Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.
Top 10 Team, this week, next week
1. Omaha Westside beat Millard North 49-7, at Norfolk
2. Millard South beat Gretna 38-7, Lincoln North Star
3. Gretna lost to Millard South 38-7, Bellevue East
4. Millard West beat Omaha Creighton Prep 20-7, at South Sioux City
5. Omaha North beat Omaha Benson 56-0, at Omaha Central
6. Kearney beat Bellevue West 16-14, at North Platte
7. Elkhorn South beat Omaha Central 32-21, at Omaha Northwest
8. Bellevue West lost to Kearney 16-14, at Omaha South
9. Omaha Creighton Prep lost to Millard West 20-7, Omaha Burke
10. Lincoln East beat Lincoln Northeast 42-7, Columbus
Class B
1. Bennington beat Lincoln Pius X 58-0, at Elkhorn
2. Elkhorn North beat Grand Island Northwest 30-12, at Omaha Westview
3. Omaha Skutt beat Elkhorn 45-0, Omaha Buena Vista
4. Waverly beat Norris 27-22, at York
5. Scottsbluff lost to York 14-10, at Grand Island Northwest
6. York beat Scottsbluff 14-10, Waverly
7. Plattsmouth beat Elkhorn Mount Michael 41-7 Beatrice
8. Elkhorn lost to Omaha Skutt 45-0, Bennington
9. Omaha Gross lost to Blair 22-7, at Ralston
10. Grand Island Northwest lost to Elkhorn North 30-12, Scottsbluff
Class C-1
1. Boone Central beat Douglas County West 19-14, West Point-Beemer
2. Wahoo beat Nebraska City 63-0, Columbus Lakeview
3. Omaha Roncalli lost to Pierce 37-28, at Boys Town
4. Ashland-Greenwood beat Auburn 35-0, at Omaha Concordia
5. Aurora beat Platteview 55-14, St. Paul
6. Pierce beat Omaha Roncalli 37-28, Wayne
7. Adams Central beat Syracuse 27-8, Central City
8. Minden beat Fairbury 37-6, at Holdrege
9. Douglas County West lost to Boone Central 19-14, at Schuyler
10. Columbus Lakeview beat St. Paul 24-7, at Wahoo
Class C-2
1. Norfolk Catholic beat Louisville 49-6, West Holt
2. Battle Creek beat Centennial 47-0, Ponca
3. Wahoo Neumann lost to Hastings St. Cecilia 29-25, Yutan
4. Oakland-Craig beat Ponca 34-16, Hartington Cedar Catholic
5. Ord vs. Gordon-Rushville, late, Gibbon
6. Fillmore Central beat Wilber-Clatonia 35-13, at Fairbury
7. Mitchell lost to Sidney 42-34, Hershey
8. Hastings St. Cecilia beat Wahoo Neumann 29-25, at Grand Island Central Catholic
9. North Bend lost to Yutan 28-20, Tekamah-Herman
10. Yutan beat North Bend 28-20, at Wahoo Neumann
Eight Man-1
1. North Platte St. Patrick’s beat Sutherland 63-12, at Sandhills Valley
2. Stanton beat West Point GACC 56-12, Lyons-Decatur Northeast
3. Cross County beat Twin River 58-8, Cedar Bluffs
4. Thayer Central vs. Palmyra, late, Southern
5. Elmwood-Murdock beat Omaha Christian 70-12, Mead
6. Hi-Line beat Arcadia-Loup City 48-8, Southern Valley
7. Crofton beat Hartington-Newcastle 58-38, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
8. Sandy Creek vs. Sutton, late, Superior
9. Shelby-Rising City beat Clarkson/Leigh 36-14, at Madison
10. Arapahoe beat Alma 44-38, Cambridge
Eight Man-2
1. South Loup beat Sandhills/Thedford 48-34, at Leyton
2. Wynot beat Randolph 54-6, at Creighton
3. Dundy County-Stratton beat Bertrand 44-8, Medicine Valley
4. Central Valley beat Elm Creek 75-6, at Overton
5. BDS lost to Nebraska City Lourdes 34-28, at Falls City Sacred Heart
6. Howells-Dodge, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family, East Butler
7. Ainsworth beat Niobrara/Verdigre 54-0, CWC
8. Johnson-Brock vs. Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer, late, Nebraska City Lourdes
9. Humphrey St. Francis beat East Butler 56-0, Winside
10. Sandhills/Thedford lost to South Loup 48-34, Hyannis
Six Man
1. Arthur County beat Hay Springs 80-7, Paxton
2. SEM, bye, Wilcox-Hildreth
3. Pawnee City beat Red Cloud 58-22, Lewiston
4. Shelton beat Paxton 45-37, Franklin
5. Potter-Dix beat Sioux County 53-24, Banner County
6. Red Cloud lost to Pawnee City 58-22, Harvard
7. Lincoln Parkview beat Heartland Lutheran 59-16, Sterling
8. Wilcox-Hildreth beat Lewiston 59-14, SEM
9. Garden County, bye, Hay Springs
10. Stuart beat Brady 64-0, Heartland Lutheran
Photos: Gretna football hosts Millard South
Millard South's Gabriel Prucha (36) stretches and rolls over Gretna's Alex Wilcoxson (10) for a touchdown in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Jett Thomalla (4) hands the ball off to Gabriel Prucha (36) in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Blake Hawkins (5) watches his team in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Amarion Jackson (9) celebrates a touchdown with teammates Delunn Jones (14) and Dominic Duggan (5) in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun sets as Millard South's Isaac Jensen (11) tries to make a catch in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Alex Wilcoxson (10) looks to pass the ball in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Dylan Kuhl (6) stiff arms Gretna's Isaiah Weber (33) in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Jett Thomalla (4) grabs the snap in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Max Vescio (14) looks up at the scoreboard in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South fans celebrate a play in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Dylan Kuhl (6) is caught between Gretna's Michael Scheef (7) and Alex Wilcoxson (10) in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A Gretna cheerleader reacts to a turnover in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Alex Wilcoxson (10) looks to pass the ball past Millard South's Jameson Rayner (34) in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna fans react to a play in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Dylan Kuhl (6) runs with the ball in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South fans watch the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Blake Hawkins (5) resets after a play in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Gabriel Prucha (36) runs with the ball in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna head coach Mike Kayl watches his team in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Gabriel Prucha (36) goes head-to-head with Gretna's Jace Wilson (35) in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Gabriel Prucha (36) powers through Gretna's Joey Vieth (23) and Blake Hawkins (5) in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Gretna marching band performs the fight song ahead of the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Dylan Kuhl (6) runs with the ball in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Michael Schema (7) runs with the ball in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Gabriel Prucha (36) runs with the ball in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Isaiah Weber (33) runs with the ball in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Dylan Kuhl (6) and his teammates celebrate following the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South players celebrate following the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South head coach Ty Wisdom talks with his team following the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: Omaha Roncalli football hosts Pierce
Pierce's Keegen Larson (9) celebrates with his teammates and fans after Pierce defeated Omaha Roncalli, 37-28 in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Luke Orr (2) catches a pass to score a touchdown in the end zone against Pierce's Caleb Newman (5) during second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Brady Mcgill (8) throws during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli takes on Pierce during second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Hayden Bauer (6) is tackled by Omaha Roncalli's Chris Haman-macias (20) during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha Roncalli student section cheers during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Champion White (11) throws during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Champion White (11) is tackled by Omaha Roncalli's Clay Shafer (53) and Omaha Roncalli's Bryson Rowe (58) during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Maxwell Thompson (17) tackles Pierce's Keenan Valverde (7) during second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Kaden Froehlich (2) celebrates a touchdown during second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Deon Watts (12) tackles Omaha Roncalli's Chris Haman-macias (20) causing him to fumble the ball during third quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Chris Haman-macias (20) celebrates a tackle during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Brady Mcgill (8) kicks in an extra point during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli takes the field before the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Keenan Valverde (7) runs the ball during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli head coach Tom Kassing during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Brady Mcgill (8) throws during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Luke Orr (2) celebrates in the end zone after scoring during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Luke Orr (2) celebrates with teammate Logan Chambers (4) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Champion White (11) throws during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Gavin Sullivan (8) tackles Omaha Roncalli's Chris Haman-macias (20) during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Tanner Post (32) reaches out put misses the catch during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Ben Bolling (24) guards Omaha Roncalli's Logan Chambers (4) during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Lucas Post (11) is tackled by Omaha Roncalli's Carter Gintz (69) during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Tanner Post (32) and Tanner Post (32) tackle Pierce's Keenan Valverde (7) during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce head coach Darin Suckstorf during second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Keenan Valverde (7) scores a touchdown during second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce head coach Darin Suckstorf motions during second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Keenan Valverde (7) runs the ball during second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Champion White (11) runs the ball during second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Kaden Froehlich (2) celebrates a touchdown in the end zone with Pierce's Deon Watts (12) during third quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Kaden Froehlich (2) runs the ball into the end zone to score against Omaha Roncalli's Luke Orr (2) during third quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Korvin Fritz (50) goes to tackle Omaha Roncalli's Brady Mcgill (8) during third quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Maxwell Thompson (17) intercepts a pass intended for Pierce's Deon Watts (12) during third quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Maxwell Thompson (17) runs the ball after intercepting the pass intended for Pierce's Deon Watts (12) during third quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Chris Haman-macias (20) reacts after Pierce recovered the fumble during third quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Keenan Valverde (7) runs the ball into the end zone to score during fourth quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce players celebrate after defeating Omaha Roncalli, 37-28 in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: Elkhorn North football hosts Grand Island Northwest
Elkhorn North's Tommy Meckna (86) celebrates with his team following the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Jett Tingelhoff (7) is out of reach of the Grand Island Northwest defense in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Johnny Ferguson (8) passes the ball in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest Camden Jensen (10) runs with the ball near teammate Lincoln Flagle (42) in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Chase Wiegert (12) is taken down by Elkhorn North's Tommy Meckna (86) and Chris Thiessen (35) in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North takes the field as the sun sets ahead of the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Myles Eriksen (11) kicks the ball in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Chase Loftin (23) is surrounded by the Grand Island Northwest defense in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Sam Thomas watches his team in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Jett Tingelhoff (7) outruns Grand Island Northwest's Ryan Kelly (16) and Nathan Carkoski (3) in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Addison Curry (9) celebrates a tackle with teammates Jeriah Station (19) and AJ Paladino (51) in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest head coach Kevin Stein watches his team in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Johnny Ferguson (8) passes the ball in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Ian Arends (2) runs with the ball in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Chase Loftin (23) kicks a field goal in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North head coach Sam Stanley talks in his headset during the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Camden Jensen (10) runs with the ball in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North fans react to a play in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Lincoln Flagle (42) runs with the ball in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Camden Walker (85) in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Ethan Beachy (5) runs with the ball in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nancy Skudlarek spins cotton candy ahead of the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Jett Tingelhoff (7) runs with the ball in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Geese fly southwest as the sun sets over the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
