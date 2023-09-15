Stay tuned to
NEPrepZone.com throughout the night for complete coverage of the best local games, and scroll down for final scores from throughout the state.
Plus check out a statewide Twitter/X list for real-time updates
here. Halftime scores
Millard South 28, Gretna 0
Pierce 17, Omaha Roncalli 14
Hastings Catholic 14, Wahoo Neumann 13
Millard West 7, Omaha Creighton Prep 0
Lincoln Christian 22, Arlington 0
Cambridge 14, Southern Valley 12
Lincoln Southeast 21, Lincoln North Star 7
Bellevue West 7, Kearney 6
Grand Island 42, Lincoln High 0
Raymond Central 21, Wayne 0
Omaha Skutt 31, Elkhorn 0
Wahoo 34, Nebraska City 0
Ponca 16, Oakland-Craig 14
South Loup 20, Sandhills/Thedford 6
Hitchcock County 8, Loomis 0
West Holt 25, Fremont Bergan 17
Cross County 42, Twin River 0
North Platte St. Patrick's 42, Sutherland 0
Hartington-Newcastle 24, Crofton 22
Tri County Northeast 30, Wakefield 20
South Sioux City 55, Omaha South 0
Dundy County-Stratton 14, Bertrand 0
Final scores
Arthur County 80, Hay Springs 7
Bloomfield 1, Osmond 0 (Forfeit)
Cody-Kilgore 52, Santee 12
Franklin 1, Meridian 0 (Forfeit)
Madison 1, Cedar Bluffs 0 (Forfeit)
Maywood-Hayes Center 70, Medicine Valley 36
Wallace 50, South Platte 16
Weeping Water 44, Conestoga 9
Omaha Westside 49, Millard North 7
Lincoln Christian 34, Arlington 6
Photos: Gretna football hosts Millard South
Millard South's Gabriel Prucha (36) stretches and rolls over Gretna's Alex Wilcoxson (10) for a touchdown in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Jett Thomalla (4) hands the ball off to Gabriel Prucha (36) in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Blake Hawkins (5) watches his team in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Amarion Jackson (9) celebrates a touchdown with teammates Delunn Jones (14) and Dominic Duggan (5) in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun sets as Millard South's Isaac Jensen (11) tries to make a catch in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Alex Wilcoxson (10) looks to pass the ball in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Dylan Kuhl (6) stiff arms Gretna's Isaiah Weber (33) in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: Omaha Roncalli football hosts Pierce
Omaha Roncalli's Chris Haman-macias (20) celebrates a tackle during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Brady Mcgill (8) kicks in an extra point during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli takes the field before the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Keenan Valverde (7) runs the ball during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli head coach Tom Kassing during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Brady Mcgill (8) throws during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Brady Mcgill (8) throws during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Luke Orr (2) celebrates in the end zone after scoring during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Luke Orr (2) celebrates with teammate Logan Chambers (4) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Hayden Bauer (6) is tackled by Omaha Roncalli's Chris Haman-macias (20) during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha Roncalli student section cheers during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Champion White (11) throws during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Champion White (11) throws during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Gavin Sullivan (8) tackles Omaha Roncalli's Chris Haman-macias (20) during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Tanner Post (32) reaches out put misses the catch during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Ben Bolling (24) guards Omaha Roncalli's Logan Chambers (4) during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Lucas Post (11) is tackled by Omaha Roncalli's Carter Gintz (69) during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Tanner Post (32) and Tanner Post (32) tackle Pierce's Keenan Valverde (7) during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Champion White (11) is tackled by Omaha Roncalli's Clay Shafer (53) and Omaha Roncalli's Bryson Rowe (58) during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce head coach Darin Suckstorf during second first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Keenan Valverde (7) scores a touchdown during second first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce head coach Darin Suckstorf motions during second first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Keenan Valverde (7) runs the ball during second first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Maxwell Thompson (17) tackles Pierce's Keenan Valverde (7) during second first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli takes on Pierce during second first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Luke Orr (2) catches a pass to score a touchdown in the end zone against Pierce's Caleb Newman (5) during second first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Kaden Froehlich (2) celebrates a touchdown during second first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Champion White (11) runs the ball during second first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: Elkhorn North football hosts Grand Island Northwest
Elkhorn North's Tommy Meckna (86) celebrates with his team following the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Jett Tingelhoff (7) is out of reach of the Grand Island Northwest defense in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Johnny Ferguson (8) passes the ball in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest Camden Jensen (10) runs with the ball near teammate Lincoln Flagle (42) in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Chase Wiegert (12) is taken down by Elkhorn North's Tommy Meckna (86) and Chris Thiessen (35) in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North takes the field as the sun sets ahead of the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Myles Eriksen (11) kicks the ball in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Chase Loftin (23) is surrounded by the Grand Island Northwest defense in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Sam Thomas watches his team in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Jett Tingelhoff (7) outruns Grand Island Northwest's Ryan Kelly (16) and Nathan Carkoski (3) in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Addison Curry (9) celebrates a tackle with teammates Jeriah Station (19) and AJ Paladino (51) in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest head coach Kevin Stein watches his team in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Johnny Ferguson (8) passes the ball in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Ian Arends (2) runs with the ball in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Chase Loftin (23) kicks a field goal in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North head coach Sam Stanley talks in his headset during the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Camden Jensen (10) runs with the ball in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North fans react to a play in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Lincoln Flagle (42) runs with the ball in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Camden Walker (85) in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Ethan Beachy (5) runs with the ball in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nancy Skudlarek spins cotton candy ahead of the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Jett Tingelhoff (7) runs with the ball in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Geese fly southwest as the sun sets over the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
