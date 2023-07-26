Norfolk's Chris Koozer and Lincoln Southeast's Ryan Gottula will be the head coaches for the 2024 Nebraska Shrine Bowl.

Koozer is starting his third year with the Panthers. He was a Shrine assistant in 2017 while at Sidney.

Gottula’s 13th season at Southeast begins with a 77-45 career record. His 2011 team was Class A champion.

On Koozer’s North staff will be head coaches James Thompson of Lincoln North Star, Ryan Smith of Sidney, Chad Cattau of Hartington Cedar Catholic and Ron Beacom of Neligh-Oakdale and assistants Jason Jones of Grand Island and Matt Skiff of Norfolk.

New Lincoln Southwest coach Grant Traynowicz will be on the South staff with head coaches Tom Van Haute of Omaha Gross, Clint Head of Hastings St. Cecilia and Chris Ardissono of Bruning-Davenport/Shickley and assistants Fred Thorne and Andy Ryan of Southeast.

The Shrine Bowl returns to Kearney on June 1.​

