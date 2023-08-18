Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from August 18.

Highlights

Columbus 31, Fremont 7: Michael Voichoskie ran for two touchdowns, including one for 65 yards, for the Discoverers (1-0).

Crete 31, Omaha Westview 29: Theo Bohling had a touchdown catch for the Cardinals (1-0).

Elkhorn North 21, Beatrice 3: The Wolves (1-0) rushed for more than 200 yards.

Lincoln Pius X 42, Lincoln Northwest 14: Joe Andreasen ran for four scores for the Thunderbolts (1-0).

Norris 42, Blair 21: Eli Holt scored three touchdowns and Blake Macklin added two, including returning the opening kickoff for a score, for the Titans (1-0).

Papio South 41, North Platte 35: Derek Jones ran for four touchdowns for the Titans (1-0), who held off a late Bulldog rally.

Additional scores

Elgin/Pope John 44, Wausa 14

Hampton 55, Franklin 32

Pawnee City 56, St. Edward 12

