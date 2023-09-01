Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from September 1.

* * *

Highlights

Bellevue West 41, Omaha Burke 28: CJ Gauff scored three times and Jermaine Green caught two of Danny Kaelin’s three touchdown passes for the No. 8 Thunderbirds (2-1). Marcus Buchanon had 10 catches for 182 yards and a touchdown for the 0-2 Bulldogs.​

Gretna 49, Omaha Central 28: Quarterback Alex Wilcoxson had six touchdowns (four passing, two rushing) for the No. 4 Dragons (2-0).

Lincoln East 31, Lincoln Southeast 28, 2OT: Colin Nehe made a 20-yard field goal in the second overtime to give the Spartans (1-1) the walk-off win.

Millard West 19, Omaha North 16: Cameron Spicer made a 45-yard field goal with two seconds remaining for the No. 10 Wildcats (1-1), who handed the 1-1 Vikings their first loss of the season.

Omaha Bryan 61, Omaha Benson 0: Isaiah Morgan ran for 146 yards and two scores while Payden Thomas and Mi’Kel Thomas added 10 tackles apiece as the Bears (2-0) scored the most points in program history.

Crete 20, Lexington 17: Reece Vertin threw a 40-yard touchdown pass to Theo Bohling on the final play of the game to give the Cardinals (2-1) a come-from-behind win.

Ralston 28, Elkhorn Mt. Michael 14: AJ Ross-Conkey had 120 yards of offense and three touchdowns for the Rams (2-0).

Scottsbluff 24, North Platte 21: Sebastien Boyle rushed for 156 yards and a touchdown for the Class B No. 5 Bearcats (2-0).

Waverly 42, Beatrice 0: Evan Kastens ran for three touchdowns and Nolan Maahs added 313 total yards and two scores for the Class B No. 4 Vikings (2-0).

York 21, Hastings 0: Seth Ericksen had a pair of touchdown runs, including one for 87 yards, for the Class B No. 6 Dukes (2-0).

Douglas County West 38, Wayne 14: Brady Singer ran for 141 and three touchdowns for the Falcons (2-0).

Elmwood-Murdock 48, Freeman 26: Riley Wilson threw for three touchdowns and ran for another for the Eight Man-1 No. 6 Knights (2-0).

Additional scores

Adams Central 14, Holdrege 0

Ainsworth 66, Madison 0

Arthur County 60, Cody-Kilgore 54

Axtell 20, Overton 3

Bancroft-Rosalie 34, Wakefield 16

Battle Creek 47, David City 0

Bennington 28, Plattsmouth 20

Boone Central 42, Aurora 7

Bridgeport 64, Maxwell 6

Broken Bow 28, Ogallala 22

Burwell 54, Medicine Valley 12

Cambridge 58, Pleasanton 14

Cedar Catholic 25, Aquinas Catholic 13

Central Valley 52, High Plains Community 6

Clarkson/Leigh 36, Pender 29

Columbus 24, Lincoln Southwest 21

Cozad 26, Central City 22

Cross County 98, Omaha Brownell Talbot 12

East Butler 56, Omaha Christian 6

Fillmore Central 30, Milford 0

Gothenburg 20, McCook 14

Gretna East 63, Omaha Buena Vista 6

Harvard 62, Santee 43

Heartland 34, Nebraska Christian 19

Hemingford 26, Sutherland 18

Howells-Dodge 54, Fullerton 20

Johnson County Central 40, Conestoga 6

Kearney 41, Fremont 6

Kearney Catholic 45, Hershey 7

Lincoln North Star 50, Lincoln Northeast 0

Lourdes Central Catholic 62, Palmyra 26

Lutheran High Northeast 58, Twin River 20

Malcolm 49, Raymond Central 13

Millard South 33, Elkhorn South 0

Minden 33, St. Paul 0

Mullen 26, Twin Loup 22

Niobrara/Verdigre 26, Creighton 12

Norfolk 27, Bellevue East 0

Norfolk Catholic 31, Ord 14

North Bend Central 43, Grand Island Central Catholic 20

North Platte St. Patrick's 36, Hi-Line 32

O'Neill 40, Schuyler 14

Omaha Skutt 30, Grand Island Northwest 14

Omaha Westside 45, Grand Island 0

Osceola 74, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 6

Papillion-LaVista 28, Papillion-LaVista South 7

Parkview Christian 37, Hampton 0

Pawnee City 53, Franklin 20

Pierce 28, Columbus Scotus 20

Plainview 42, Hartington-Newcastle 6

Ponca 24, Fremont Bergan 21

Red Cloud 40, Meridian 0

Sandhills/Thedford 42, Hitchcock County 20

Sandy Creek 46, Riverside 14

Seward 20, Lincoln Pius X 13

Silver Lake 42, Nebraska Lutheran 14

Sioux County 78, Banner County 12

St. Mary's 46, Randolph 20

Stanton 62, Elkhorn Valley 34

Summerland 52, Boyd County 14

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 43, Stuart 27

Syracuse 40, Omaha Concordia 7

TCNE (Tri County Northeast) 44, Winside 14

Tekamah-Herman 8, Centennial 6

Thomas Jefferson, IA 48, Omaha South 0

Wahoo 28, Ashland-Greenwood 21

Wahoo Neumann 62, Lincoln Lutheran 10

Wausa 28, CWC 24

Wilber-Clatonia 42, Louisville 20

Wisner-Pilger 32, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 20

West Point-Beemer 31, Arlington 0

Wynot 14, Humphrey St. Francis 6

Yutan 55, Tri County 7

How the top 10 Nebraska high school football teams in each class fared this week Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.

Photos: Papillion-La Vista South takes on Papillion-La Vista football

Photos: Elkhorn South takes on Millard South football

Photos: All-Nebraska football teams through the years 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004