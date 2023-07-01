Paul Limongi believed he knew what he might be getting into as he interviewed to be Omaha Westside’s next football coach.

The Warriors in 2021 had been a yard away from back-to-back state titles and had been in the finals three consecutive years.

“There’d be high expectations. There’d be a lot of tradition and culture," Limongi said. “That excited me. I’d wouldn’t want to go anyplace else just because I liked that type of competitive spirit. It excited me. It re-energized me.

“I didn’t think too much about what other people had in terms of their expectations with our program or players or coaches. We just focus on one day at a time, trying to work as hard as we could every day.”

The foundation of that philosophy began in high school in Youngstown, Ohio. Strengthened when the former Omaha Burke coach was diagnosed with tonsil cancer before the Bulldogs’ 2018 championship season. Underscored when cancer returned, this time on the tongue, around the time of his Westside hiring.

“It seems like there's been a lot of adversity in my life that I had to deal with it," Limongi said. “I think it's made me a better person, a better, better man and a better teacher as well.

“That’s why, you know, football is such a great game because it teaches you those lessons and it makes you mentally and physically tough that not everything's going to go your way. You have to fight each day and never quit.”

As only the second coach to win Class A football championships at two schools, Limongi, 53, is The World-Herald’s 2023 Boys Coach of the Year.

Westside Athletic Director Tom Kerkman sensed Limongi was the right person to follow Brett Froendt, who took early retirement after the 2021-22 school year.

“Paul was just a really good leader, someone who has been really good in the Metro Conference, someone who works well with kids, does a lot for kids, goes out of his way for kids, a true culture builder," Kerkman said. “We saw somebody who would build on the culture that coach Froendt already established, somebody who wasn't going to just come in and just do everything his way but knew what he had to do.”

The hire sent something between a murmur and a shockwave through the Westside community. Since Hugh Morrison coached the school’s first 11-man team in 1952, Westside promoted coaches from within the program. Bill Hoyt (Westside’s first World-Herald Coach of the Year, 1967), Don Johnson, Dan Young, Roger Herring, Larry Morrissey, Marty Kauffman, Froendt.

Until Limongi.

Warrior booster DJ Rezac, who had his twins on last year’s team that beat Gretna 43-41 in Memorial Stadium, said his knee-jerk reaction had been “The Burke guy? Why do we want the Burke guy?”

At Limongi’s request, the two scheduled a one-hour meeting. It lasted four. Rezac left with a changed perspective.

“I was blown away. This guy does exactly what we do," Rezac said. “We’re in my office, using a whiteboard. I’m like, ‘This is what we do.’ He’s like, ‘That’s what we do.’

“It was surreal, like how he kept saying it. It was so uncanny how similar our programs were about the culture, of the caring of people in the program. After four hours with him, I was like, ‘We have the right guy.”

Anthony Rezac, who will be Westside’s third-year starting quarterback this fall, said Limongi made a strong first impression at a Warrior basketball game.

“I walked over and introduced myself,” the younger Rezac said. “He said, ‘Nice to meet you. I expect big things from you this year. Let’s get after it.’ It was great to hear from him wanting to get right to it, being all about football just like I am.”

“He’s about tough, hard-nosed football. He’s going to coach you hard and love you hard, kind of the best of both worlds. I’m excited to get one more year with him.”

To think Limongi almost stayed out of coaching when he moved to town.

He was a four-year defensive lineman at Youngstown’s Chaney High for coach Ron Burdis, his inspiration for a career path. From Burdis, Limongi picked up on developing a culture in football that was more than the game, that it was about teamwork, learning how to be a man and a good teammate.

Thoughts of playing in college caused him to delay enrollment for a season so he could raise his grades. He spent that year at Chaney, with Burdis, helping coach the freshman and scout teams.

“I enjoyed it so much that I didn’t want to go play,” he said.

He graduated from Youngstown State while staying with Burdis’ staff. After two more years as a teacher and coach in the Youngstown schools, he was in Omaha. He met the former Aimee Chadwick, an Omahan teaching in the Elkhorn schools, on a Caribbean cruise.

After he invited her home for New Year’s Eve, they dated for two years before they wed in 1997. Her hometown won out for where they would live.

Limongi worked for the Millard School District without coaching: “I didn’t know anybody.” One summer he worked in landscaping and mowing lawns. But the coaching itch was there.

One night, he woke up Aimee. He had to get back in. He called the coaches at Millard’s three schools.

Dan McLaughlin returned his call. Millard West needed a defensive line coach.

“Then the rest is history," Limongi said.

In 2001, the Wildcats won Class A and McLaughlin was the first coach with championships at two schools (Norfolk 1994). When McLaughlin left for Wayne State two years later, Limongi became defensive coordinator for new coach Kirk Peterson.

Limongi said the two coaches helped him with the Xs and Os, how to look for advantages against an opponent and to organize practices and a season.

Peterson recommended Limongi when the Burke job opened in 2006. Limongi almost didn’t apply because he didn’t believe he’d be hired.

“I was fortunate to get it. And then it was by trial and error," he said.

One win the first year. Three the next. Seven the third. A state final appearance in 2011. In 2018, Burke’s first state football championship. A nailbiter, like with Westside, 24-21 over Grand Island.

“We really had a nice little tenure there. We're very, very proud of it," Limongi said. “I enjoyed my time there. I really grew as a coach and as a man during my days at Burke. It was 16 great years with a lot of great players and a lot of great teams.”

During the Burke years, the Limongi girls were soccer players at Elkhorn South who went onto college.

Cece played at South Dakota State, Sophia at Missouri-Kansas City. Sophia has one season left.

Aimee has been to most of their games. Paul has been when those don’t conflict with his team’s schedule.

“There was a time that I was thinking very strongly about giving up coaching, and we had a family discussion," he said. “They’re like, don't do it. We love that you're a football coach. We know you'll make time for us when you can, you’ll be there when you can.’

“That put me at ease a little bit to continue.”

Strong family man. Strong coach. Strong faculty member.

At staff meetings, Kerkman said, Limongi sits in the front row. The coach oversees the school’s life program and works with at-risk students.

“He’s just really good to have in your building," the athletic director said. “He’s just not all football. He’s about your whole school. He’ll do whatever he can to help any student in our building.”

Limongi said there’s more to come.

“I'm excited to be the head coach. I feel I'm truly blessed. I don't see myself going anywhere for a while," he said. “Like I said, I feel reborn, I feel reenergized. I'm excited to do another long run here and see how far we can elevate.

“Everything’s a blessing. I'm just glad to have a family that supports and loves me. I’m in a school district and school and players that you know are happy to have me have a small aspect in their life.”​

