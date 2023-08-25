Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.
Class A
1. Omaha Westside beat Omaha Creighton Prep 57-7, Grand Island
2. Bellevue West lost to Omaha North 25-7, at Omaha Burke
3. Elkhorn South beat Lincoln Southeast 35-7, at Millard South
4. Millard North lost to Papillion-La Vista 28-10, at Omaha Creighton Prep
5. Omaha North beat Bellevue West 25-7, Millard West
6. Kearney vs. Lincoln East, late, at Fremont
7. Gretna vs. Omaha Burke, late, at Omaha Central
8. Millard South beat Millard West 28-27, at Elkhorn South
9. Papillion-La Vista beat Millard North 28-10, Papillion-La Vista South
10. Millard West lost to Millard South 28-27, at Omaha North
Class B
1. Bennington beat Omaha Skutt 14-13, Plattsmouth
2. Elkhorn North, bye, Lincoln Northwest
3. Omaha Skutt lost to Bennington 14-13, at Grand Island Northwest
4. Waverly vs. Elkhorn, late, Beatrice
5. Blair lost to Plattsmouth 30-27, OT, bye
6. Scottsbluff beat Lincoln Pius X 34-7, at North Platte
7. Lincoln Pius X lost to Scottsbluff 34-7, Seward
8. Elkhorn vs. Waverly, late, at Norris
9. York beat Lexington 46-0, Hastings
10. Grand Island Northwest vs. Aurora, late, Omaha Skutt
Class C-1
1. Aurora vs. Grand Island Northwest, late, at Boone Central
2. Boone Central beat Broken Bow 48-0, Aurora
3. Ashland-Greenwood beat Columbus Lakeview 28-3, Wahoo
4. Omaha Roncalli vs. Wayne, late, Nebraska City
5. Pierce lost to Wahoo 23-6, Columbus Scotus
6. McCook beat Cozad 28-0, Gothenburg
7. Wahoo beat Pierce 23-6, at Ashland-Greenwood
8. Columbus Lakeview lost to Ashland-Greenwood 28-3, at Boys Town
9. Central City lost to Ord 49-29, Cozad
10. Chadron vs. Gordon-Rushville, late, at Gering
Class C-2
1. Ord beat Central City 49-29, at Norfolk Catholic
2. Norfolk Catholic beat Oakland-Craig 42-27, Ord
3. Oakland-Craig lost to Norfolk Catholic 42-27, at Fort Calhoun
4. Battle Creek beat Fremont Bergan 51-7, David City
5. Wahoo Neumann vs. Milford, late, Lincoln Lutheran
6. Yutan lost to Malcolm 34-28, at Tri County
7. Fillmore Central vs. David City, late, at Milford
8. Mitchell vs. Wheatland, late, Torrington
9. David City Aquinas lost to Columbus Scotus 3-0, Hartington Cedar Catholic
10. Hartington Cedar Catholic beat Tekamah-Herman 55-0, at David City Aquinas
Eight Man-1
1. North Platte St. Patrick’s beat Cambridge 35-0, Hi-Line
2. Stanton beat Riverside 54-12, Elkhorn Valley
3. Clarkson/Leigh lost to EMF 58-38, Pender
4. Riverside vs. Stanton, late, at Sandy Creek
5. Cross County beat Sutton 64-12, at Bownell Talbot
6. Thayer Central vs. McCool Junction, late, at Sutton
7. Neligh-Oakdale lost to Howells-Dodge 42-32, at West Point GACC
8. Hi-Line vs. Pleasanton, late, at North Platte St. Patrick’s
9. Elmwood-Murdock vs. Falls City SacredHeart, late, at Freeman
10. Weeping Water vs. Palmyra, late, at Johnson-Brock
Eight Man-2
1. South Loup beat Elm Creek 48-21, at Maywood-Hayes Center
2. Howells-Dodge beat Neligh-Oakdale 42-32, Fullerton
3. Wynot beat Hartington-Newcastle 50-26, at Humphrey St. Francis
4. Humphrey St. Francis beat Elgin/Pope John 40-12, Wynot
5. Dundy County-Stratton beat Julesburg 32-14, Perkins County
6. Bloomfield vs. Winside, late, Crofton
7. Central Valley beat Fullerton 46-20, High Plains
8. BDS beat High Plains 32-0, Superior
9. Ainsworth beat North Central 68-12, Madison
10. Osceola beat Diller-Odell 54-8, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Six Man
1. Lincoln Parkview, bye, Hampton
2. Arthur County beat Garden County 48-28, Cody-Kilgore
3. Pawnee City, bye, Franklin
4. Shelton beat Stuart 56-53, bye
5. Cody-Kilgore beat Wallace 64-14, Arthur County
6. Potter-Dix vs. Minatare, Crawford
7. Hay Springs lost to Paxton 33-0, bye
8. Red Cloud, bye, Meridian
9. SEM beat Brady 67-21, Stuart
10. Wilcox-Hildreth, bye, Heartland Lutheran
Nebraska high school football preseason rankings by Stu Pospisil.
Photos: Omaha North football takes on Bellevue West
Omaha North's Mykel Johnson tries to tackle Bellevue West's TJ Whaley at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North's Maxwell Clark closes in on Bellevue West quarterback Daniel Kaelin as he throws a pass at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North's Sebastian Circo throws a pass against Omaha North at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Chris Lawson celebrates a fumble recovery against Omaha North at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North's Sebastian Circo throws a pass before Bellevue West's Chris Lawson hits him at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North's Mykel Johnson loses his helmet while tackling Bellevue West's TJ Whaley at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North's Mykel Johnson tackles Bellevue West's TJ Whaley at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Kenny Bryant gets called for pass interference on a pass intended Omaha North's Titan Glassman at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Kenny Bryant, left, gets called for pass interference on a pass intended Omaha North's Titan Glassman at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's CJ Gauff breaks a tackle against Omaha North at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North's Khalil Davis runs a 72-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter as Bellevue West's Kenny Bryant at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North's Khalil Davis runs a 72-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter against Bellevue West's Kenny Bryant, left, and Araf Evans Jr at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North's Khalil Davis runs a 72-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North's Mykel Johnson breaks up a pass intended for Bellevue West at Bellevue West's Creighton Jongeling on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North's Khalil Davis catches a touchdown pass in front of Bellevue West's Kenny Bryant at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha North's Khalil Davis winces after getting a cramp after a 72-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: Omaha Creighton Prep takes on Omaha Westside football
Omaha Westside's Nick Anglim (33) tackles Omaha Creighton Prep's Tony Coniglio (5) during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Anthony Rezac (5) throws the ball during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Michael Burt (87) catches the pass in front of Omaha Westside's Jordon Hurst (3) during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jahmez Ross (6) runs the ball during the second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Brody Goc (23) runs the ball during the second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside takes on Creighton Prep during the second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Anthony Rezac (5) celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Prep players take the field for warm ups before their game against Omaha Westside in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside players warm up before their game against Creighton Prep in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Prep players take the field for warm ups before their game against Omaha Westside in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside players warm up before their game against Creighton Prep in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Braylen Warren (14) puts on his jersey before Westside takes on Creighton Prep in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Creighton Prep fans hold up their shoes before the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Tony Coniglio (5) takes the snap against Omaha Westside during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning (1) runs the ball during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jahmez Ross (6) fumbles the ball as he is tackled by Omaha Creighton Prep's Zac McLeay (10) and Omaha Creighton Prep's Ian Asselin (54) during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jahmez Ross (6) runs the ball into the end zone to score during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning (1) and Omaha Westside's Jordon Hurst (3) go in to tackle Omaha Creighton Prep's Wyatt Lasher (8) during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jahmez Ross (6) runs the ball during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep head coach Tim Johnk reacts as he talks with an official during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep head coach Tim Johnk during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Anthony Rezac (5) looks to pass during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Will Bauerly (27) kicks the ball during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Tony Coniglio (5) runs the ball during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Tony Coniglio (5) passes the ball to Omaha Creighton Prep's Angelo Walker (21) during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Angelo Walker (21) runs the ball during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Christian Jones (8) reacts after a tackle during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Tony Coniglio (5) throws the ball during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside head coach Paul Limongi during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jahmez Ross (6) runs the ball against Omaha Creighton Prep's Zac McLeay (10) during the second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Zac McLeay (10) runs the ball during the second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Trevor Spady (24) blocks a pass by Omaha Creighton Prep's Tony Coniglio (5) during the second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep's Ian Asselin (54) pressures Omaha Westside's Anthony Rezac (5) during the second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Anthony Rezac (5) runs the ball into the end zone to score during the second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside head coach Paul Limongi during the second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Finn Christensen (15) stiff-arms Omaha Creighton Prep's Silas Bush (94) as he runs the ball during the fourth quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Ashton Metoyer (28) is pushed into the end zone to score during the fourth quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
during the fourth quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside head coach Paul Limongi talks to his players after Westside defeated Creighton Prep, 57-7, in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Creighton Prep head coach Tim Johnk talks to his players after Westside defeated Creighton Prep, 57-7, in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
