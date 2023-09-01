Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.
Top 10
Team, this week, next week
1. Omaha Westside beat Grand Island 45-0, at Bellevue West
2. Elkhorn South lost to Millard South 33-0, at Papillion-La Vista South
3. Omaha North lost to Millard West 19-16, at Columbus
4. Gretna beat Omaha Central 49-28, at Creighton Prep
5. Millard South beat Elkhorn South 33-0, at Millard North
6. Papillion-La Vista beat Papillion-La Vista South 28-7, at Lincoln Southeast (Th.)
7. Kearney beat Fremont 41-6, Lincoln North Star
8. Bellevue West beat Omaha Burke 41-28, Omaha Westside
9. Papillion-La Vista South lost to Papillion-La Vista 41-6, Elkhorn South
10. Millard West beat Omaha North 19-16, Omaha Burke (Th.)
Class A
1. Omaha Westside beat Grand Island 45-0, at Bellevue West
2. Elkhorn South lost to Millard South 33-0, at Papillion-La Vista South
3. Omaha North lost to Millard West 19-16, at Columbus
4. Gretna beat Omaha Central 49-28, at Creighton Prep
5. Millard South beat Elkhorn South 33-0, at Millard North
6. Papillion-La Vista beat Papillion-La Vista South 28-7, at Lincoln Southeast (Th.)
7. Kearney beat Fremont 41-6, Lincoln North Star
8. Bellevue West beat Omaha Burke 41-28, Omaha Westside
9. Papillion-La Vista South lost to Papillion-La Vista 41-6, Elkhorn South
10. Millard West beat Omaha North 19-16, Omaha Burke (Th.)
Class B
1. Bennington beat Plattsmouth 28-20, at York
2. Elkhorn North vs. Lincoln Northwest, late, at Crete
3. Omaha Skutt beat Grand Island Northwest 30-14, at Beatrice
4. Waverly beat Beatrice 42-0, at Mt. Michael
5. Scottsbluff beat North Platte 24-21, at Fredrick, Co.
6. York beat Hastings 21-0, Bennington
7. Omaha Gross vs. Omaha Westview, late, at Elkhorn
8. Seward beat Lincoln Pius X 20-13, Grand Island Northwest
9. Plattsmouth lost to Bennington 28-20, at Gretna East
10. Norris lost to Elkhorn 26-24, Lexington
Class C-1
1. Aurora lost to Boone Central 42-7, Ashland-Greenwood
2. Boone Central beat Aurora 42-7, at Columbus Lakeview
3. Ashland-Greenwood lost to Wahoo 28-21, at Aurora
4. Omaha Roncalli beat Nebraska City 35-0, at Raymond Ctrl.
5. McCook lost to Gothenburg 20-14, at Broken Bow
6. Wahoo beat Ashland-Greenwood 28-21, at Auburn
7. Chadron vs. Gering, late, at Mitchell
8. Gothenburg beat McCook 20-14, Adams Central
9. Columbus Lakeview vs. Boys Town, late, at Boone Central
10. Pierce beat Columbus Scotus 28-20, at Arlington
Class C-2
1. Ord lost to Norfolk Catholic 31-14, Battle Creek
2. Norfolk Catholic beat Ord 31-14, at Logan View/Scribner-Snyder
3. Battle Creek beat David City 47-0, at Ord
4. Wahoo Neumann beat Lincoln Lutheran 62-10, at Grand Island Central Catholic
5. Oakland-Craig beat Fort Calhoun 22-20, Malcolm
6. Fillmore Central beat Milford 30-0, Cenennial
7. Mitchell vs. Torrington, Wyo., late, Chadron
8. Hartington Cedar Catholic beat David City Aquinas 25-13, Yutan
9. Malcolm beat Raymond Central 49-13, at Oakland-Craig
10. David City Aquinas lost to Hartington Cedar Catholic 25-13, at Lincoln Lutheran
Eight Man-1
1. North Platte St. Patrick's beat Hi-Line 36-32, at Kimball
2. Stanton vs. Elkhorn Valley, late, Weeping Water
3. Cross County beat Brown-Talbot 98-12, at McCool Junction
4. Thayer Central vs. Sutton, late, Heartland
5. Hi-Line lost to North Platte St. Patrick's 36-32, Sutton
6. Elmwood-Murdock beat Freeman 48-26, Palmyra
7. Weeping Water vs. Johnson-Brock, late, at Stanton
8. EMF beat McCool Junction 80-34 (Th.), at Sandy Creek
9. Neligh-Oakdale vs. West Point GACC, late, Crofton
10. Clarkson/Leigh beat Pender 36-29, Bancroft-Rosalie
Eight Man-2
1. South Loup vs. Maywood-Hayes Center, late, at Hitchcock Co.
2. Howells-Dodge beat Fullerton 54-20, at Wynot
3. Wynot beat Humphrey St. Francis 14-6, Howells-Dodge
4. Humphrey St. Francis lost Wynot 14-6, Osceola
5. Dundy County-Stratton beat Perkins County 34-20, Axtell
6. Bloomfield vs. Crofton, late, at TCNE
7. Central Valley beat High Plains 52-6, at Anselmo-Merna
8. BDS vs. Superior, late, Blue Hill
9. Ainsworth beat Madison 66-0, at Burwell
10. Osceola vs. Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, late, Humphrey St. Francis
Six Man
1. Lincoln Parkview beat Hampton 37-0, SEM
2. Arthur County beat Cody Kilgore 60-54, bye
3. Pawnee City beat Franklin 53-20, bye
5. Cody-Kilgore lost to Arthur County 60-54, Stuart
6. Potter-Dix beat Crawford 68-31, Hay Springs
7. Red Cloud beat Meridian 40-0, Dorchester
8. SEM beat Stuart 43-27, Lincoln Parkview
9. Wilcox-Hildreth beat Heartland Lutheran 58-8, Southwest
10. Paxton lost to Garden County 51-50, bye
Photos: Elkhorn South takes on Millard South football
Photos: Papillion-La Vista South takes on Papillion-La Vista football
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!