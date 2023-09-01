Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from September 1.
Highlights Bellevue West 41, Omaha Burke 28: CJ Gauff scored three times and Jermaine Green caught two of Danny Kaelin’s three touchdown passes for the No. 8 Thunderbirds (2-1). Marcus Buchanon had 10 catches for 182 yards and a touchdown for the 0-2 Bulldogs. Gretna 49, Omaha Central 28: Quarterback Alex Wilcoxson had six touchdowns (four passing, two rushing) for the No. 4 Dragons (2-0). Lincoln East 31, Lincoln Southeast 28, 2OT: Colin Nehe made a 20-yard field goal in the second overtime to give the Spartans (1-1) the walk-off win.
Millard West 19, Omaha North 16: Cameron Spicer made a 45-yard field goal with two seconds remaining for the No. 10 Wildcats (1-1), who handed the 1-1 Vikings their first loss of the season. Omaha Bryan 61, Omaha Benson 0: Isaiah Morgan ran for 146 yards and two scores while Payden Thomas and Mi’Kel Thomas added 10 tackles apiece as the Bears (2-0) scored the most points in program history. Crete 20, Lexington 17: Reece Vertin threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Theo Bohling on the final play of the game to give the Cardinals (2-1) a come-from-behind win. Ralston 28, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 14: AJ Ross-Conkey had 120 yards of offense and three touchdowns for the Rams (2-0). Scottsbluff 24, North Platte 21: Sebastien Boyle rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown for the Class B No. 5 Bearcats (2-0). Waverly 42, Beatrice 0: Evan Kastens ran for three touchdowns and Nolan Maahs added 313 total yards and two scores for the Class B No. 4 Vikings (2-0). York 21, Hastings 0: Seth Ericksen had a pair of touchdown runs, including one for 87 yards, for the Class B No. 6 Dukes (2-0). Douglas County West 38, Wayne 14: Brady Singer ran for 141 and three touchdowns for the Falcons (2-0). Elmwood-Murdock 48, Freeman 26: Riley Wilson threw for three touchdowns and ran for another for the Eight Man-1 No. 6 Knights (2-0). Additional scores
Adams Central 14, Holdrege 0
Arthur County 60, Cody-Kilgore 54
Bancroft-Rosalie 34, Wakefield 16
Battle Creek 47, David City 0
Bennington 28, Plattsmouth 20
Boone Central 42, Aurora 7
Broken Bow 28, Ogallala 22
Burwell 54, Medicine Valley 12
Cambridge 58, Pleasanton 14
Cedar Catholic 25, Aquinas Catholic 13
Central Valley 52, High Plains Community 6
Clarkson/Leigh 36, Pender 29
Columbus 24, Lincoln Southwest 21
Cozad 26, Central City 22
Cross County 98, Omaha Brownell Talbot 12
East Butler 56, Omaha Christian 6
Fillmore Central 30, Milford 0
Gretna East 63, Omaha Buena Vista 6
Heartland 34, Nebraska Christian 19
Hemingford 26, Sutherland 18
Howells-Dodge 54, Fullerton 20
Johnson County Central 40, Conestoga 6
Kearney Catholic 45, Hershey 7
Lincoln North Star 50, Lincoln Northeast 0
Lourdes Central Catholic 62, Palmyra 26
Lutheran High Northeast 58, Twin River 20
Malcolm 49, Raymond Central 13
Millard South 33, Elkhorn South 0
Niobrara/Verdigre 26, Creighton 12
Norfolk 27, Bellevue East 0
Norfolk Catholic 31, Ord 14
North Bend Central 43, Grand Island Central Catholic 20
North Platte St. Patrick's 36, Hi-Line 32
Omaha Skutt 30, Grand Island Northwest 14
Omaha Westside 45, Grand Island 0
Osceola 74, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 6
Papillion-LaVista 28, Papillion-LaVista South 7
Parkview Christian 37, Hampton 0
Pawnee City 53, Franklin 20
Pierce 28, Columbus Scotus 20
Plainview 42, Hartington-Newcastle 6
Ponca 24, Fremont Bergan 21
Sandhills/Thedford 42, Hitchcock County 20
Sandy Creek 46, Riverside 14
Seward 20, Lincoln Pius X 13
Silver Lake 42, Nebraska Lutheran 14
Sioux County 78, Banner County 12
St. Mary's 46, Randolph 20
Stanton 62, Elkhorn Valley 34
Summerland 52, Boyd County 14
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 43, Stuart 27
Syracuse 40, Omaha Concordia 7
TCNE (Tri County Northeast) 44, Winside 14
Tekamah-Herman 8, Centennial 6
Thomas Jefferson, IA 48, Omaha South 0
Wahoo 28, Ashland-Greenwood 21
Wahoo Neumann 62, Lincoln Lutheran 10
Wilber-Clatonia 42, Louisville 20
Wisner-Pilger 32, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 20
West Point-Beemer 31, Arlington 0
Wynot 14, Humphrey St. Francis 6
Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.
Photos: Papillion-La Vista South takes on Papillion-La Vista football
Papillion-La Vista's Travis Hines II (6) celebrates during the fourth quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Sam Schuler (7) leaps into the end zone to score during the second quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Trent Lavicky (5) dives in an attempt to tackle Papillion-La Vista South's Sam Schuler (7) during the third quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Derek Jones (2) runs the ball against Papillion-La Vista's Travis Hines II (6) during the first quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Payton Prestito (21) is tackled by Papillion-La Vista South's Grant Beckenhauer (8) and Max Niiya (42) during the second quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
The Papillion-La Vista South student section is illuminated during the second quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Travis Hines II (6) runs the ball into the end zone to score during the second quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Travis Hines II (6) catches a two-point conversion in the end zone above Papillion-La Vista South's Kylan Connor (5) during the third quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
The Papillion-La Vista Monarchs take the field for the first quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Sam Schuler (7) reaches out for the snap during the first quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Sam Schuler (7) is tackled by Papillion-La Vista's Payton Prestito (21) during the first quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Isaac Pamaran (16) runs the ball during the first quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Ashton Blakeman (1) tackles Papillion-La Vista's Isaac Pamaran (16) during the first quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Kaleb Bailey (65), Ty Jelinek (4), Kylan Connor (5) and Ashton Blakeman (1) tackle Papillion-La Vista's Payton Prestito (21) during the first quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Tavien Pirtle (2) throws during the first quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Sam Schuler (7) hands the ball off to Papillion-La Vista South's Derek Jones (2) during the first quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista head Tim Williams during the first quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Sam Schuler (7) runs the ball as Papillion-La Vista's Trent Lavicky (5) comes in to tackle Schuler during the second quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Seth Allen (87) runs the ball against Papillion-La Vista's Travis Hines II (6) during the second quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Seth Allen (87) is tackled by Papillion-La Vista's Payton Prestito (21) and Zach Stevenson (6) during the second quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Sam Schuler (7) celebrates after running in a touchdown during the second quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Jordan Barrientos (23) runs the ball during the second quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Jordan Barrientos (23) runs the ball against Papillion-La Vista South's Max Niiya (42) during the second quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Caden Busch (9) runs the ball during the second quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Isaac Pamaran (16) reaches out for the pass during the second quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Jordan Barrientos (23) runs the ball against Papillion-La Vista South's Kylan Connor (5) during the second quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Travis Hines II (6) runs the ball into the end zone to score during the second quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Payton Prestito (21) runs the ball during the third quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Isaac Pamaran (16) celebrates with teammates during the third quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Travis Hines II (6) tackles Papillion-La Vista South's Seth Allen (87) during the third quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South head coach Tim Clemenger during the third quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Payton Prestito (21) runs the ball during the third quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Isaac Pamaran (16) intercepts a pass in the end zone intended for Papillion-La Vista South's Keenan Flannery (41) for a touchback during the third quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Isaac Pamaran (16) celebrates after intercepting a pass in the end zone intended for Papillion-La Vista South's Keenan Flannery (41) for a touchback during the third quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista's Tavien Pirtle (2) hands the ball off to Payton Prestito (21) during the third quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista South's Derek Jones (2) fumbles the ball during the fourth quarter in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Papillion-La Vista students celebrate with the Monarchs after defeating Papillion-La Vista South, 28-7, in Papillion on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: Elkhorn South takes on Millard South football
Millard South's Dylan Kuhl runs back an interception off of Elkhorn South for a touchdown in the second quarter at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Millard South had just been intercepted by Elkhorn South on the previous play.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Trey Madsen defends Millard South's Amarion Jackson as he tries to haul in a pass at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Ty Nielson tackles Millard South's Nolan Feller at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Dylan Kuhl rips the jersey of Elkhorn South's Jaydon Sutko while attempting to tackle him at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South runs off the field after warm-ups before playing Millard South at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Ean Langer tosses the ball to Calvin Perez during warm-ups before playing Elkhorn South at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South students find their seats before their team plays Millard South at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
American Legion Post 374 during the national anthem before the Elkhorn South and Millard South game at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans wait for the start of the Elkhorn South and Millard South game at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South quarterback Carson Rauner scrambles against Millard South at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard South student section cheers on their team against Elkhorn South at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Aidan Skradis can't catch up this first-quarter pass against Millard South at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Henry Prochazka pressures Millard South quarterback Jett Thomalla at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South quarterback Carson Rauner throws a pass against Millard South at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Riley Hodges defends Millard South wide receiver Issac Jensen on an incomplete pass at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Dylan Kuhl rips the jersey of Elkhorn South's Jaydon Sutko while attempting to tackle him at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Madden Riggs throws a pass against Millard South at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Caeden Olin tackles Elkhorn South's Jaydon Sutko at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Dylan Kuhl runs back an interception off of Elkhorn South for a touchdown in the second quarter at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Millard South had just been intercepted by Elkhorn South on the previous play.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Dylan Kuhl runs back an interception off of Elkhorn South for a touchdown in the second quarter at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Millard South had just been intercepted by Elkhorn South on the previous play.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Henry Prochazka gets worked on by trainers in the second half Millard South at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Jeff Thomalla throws a pass against Elkhorn South at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South reacts to a pass interference call against them while playing Millard South at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Rilley Hodges tackles Millard South's Isaac Jensen at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South celebrates a sack on Elkhorn South quarterback Carson Rauner at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: All-Nebraska football teams through the years
2022
The 2022 All-Nebraska football team. From top left: Grenta’s Zane Flores (honorary captain), Lincoln Southeast’s Gunnar Gottula, Omaha Central’s Caleb Pyfrom, Gretna’s Mason Goldman, Millard South’s Lance Rucker, Gretna’s Korver Demma, Grand Island Northwest’s Victor Isele, Elkhorn South’s Maverick Noonan, Omaha Westside’s Curt Cubrich, Grand Island’s Jace Chrisman, Omaha Westside’s Tristan Alvano and Omaha Creighton Prep’s Sam Sledge. Front row: Omaha Gross’ Sal Nacarelli, Bellevue West’s Isaiah McMorris, Omaha North’s Te’Shaun Porter, Elkhorn South’s Cole Ballard, Pierce’s Ben Brahmer (honorary captain), Bellevue West’s Daniel Kaelin, Grand Island’s Colton Marsh, Omaha Westside’s Caleb Benning, North Platte’s Kolten Tilford, Millard South’s Brock Murtaugh, Omaha Creighton Prep’s Marty Brown and Omaha Westside’s Jaylen Lloyd.
LILY SMITH, THE WORLD-HERALD
2021
The 2021 All-Nebraska football first team, posed in front of a CH-47 Chinook helicopter at the Nebraska National Guard base at the Lincoln Airport: Sitting, from left: Grand Island's Kytan Fyfe, Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning, Bellevue West's Micah Riley-Ducker, Fremont Bergan's Koa McIntyre, Millard South's Gage Stenger, North Platte's Vince Genatone. Standing, from left: Omaha Westside's Tristan Alvano, Aurora's Gage Griffith, Elkhorn South's Maverick Noonan, Omaha North's Keshaun Williams, Papillion-La Vista's Will Hubert, Gretna's Mick Huber, Omaha Burke's Devon Jackson, Bennington's Dylan Mostek, Gretna's Zane Flores, Bellevue West's LJ Richardson, Columbus's Ernest Hausmann, Bellevue West's Henry Rickels, Gretna's Mason Goldman, Omaha Central's Deshawn Woods, Bellevue West's Kaden Helms, Pierce's Ben Brahmer, Waverly's Trevor Brown, Omaha Creighton Prep's Sam Sledge.
CHRIS MACHIAN, THE WORLD-HERALD
2020
ILLUSTRATION BY MATT HANEY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2019
Standing, left to right, Omaha Westside's Cade Haberman, Lincoln Southeast's Isaac Gifford, Waverly's Trevor Brown, Omaha Westside's Cole Payton, Scottsbluff's Sabastian Harsh, Bellevue West's Thomas Ault, Omaha Westside's Avante Dickerson, Millard South's Kohl Herbolsheimer, Bellevue West's Zavier Betts, Millard West's Dalys Beanum, Lincoln Southeast's Xavier Trevino, Bellevue West's Jay Ducker, Millard West's Dane Christensen, Omaha Westside's Grant Tagge, Elkhorn South's Teddy Prochazka. Sitting, left to right, Bellevue West's Jack McDonnell, Millard South's Isaiah Harris, Bellevue West's Nate Glantz, Omaha Skutt's Tyson Gordon, Grand Island's Caleb Francl, Omaha Burke's Xavier Watts, Grand Island's Broc Douglass, Bellevue West's Matt Thompson, Grand Island Central Catholic's Dietrick Stolz
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2018
Front row, from left: Sam Sims, Grand Island; Dietrick Stolz, Grand Island Central Catholic; James Burks, Omaha Burke; Dylan Sales, Omaha Burke; Shane Dailey, Bellevue West; Jarod Epperson, Omaha Skutt. Second row, from left: D.J. Gross, McCook; Garrett Snodgrass, York; Xavier Watts, Omaha Burke; Jevyon Ducker, Bellevue West; Kohl Herbolsheimer, Millard South; Alex Rodgers, Omaha Roncalli. Third row, from left: Joseph Krause, Seward; Ethan Piper, Norfolk Catholic; Nick Henrich, Omaha Burke; Garrett Nelson, Scottsbluff; Chris Hickman, Omaha Burke. Back row, from left: Zavier Betts, Bellevue West; Mehki Butler, Omaha North; Caden Johnson, Wahoo Neumann; Tyson Gordon, Omaha Skutt; Baylor Scheierman, Aurora; Noah Stafursky, York. Not pictured: Isaiah Alford, Lincoln High
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2017
Like the burr oaks at Mahoney State Park that were the backdrop for this photo, the 2017 All-Nebraska football team branched out with players from the Wyoming state line to the Missouri River.
SARAH HOFFMAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2016
The 2016 All-Nebraska football team "earned their wings" at the Strategic Air Command & Aerospace Museum.
Back row from left: York's Masry Mapieu, Bellevue West's Sylvo Johnson, Lincoln East's Chris Walker, Gretna's Patrick Arnold, Bellevue West's Tyler Ciurej, Omaha Burke's Cole Frahm, Wilber-Clatonia's Riley Homolka, Norfolk's Lane McCallum, Ashland-GW's Brett Kitrell, and Beatrice's Cam Jurgens.
Middle row from left: Kearney's Noah Urbanek, Bellevue West's Jaylin Bradley, Omaha North's Kendrick Parker, Omaha North's Milton Sargbah, Elkhorn South's Moses Bryant, Omaha Skutt's Christian Banker, and Creighton Prep's AJ Hubner.
Front row from left: Wahoo Neumann's Noah Vedral, Omaha North's Zion Williams, Bellevue West's Diego Galvan, McCook's Zach Schlager, Bellevue West's Kevin Ponec, Norris' Austin Schultz, and Millard North's Jack Begley.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2015
The 2015 All-Nebraska football team gathered at Papillion-La Vista High School for the photo shoot.
BRENDAN SULLIVAN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2014
The 2014 All-Nebraska football team posted on the steps of the Joslyn Art Museum. The cover read: "A Step Ahead: The 24 members of the All-Nebraska football team towered over foes."
Back rows, starting from left: Papillion-La Vista South’s Jeremy Kowalski, No. 75; Seward’s Adam Holtorf, No. 79; Papillion-La Vista South’s Ryan Earith; Kearney’s Brian Arp, No. 55; Elkhorn South’s Brett Stinson; Grand Island’s Kevin Cahoy, No. 12; Omaha Central’s Tre Sanders, No. 6; Omaha Central’s DaiShon Neal, No. 9; Grand Island’s Pierce Almond, No. 2; Blair’s Vance Janssen; Bellevue West’s CJ Johnson; Boone Central/Newman Grove’s Wyatt Mazour; Omaha Central’s Xavier Graham, No. 64; Creighton Prep’s Jeremiah Stovall; and Creighton Prep’s Jack McLeay, No. 54. Front rows, starting from left: Omaha North’s Cole Bixler, No. 34; Omaha North’s Michael Decker, No. 78; Omaha North’s Calvin Strong, No. 5; Omaha North’s Jason Martin; Grand Island Central Catholic’s Youhanna Ghaifan; Millard North’s Adrrell Taylor, No. 27; Omaha North’s Marquise Lewis, No. 1; McCook’s Bryce Lyons, No. 21; and Omaha North’s Markell Vaughn, No. 22.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2013
In 2013, the All-Nebraska football and volleyball teams came together for a photo shoot, and the cover was designed to look like a Facebook page with the teams taking one big selfie.
RYAN SODERLIN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2012
The 2012 All-Nebraska football team made a splash in the shark tunnel of the Scott Aquarium at the Henry Doorly Zoo.
Standing, from left: Luke McNitt, Kearney; DJ Foster, Lincoln Southeast; Josh Banderas, Lincoln Southwest; Nick DeLuca, Millard North; Harrison Phillips, Millard West; Mike Milenkovich, Millard North; Bryce Sosnowski, Millard South; Nathan Bazata, Howells-Dodge; Casey Sayles, Omaha North.
Middle row: Christian LaCouture, Lincoln Southwest; Jordan Bellar, Norfolk Catholic; Clay Fisher Millard North; Isaac Aakre, Millard North; Matt Kraft, Millard South; Alec Ditoro, Papillion-La Vista; Jake Schlager, McCook; Lee Carhart, Creighton Prep; Freeman Coleman, Millard South.
Front row: Andy Bayne, Millard North; Trey Carr, Omaha Burke; Calvin Strong, Omaha North; Skyler Monaghan, Millard West; Devin Washington, Lincoln Southeast; RJ Urzendowski, Creighton Prep.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2011
With the Omaha skyline in the background, the 2011 All-Nebraska football team was "Standing Tall" at Pioneer Courage Park not far from the Omaha World-Herald building.
Bottom Row (from left): Tay Bender, RB, Lincoln Southwest; Isaac Aakre, RB, Millard North; Landon Arnold, OL, Millard North; Andrew Coppa, DL, Omaha Burke; Trey Foster, DL, Lincoln Southeast; Bo Liekhus, DB, Bellevue West.
Middle Row (from left): Darian Barrientos-Jackson, DB, Omaha Central; James Anderson, OL, Omaha Burke; Andy Janovich, LB, Gretna; Drew Farlee, K, Norfolk Catholic; Mike Minter Jr., DB, Lincoln North Star; Sam Cotton, DL, Lincoln Southeast; Devin Washington, RB, Lincoln Southeast; Sam Foltz, DB, Grand Island; Jeremy Callahan, P, Lexington; Robbie Lafour, OL, Lincoln Southeast; Jake Schany, LB, Blair; Jordan Nelson, RB, Omaha Burke; Ryker Fyfe, QB, Grand Island.
Top Row (from left): Jordan Brichacek, OL, Howells; Zach Oliver, WR, Omaha Burke; Terry Grigsby, DB, Omaha North; Drew Ott, LB, Giltner; Mike Shoff, OL, Cambridge.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2010
All-Nebraska football captains Jimmie Forsythe of Omaha Burke and Tyson Broekemeier of Aurora were the focus in 2010 during this shoot at Turner Park at Midtown Crossing.
ALYSSA SCHUKAR/THE WORLD-HERALD
2009
The 2009 All-Nebraska football hopped aboard this old streetcar at the Durham Museum.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2008
There was "nothing pedestrian" about the 2008 All-Nebraska football team, which posed in front of the Bob Kerrey Pedestrian Bridge.
Back row, from left, Tyrone Sellers of McCook, Corey Serrano of North Platte, Nathan Zook of Grand Island, Eric Koehlmoos of Pierce, Tyler Daake of Norfolk Catholic, Tyler Niederklein of Millard West, Charles Viers of Millard West, Josh Kage of Papillion-LaóVista, Jake Herweyer of Millard West, Cole Pensick of Lincoln Northeast, Jordan Hale of Millard South, Andrew Rodriguez of Aurora, James Davis of Omaha North, Jon Lechner of Prep, Scott Criss of Omaha Creighton Prep and C.J. Zimmerer of Omaha Gross. Front row, Matt Berry of McCook, Braden Taylor of Grand Island, Vinny Molina of Kearney, Kohlman Adema-Schulte of Millard West, Bryant Giles of Omaha North, Michael Burrus of Papillion-LaóVista South, Ronald Coleman of North, Tyler Seals of Bellevue West and Greg Hardin of Bellevue West.
KENT SIEVERS/THE WORLD-HERALD
2007
For the 2007 All-Nebraska football team, The World-Herald chose individual shots for the cover instead of the group photo, and the result was "Picture Perfect."
PHOTOS BY JEFF BEIERMANN/THE WORLD-HERALD
2006
No challenge was too steep for the "Rock Solid" 2006 All-Nebraska football team, who posed in front of a climbing wall at Dick's Sporting Goods.
JEFF BUNDY/THE WORLD-HERALD
2005
The 2005 All-Nebraska football team wore letterman jackets for the photo shoot instead of their jerseys.
Top, from left, Millard North's Corey Young, Lincoln Southwest's Ian Dike, Millard North's Adam Nelson, Bellevue West's Silas Fluellen, Omaha Central's D.J. Jones (back row), Millard North's Jeff Tarpinian, Kearney's Tony Green, Lincoln Southwest's Ben Martin, Bellevue West's Jeff Martin, Lincoln Southwest's Ollie Sloup, Papillion-LaVista's Kyle Dooley and McCook's Josh Cherry.
Bottom, from left, Omaha Benson's Anthony Williams, Kearney's Joey Rousseau, Lincoln Southwest's Andy Cotton, Omaha Burke's Ricky Henry, Omaha South's Philip Barrientos, Creighton Prep's Mark Waring, Omaha Burke's Alex Henery, Millard West's Brandon Pete, Omaha Burke's Travis Liechti, Millard North's Paul Homer, Omaha North's Aaron Terry and Millard West's Matt Leaders.
PHOTOS BY MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
2004
Nothing says football like rows of poinsettias. Those were the accents that went with this photo shoot for the 2004 All-Nebraska football team.
PHOTOS BY MATT MILLER/THE WORLD-HERALD
