Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from August 25.

* * *

Highlights

Omaha Skutt made the defending champions earn it. Win No. 27 in a row that is.

Class B No. 1 Bennington scored with two seconds left for a 14-13 victory over the third-ranked SkyHawks in Friday's season opener.

Peyton Sanmann's rushing TD and Elliot Andersen’s extra point provided the winning margin. That came after Morgan Finkenbinder's two fourth-quarter field goals had given Skutt a lead until the final seconds.

Sanmann also threw for 158 yards.

Other games Friday

Elkhorn South 35, Lincoln Southeast 7: Carson Rauner had 265 total yards with two rushing touchdowns and Jaydon Sutko also ran for two scores for the No. 3 Storm (1-0).

Grand Island 28, North Platte 27: The Islanders (1-0) scored 14 straight points to rally in the fourth quarte.

Millard South 28, Millard West 27: Nolan Feller had 224 total yards and three scores, including the go-ahead touchdown midway through the fourth quarter. Jett Thomalla added 250 yards passing and two TDs for the Patriots (1-0).

Omaha Bryan 47, Omaha South 7: Coriyon Perry threw for 330 yards and three touchdowns and also caught a 62-yard pass for a score. Jeremiah Gorham caught seven passes for 111 yards and a touchdown for the Bears (1-0).

Elkhorn Mount Michael 8, Crete 6: Barett Sykora threw a 23-yard touchdown pass to Austin Danahay for the Knights (1-0).

Plattsmouth 30, Blair 27, OT: Parker Aughenbaugh made a field goal late to force overtime, then drilled another from 27 yards to give the Blue Devils (1-0) the win.

Scottsbluff 34, Lincoln Pius X 7: Nate Kelley and Sebastien Boyle combined 271 yards and five touchdowns for the Class B No. 6 Bearcats (1-0).

York 46, Lexington 0: The Class B No. 9 Dukes (1-0) had a 405-17 edge in total offense.

Ashland-Greenwood 28, Columbus Lakeview 3: Drake Zimmerman and Dane Jacobsen finished with two touchdowns apiece for the Class C-1 No. 3 Bluejays.

Columbus Scotus 3, David City Aquinas 0: Frank Fehringer drilled a third-quarter field goal and Jackson Heng had a pair of interceptions to pace the Shamrocks (1-0).

Douglas County West 42, West Point-Beemer 0: Brady Singer ran for 125 yards and two TDs for the Falcons (1-0).

Scores

Ainsworth 68, North Central 12

Arapahoe 38, Arcadia-Loup City 12

Arthur County 48, Garden County 28

Ashland-Greenwood 28, Columbus Lakeview 3

Auburn 20, Boys Town 19

Battle Creek 51, Fremont Bergan 7

Bennington 14, Omaha Skutt 13

Bellevue East 48, Lincoln Northeast 12

Boone Central 48, Broken Bow 0

Bruning-Davenport/Shickley 32, High Plains 0

Central Valley 46, Fullerton 20

Cody-Kilgore 64, Wallace 14

Columbus Scotus 3, Aquinas 0

Creighton 34, CWC 20

Crofton 50, Summerland 36

Cross County 64, Sutton 12

Dorchester 59, St. Edward 26

Douglas County West 42, West Point-Beemer 0

Elkhorn Mount Michael 8, Crete 6

Elkhorn South 35, Lincoln Southeast 7

Elkhorn Valley 20, Pender 14

Elmwood-Murdock 58, Falls City Sacred Heart 30

Exeter-Milligan/Friend 58, Clarkson/Leigh 38

Fort Calhoun 19, Nebraska City 18

Gothenburg 29, Ogallala 6

Grand Island 28, North Platte 27

Gretna 40, Omaha Burke 14

Hampton 38, Lewiston 16

Hitchcock County 54, Bayard 12

Humphrey St. Francis 40, Elgin Public/Pope John 12

Johnson County Central 60, Mead 16

Johnson-Brock 40, Southern 8

Laurel-Concord/Coleridge 26, Guardian Angels 13

Lincoln Lutheran 7, Lincoln Christian 0

Lincoln North Star 93, Omaha Benson 0

Lincoln Southwest 35, Lincoln High 0

Lutheran High Northeast 40, Wisner-Pilger 12

Malcolm 34, Yutan 28

Maxwell 72, Morrill 6

McCook 28, Cozad 0

Millard South 28, Millard West 27

Mullen 55, Medicine Valley 14

Nebraska Christian 47, Madison 34

Nebraska City Lourdes 40, Freeman 8

Niobrara-Verdigre 28, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 14

Norfolk Catholic 42, Oakland-Craig 27

North Bend Central 54, Centennial 0

North Platte St. Patrick's 35, Cambridge 0

Omaha Bryan 47, Omaha South 7

Omaha Central 65, Omaha Northwest 0

Omaha Gross 35, Beatrice 10

Omaha North 25, Bellevue West 7

Omaha Roncalli 43, Wayne 33

Omaha Westside 57, Omaha Creighton Prep 7

Ord 49, Central City 31

Osceola 54, Diller-Odell 8

Papillion-La Vista South 43, Fremont 7

Paxton 33, Hay Springs 0

Perkins County 20, Bridgeport 14

Plainview 48, Wakefield 12

Platteview 47, Falls City 14

Plattsmouth 30, Blair 27, OT

Ralston 19, Lincoln Northwest 14

Randolph 36, Walthill 26

Sandhills Valley 26, Southern Valley 24

Schuyler 19, Omaha Concordia 13

Scottsbluff 34, Lincoln Pius X 7

Seward 14, Norris 7

Shelby/Rising City 48, Heartland 0

Shelton 56, Stuart 53

St. Paul 18, O'Neill 13

Stanton 54, Riverside 12

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 67, Brady 21

Syracuse 44, Louisville 26

Wahoo 23, Pierce 6

Wahoo Neumann 55, Milford 0

Wauneta-Palisade 39, Banner County 10

Waverly 35, Elkhorn 14

West Holt 18, Valentine 0

York 46, Lexington 0

