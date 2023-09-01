The Millard rivalries are intense. But it’s a three-way split.

Elkhorn’s rivalries aren’t there yet, with each of its three schools in a different class or stage of development.

Bellevue West and Bellevue East, the rivalry there is between the bands.

But Papillion-La Vista against Papillion-La Vista South, it’s the real thing. All that might rival it anywhere in the state for deep-seated feelings is Scottsbluff against Gering.

Friday night, it was Papillion-La Vista’s night for its students to run onto the field at game’s end — away from the post-game handshake line, thank you — to celebrate a win that had stakes beyond bragging rights.

It was the first time both teams were ranked, and the series goes back 21 games to when Papillion-La Vista South opened in 2003.

With Isaac Pamaran collecting a goal-line interception, fumble recovery and touchdown reception, Octavian Pirtle throwing just one incomplete pass (going 10 of 11) and Payton Prestito running for 163 yards, coach Tim Williams’ Monarchs upheld their No. 6 ranking with a 28-7 win before an overflow crowd at the district’s Foundation Field.

“It’s awesome. It’s such a good thing for our community, to see a crowd like this, both sides,’’ Williams said. “It sucks to be the loser, and I know what it’s like, but I tell you what, from the community of Papillion and La Vista, it’s fantastic.”

Players, Pirtle said, couldn’t help but look at the stands. “I looked a lot,’’ he said.

The Monarchs (2-0) held the No. 9 Titans (2-1) to 215 yards, with only 76 coming after halftime. Senior quarterback Sam Schuler scrambled well, getting the game’s first touchdown, but the Monarchs were locked in on sophomore running back Derek Jones. He had 48 yards on 15 carries.

“Our defense has been working so hard,” Williams said. “It’s what we want to hang our hats on. We love our defense. Our defensive coordinator, Jake Schmidt, he does a great job. Our defensive line coach, Eric Hotz, Pat Boyd with the secondary, they have our guys so well-prepared.”

Not until the 28-7 lead did the Monarchs punt. They scored on four consecutive possessions after the Titans held them on downs at the 5 late in the first quarter.

Prestito didn’t score, that task left to Travis Hines on a 16-yard run, Pamaran on a 24-yard catch from Pirtle, Jordan Barrientos on a 2-yard run and Pirtle on a sneak.

“Our offensive line at halftime, they said, ‘Keep running the rock, coach,’ and I said, ‘You got it.’

“I can’t say enough about Isaac and Octavian. Octavian threw some really good passes and Isaac came up huge.”

Papillion-La Vista South (2-1);0;7;0;0--7

Papillion-La Vista (2-0);0;7;15;8--28

PS: Sam Schuler 11 run (Christian Campbell kick)

PLV: Travis Hines 16 run (Dave Fajardo kick)

PLV: Isaac Pamaran 24 pass from Octavian Pirtle (Fajardo kick)

PLV: Jordan Barrientos 2 run (Travis Hines pass from Brock Rahl)

PLV: Pirtle 1 run (pass failed)

Next week’s peek

Omaha Westside at Bellevue West: The hype level here cooled slightly with Bellevue West losing its No. 2 ranking when it fell to Omaha North, but it’s still another showcase for some of the Metro’s future FBS players.

Gretna at Omaha Creighton Prep: Dragons will be the fourth preseason Top 10 team Prep faces in as many games.​

