Omaha Central.
In this episode of the Nebraska Prep Zone Report, Dillon Adams is joined by Mike Patterson and Stu Pospisil to break down the main takeaways from Week 1 of the Nebraska high school football season.
Photos: Elkhorn South takes on Millard South football
Millard South's Dylan Kuhl runs back an interception off of Elkhorn South for a touchdown in the second quarter at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Millard South had just been intercepted by Elkhorn South on the previous play.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Trey Madsen defends Millard South's Amarion Jackson as he tries to haul in a pass at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Ty Nielson tackles Millard South's Nolan Feller at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Dylan Kuhl rips the jersey of Elkhorn South's Jaydon Sutko while attempting to tackle him at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Riley Hodges tackles takcles Millard South's Dominic Duggan as he tries to catch a pass at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Riley Hodges tackles takcles Millard South's Dominic Duggan as he tries to catch a pass at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South runs off the field after warm-ups before playing Millard South at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Ean Langer tosses the ball to Calvin Perez during warm-ups before playing Elkhorn South at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South students find their seats before their team plays Millard South at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Riley Hodges tackles takcles Millard South's Dominic Duggan as he tries to catch a pass at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Riley Hodges tackles takcles Millard South's Dominic Duggan as he tries to catch a pass at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
American Legion Post 374 during the national anthem before the Elkhorn South and Millard South game at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans wait for the start of the Elkhorn South and Millard South game at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South quarterback Carson Rauner scrambles against Millard South at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard South student section cheers on their team against Elkhorn South at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Aidan Skradis can't catch up this first-quarter pass against Millard South at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Henry Prochazka pressures Millard South quarterback Jett Thomalla at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South quarterback Carson Rauner throws a pass against Millard South at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South signals no catch after Elkhorn South's Riley Hodges tackles takcles Millard South's Dominic Duggan as he tries to catch a pass at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Riley Hodges defends Millard South wide receiver Issac Jensen on an incomplete pass at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Riley Hodges defends Millard South wide receiver Issac Jensen on an incomplete pass at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Dylan Kuhl rips the jersey of Elkhorn South's Jaydon Sutko while attempting to tackle him at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Madden Riggs throws a pass against Millard South at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Caeden Olin tackles Elkhorn South's Jaydon Sutko at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Dylan Kuhl runs back an interception off of Elkhorn South for a touchdown in the second quarter at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Millard South had just been intercepted by Elkhorn South on the previous play.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Dylan Kuhl runs back an interception off of Elkhorn South for a touchdown in the second quarter at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Millard South had just been intercepted by Elkhorn South on the previous play.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Henry Prochazka gets worked on by trainers in the second half Millard South at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Jeff Thomalla throws a pass against Elkhorn South at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South reacts to a pass interference call against them while playing Millard South at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Rilley Hodges tackles Millard South's Isaac Jensen at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South celebrates a sack on Elkhorn South quarterback Carson Rauner at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: Papillion-La Vista South takes on Papillion-La Vista football
Papillion-La Vista's Travis Hines II (6) celebrates during the fourth quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Sam Schuler (7) leaps into the end zone to score during the second quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Trent Lavicky (5) dives in an attempt to tackle Papillion-La Vista South's Sam Schuler (7) during the third quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Derek Jones (2) runs the ball against Papillion-La Vista's Travis Hines II (6) during the first quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Payton Prestito (21) is tackled by Papillion-La Vista South's Grant Beckenhauer (8) and Max Niiya (42) during the second quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
The Papillion-La Vista South student section is illuminated during the second quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Travis Hines II (6) runs the ball into the end zone to score during the second quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Travis Hines II (6) catches a two-point conversion in the end zone above Papillion-La Vista South's Kylan Connor (5) during the third quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
The Papillion-La Vista Monarchs take the field for the first quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Sam Schuler (7) reaches out for the snap during the first quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Sam Schuler (7) is tackled by Papillion-La Vista's Payton Prestito (21) during the first quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Isaac Pamaran (16) runs the ball during the first quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Ashton Blakeman (1) tackles Papillion-La Vista's Isaac Pamaran (16) during the first quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Kaleb Bailey (65), Ty Jelinek (4), Kylan Connor (5) and Ashton Blakeman (1) tackle Papillion-La Vista's Payton Prestito (21) during the first quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Tavien Pirtle (2) throws during the first quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Sam Schuler (7) hands the ball off to Papillion-La Vista South's Derek Jones (2) during the first quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista head Tim Williams during the first quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Sam Schuler (7) runs the ball as Papillion-La Vista's Trent Lavicky (5) comes in to tackle Schuler during the second quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Seth Allen (87) runs the ball against Papillion-La Vista's Travis Hines II (6) during the second quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Seth Allen (87) is tackled by Papillion-La Vista's Payton Prestito (21) and Zach Stevenson (6) during the second quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Sam Schuler (7) celebrates after running in a touchdown during the second quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Jordan Barrientos (23) runs the ball during the second quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Jordan Barrientos (23) runs the ball against Papillion-La Vista South's Max Niiya (42) during the second quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Caden Busch (9) runs the ball during the second quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Isaac Pamaran (16) reaches out for the pass during the second quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Jordan Barrientos (23) runs the ball against Papillion-La Vista South's Kylan Connor (5) during the second quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Travis Hines II (6) runs the ball into the end zone to score during the second quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Payton Prestito (21) runs the ball during the third quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Isaac Pamaran (16) celebrates with teammates during the third quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Travis Hines II (6) tackles Papillion-La Vista South's Seth Allen (87) during the third quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South head coach Tim Clemenger during the third quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Payton Prestito (21) runs the ball during the third quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Isaac Pamaran (16) intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Papillion-La Vista South's Keenan Flannery (41) for a touchback during the third quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Isaac Pamaran (16) celebrates after intercepting a pass in the end zone intended for Papillion-La Vista South's Keenan Flannery (41) for a touchback during the third quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Tavien Pirtle (2) hands the ball off to Payton Prestito (21) during the third quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Derek Jones (2) fumbles the ball during the fourth quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista students celebrate with the Monarchs after defeating Papillion-La Vista South, 28-7, in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!