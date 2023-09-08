Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.
Top 10 Team, this week, next week
Class A
1. Omaha Westside beat Bellevue West 45-12, Millard North
2. Millard South beat Millard North 56-19, at Gretna
3. Gretna beat Omaha Creighton Prep 27-24 2OT, Millard South
4. Millard West beat Omaha Burke 48-7, Omaha Creighton Prep
5. Omaha North beat Columbus 40-26, Omaha Benson
6. Papillion-La Vista lost to Lincoln Southeast 10-7, at Lincoln Southwest
7. Kearney beat Lincoln North Star 35-7, Bellevue West
8. Bellevue West lost to Omaha Westside 45-12, at Kearney
9. Elkhorn South beat Papillion-La Vista South 52-14, Omaha Central
10. Omaha Creighton Prep lost to Gretna 27-24, at Millard West
Class B
1. Bennington beat York 17-6, Lincoln Pius X
2. Elkhorn North beat Crete 57-6, Grand Island Northwest
3. Omaha Skutt beat Beatrice 57-10, Elkhorn
4. Waverly beat Elkhorn Mount Michael 49-7, Norris
5. Scottsbluff beat Frederick, Colo. 51-28, York
6. York lost to Bennington 17-6, at Scottsbluff
7. Omaha Gross lost to Elkhorn 27-13, Blair
8. Seward lost to Grand Island Northwest 13-6, Hastings
9. Plattsmouth beat Gretna East 37-0, Elkhorn Mount Michael
10. Elkhorn beat Omaha Gross 27-13, at Omaha Skutt
Class C-1
1. Boone Central beat Columbus Lakeview 35-0, Douglas County West
2. Wahoo beat Auburn 52-6, Nebraska City
3. Omaha Roncalli beat Raymond Cen. 43-14, Pierce
4. Ashland-Greenwood beat Aurora 42-24, Auburn
5. Aurora lost to Ashland-Greenwood 42-24, at Platteview
6. Gothenburg lost to Adams Central 13-7, Alliance
7. Chadron lost to Mitchell 42-14, Valentine
8. McCook lost to Broken Bow 14-10, Holdrege
9. Columbus Lakeview lost to Boone Central 35-0, St. Paul
10. Pierce beat Arlington 53-16, at Omaha Roncalli
Class C-2
1. Norfolk Catholic beat Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 49-9, at Louisville
2. Battle Creek beat Ord 34-14, Centennial
3. Wahoo Neumann beat Grand Island Central Catholic 34-21, at Hastings St. Cecilia
4. Ord lost to Battle Creek 34-14, at Gordon-Rushville
5. Oakland-Craig beat Malcolm 28-20, at Ponca
6. Fillmore Central beat Centennial 44-0, Wilber-Clatonia
7. Mitchell beat Chadron 42-14, at Sidney
8. Hartington Cedar Catholic lost to Yutan 28-6, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder
9. Malcolm lost to Oakland-Craig 28-20, Tekamah-Herman
10. Kearney Catholic lost to Minden 28-14, at Milford
Eight Man-1
1. North Platte St. Patrick’s beat Kimball 69-0, Sutherland
2. Stanton beat Weeping Water 52-22, at West Point GACC
3. Cross County beat McCool Junction 84-18, Twin River
4. Thayer Central beat Heartland 52-8, at Palmyra
5. Elmwood-Murdock beat Palmyra 56-52, at Omaha Christian
6. Hi-Line beat Sutton 56-30, at Arcadia-Loup City
7. EMF lost to Sandy Creek 64-62 2OT, Freeman
8. Neligh-Oakdale lost to Crofton 52-12, at Elkhorn Valley
9. Crofton beat Neligh-Oakdale 52-12, Hartington-Newcastle
10. Sandy Creek beat EMF 64-62 2OT, at Sutton
Eight Man-2
1. South Loup beat Hitchcock County 46-0, Sandhills-Thedford
2. Howells-Dodge lost to Wynot 32-26, at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
3. Wynot beat Howells-Dodge 32-26, at Randolph
4. Dundy County-Stratton beat Axtell 36-0, at Bertrand
5. Central Valley beat Anselmo-Merna 49-12, Elm Creek
6. BDS beat Blue Hill 50-0, at Nebraska City Lourdes
7. Ainsworth beat Burwell 28-0, at Niobrara-Verdigre
8. Osceola lost to Humphrey St. Francis 40-8, at Palmer
9. Johnson-Brock beat Mead 46-0, at HTRS
10. Humphrey St. Francis beat Osceola 40-8, at East Butler
Six Man
1. Lincoln Parkview lost to SEM 54-6, Heartland Lutheran (Th.)
2. Arthur County, bye, Hay Springs
3. Pawnee City, bye, Red Cloud
4. Shelton beat Santee 74-39, Paxton
5. Cody-Kilgore lost to Stuart 35-27, Santee
6. Potter-Dix beat Hay Springs 46-22, Sioux County
7. Red Cloud beat Dorchester 66-14, Pawnee City
8. SEM beat Lincoln Parkview 54-6, bye
9. Wilcox-Hildreth beat Southwest 44-37, Lewiston
10. Garden County beat Wallace 43-42, bye
Photos: Bellevue West football hosts Omaha Westside
Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning catches a touchdown in front of Bellevue West's Dae'Vonn Hall in the first quarter at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West warms up before they game against Omaha Westside at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jahmez Ross fumbles the ball in the first quarter against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Westside would recover the ball..
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Trainers attend to Bellevue West's Dae'Vonn Hall after he was injured on a play against Omaha Westside at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Trainers run over to Bellevue West's Dae'Vonn Hall after he was injured on a play against Omaha Westside at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Anthony Rezac runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Anthony Rezac throws a pass in the first quarter against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jahmez Ross fumbles the ball in the first quarter against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Westside would recover the ball..
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Kenyan Cotton celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Kenyan Cotton scores a touchdown in the second quarter against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning intercepts a pass intended for Bellevue West's Jordon Hurst at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning intercepts a pass intended for Bellevue West's Jordon Hurst at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning intercepts a pass intended for Bellevue West's Jordon Hurst at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning intercepts a pass intended for Bellevue West's Jordon Hurst at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jahmez Ross runs the ball against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Ben Goodwater can't hail in this two-point conversion while under pressure form Omaha Westside's Preston Okafor at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Ben Goodwater can't hail in this two-point conversion while under pressure form Omaha Westside's Preston Okafor at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Teddy Rezac almost intercepts a pass intended for Bellevue West's TJ Whaley in the second quarter at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Grant Beutler catches a pass in front of Bellevue West's Jermaine Green at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Multiple Omaha Westside players tackle Bellevue West's Isaiah McMorris at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West quarterback Daniel Kaelin passes the ball against Omaha Westside Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jonquel Osler hits Bellevue West quarterback Daniel Kaelin in the second quarter at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Dae'Vonn Hall acknolwdges the crowd after being injured on a play against Omaha Westside at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Brody Goc scores a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Brody Goc runs the ball in the fourth quarter against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Shawn Schutte tackles Omaha Westside's Brody Goc at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Dae'Vonn Hall acknolwdges the crowd after being injured on a play against Omaha Westside at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Andrew Nielsen runs the ball against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Anthony Rezac throws a pass in the first quarter against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West quarterback Daniel Kaelin scrambles against Omaha Westside Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Kenyan Cotton scores a touchdown in the second quarter against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
