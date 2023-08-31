Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from August 31.
Highlights
Omaha Creighton Prep 24, Millard North 19
Junior Jays quarterback Tony Coniglio threw touchdown passes to Zac McLeay and Eddie Schafer, the latter catching a deflection off a defender’s face mask.
Lincoln North Star 50, Lincoln Northeast 0
Dean Donaldson threw two touchdown passes for the Navigators (2-0), who have outscored opponents 143-0 in two games.
Scores
EMF 80, McCool Junction 34
Garden County 51, Paxton 50
Lincoln High 35, Omaha Northwest 0
Sterling 31, St. Edward 22
Wilcox-Hildreth 58, Heartland Lutheran 8