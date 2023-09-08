Keep it tuned to NEPrepZone.com throughout the night for complete coverage of the best local games, and scroll down for final scores from throughout the state.
Scores
BDS 50, Blue Hill 0
Garden County 43, Wallace 42
Lewiston 81, St. Edward 41
Madison 20, Winside 8
Randolph 44, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0
Shelton 74, Santee 39
Silver Lake 36, Maywood-Hayes Center 21
Stuart 35, Cody-Kilgore 27
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54, Parkview Christian 6
Tri County 27, Wood River 6
