Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from September 15.
Highlights Elkhorn South 32, Omaha Central 21: Brady Bousquet ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Madden Riggs tossed a pair of touchdown passes for the No. 7 Storm (3-1). Grand Island 62, Lincoln High 0: Justyce Hostetler caught a pair of touchdown passes from Bode Albers and Ryker Booth ran for a pair of scores for the Islanders (3-1). Kearney 16, Bellevue West 14: Jake Kracl made three field goals, including the eventual game-winner with 1:23 left for the No. 6 Bearcats (4-0), who forced three turnovers from the No. 8 Thunderbirds (2-3).
Omaha Bryan 63, Omaha Buena Vista 6: Jeremiah Gorham returned both a punt and a kickoff for scores and Coryion Perry threw two touchdown passes for the Bears, who are off to a 3-1 start for the first time since 1993. Omaha Westside 49, Millard North 7: Anthony Rezac scored five touchdowns (three rushing, two passing) and had 320 yards of offense, and Christian Jones had two touchdown catches for the top-ranked Warriors (4-0), who are averaging 49 points per game on the season. Papillion-La Vista 28, Lincoln Southwest 14: Payton Prestito scored two touchdowns as the Monarchs (3-1) used the ground game to hand Southwest (1-3) its third straight loss. Bennington 58, Lincoln Pius X 0: Quinton Archer and Jaxon DuMont combined for 232 rushing yards and three scores for the Class B No. 1 Badgers (4-0), who won their 30th consecutive game. Omaha Skutt 45, Elkhorn 0: Bennett Turman ran for 128 yards and three touchdowns and Colin Pike ran for 135 yards for the Class B No. 3 SkyHawks (3-1). Plattsmouth 41, Elkhorn Mount Michael 7: The Class B No. 7 Blue Devils (3-1) held the Knights to -19 rushing yards. Ashland-Greenwood 35, Auburn 0: Dane Jacobsen threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns and Drake Zimmerman ran for 207 yards and a score for the Class C-1 No. 4 Bluejays (3-1). Additional scores
Arthur County 80, Hay Springs 7
Battle Creek 47, Centennial 0
Bloomfield 1, Osmond 0 (Forfeit)
Central Valley 75, Elm Creek 6
Howells-Dodge 62, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 6
Lawrence-Nelson 38, Blue Hill 14
Pawnee City 58, Red Cloud 22
Pender 33, Wisner-Pilger 12
Hartington Cedar Catholic 42, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 7
Cody-Kilgore 52, Santee 12
Franklin 1, Meridian 0 (Forfeit)
Gothenburg 46, Alliance 12
Harvard 34, Dorchester 32
Hi-Line 48, Arcadia-Loup City 8
Humphrey St. Francis 56, East Butler 0
Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 68, Homer 15
Madison 1, Cedar Bluffs 0 (Forfeit)
Maywood-Hayes Center 70, Medicine Valley 36
Mead 52, Omaha Brownell Talbot 20
Perkins County 55, Kimball 0
Stanton 56, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 12
Wallace 50, South Platte 16
Weeping Water 44, Conestoga 9
Lincoln Christian 34, Arlington 6
Papillion-La Vista South 51, Omaha Burke 8
Millard West 20, Omaha Creighton Prep 7
Wahoo 63, Nebraska City 0
North Platte St. Patrick's 63, Sutherland 12
Cross County 58, Twin River 8
Lincoln Southeast 42, Lincoln North Star 16
Oakland-Craig 34, Ponca 16
Raymond Central 35, Wayne 7
High Plains Community 65, Giltner 26
Central City 28, Fort Calhoun 14
Cambridge 28, Southern Valley 18
Crofton 58, Hartington-Newcastle 38
South Sioux City 67, Omaha South 7
Amherst 42, Doniphan-Trumbull 20
McCool Junction 36, Heartland 24
South Loup 48, Sandhills/Thedford 34
Tri County Northeast 52, Wakefield 41
Boone Central 19, Douglas County West 14
West Holt 32, Fremont Bergan 20
Bancroft-Rosalie 50, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 26
Beatrice 27, Lincoln Northwest 20
Millard South 38, Gretna 7
Fillmore Central 35, Wilbur-Clatonia 13
Arapahoe-Holbrook 44, Alma 38
Ainsworth 54, Niobrara/Verdigre 0
Bridgeport 70, Hemingford 24
Hitchcock County 28, Loomis 14
Johnson County Central 38, Southern 6
Lincoln Lutheran 37, Omaha Concordia 14
Lourdes Central Catholic 34, BDS 28
Norfolk Catholic 49, Louisville 6
Ralston 35, Gretna East 14
Potter-Dix 53, Sioux County 24
Dundy County-Stratton 44, Bertrand 8
Plainview 48, North Central 6
Hastings St. Cecilia 29, Wahoo Neumann 25
Maxwell 38, Sandhills Valley 32
Adams Central 27, Syracuse 8
Shelby-Rising City 36, Clarkson/Leigh 14
Wilcox-Hildreth 59, Lewiston 14
Photos: Gretna football hosts Millard South
Millard South's Gabriel Prucha (36) stretches and rolls over Gretna's Alex Wilcoxson (10) for a touchdown in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Jett Thomalla (4) hands the ball off to Gabriel Prucha (36) in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Blake Hawkins (5) watches his team in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Amarion Jackson (9) celebrates a touchdown with teammates Delunn Jones (14) and Dominic Duggan (5) in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The sun sets as Millard South's Isaac Jensen (11) tries to make a catch in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Alex Wilcoxson (10) looks to pass the ball in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Dylan Kuhl (6) stiff arms Gretna's Isaiah Weber (33) in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Jett Thomalla (4) grabs the snap in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Max Vescio (14) looks up at the scoreboard in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South fans celebrate a play in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Dylan Kuhl (6) is caught between Gretna's Michael Scheef (7) and Alex Wilcoxson (10) in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
A Gretna cheerleader reacts to a turnover in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Alex Wilcoxson (10) looks to pass the ball past Millard South's Jameson Rayner (34) in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna fans react to a play in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Dylan Kuhl (6) runs with the ball in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South fans watch the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Blake Hawkins (5) resets after a play in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Gabriel Prucha (36) runs with the ball in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna head coach Mike Kayl watches his team in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Gabriel Prucha (36) goes head-to-head with Gretna's Jace Wilson (35) in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Gabriel Prucha (36) powers through Gretna's Joey Vieth (23) and Blake Hawkins (5) in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
The Gretna marching band performs the fight song ahead of the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Dylan Kuhl (6) runs with the ball in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Michael Schema (7) runs with the ball in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Gabriel Prucha (36) runs with the ball in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Gretna's Isaiah Weber (33) runs with the ball in the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Dylan Kuhl (6) and his teammates celebrate following the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South players celebrate following the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South head coach Ty Wisdom talks with his team following the Millard South vs. Gretna football game at Gretna High School on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023. Millard South won the game 38-7.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: Omaha Roncalli football hosts Pierce
Pierce's Keegen Larson (9) celebrates with his teammates and fans after Pierce defeated Omaha Roncalli, 37-28 in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Luke Orr (2) catches a pass to score a touchdown in the end zone against Pierce's Caleb Newman (5) during second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Brady Mcgill (8) throws during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli takes on Pierce during second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Hayden Bauer (6) is tackled by Omaha Roncalli's Chris Haman-macias (20) during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
The Omaha Roncalli student section cheers during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Champion White (11) throws during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Champion White (11) is tackled by Omaha Roncalli's Clay Shafer (53) and Omaha Roncalli's Bryson Rowe (58) during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Maxwell Thompson (17) tackles Pierce's Keenan Valverde (7) during second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Kaden Froehlich (2) celebrates a touchdown during second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Deon Watts (12) tackles Omaha Roncalli's Chris Haman-macias (20) causing him to fumble the ball during third quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Chris Haman-macias (20) celebrates a tackle during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Brady Mcgill (8) kicks in an extra point during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli takes the field before the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Keenan Valverde (7) runs the ball during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli head coach Tom Kassing during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Brady Mcgill (8) throws during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Luke Orr (2) celebrates in the end zone after scoring during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Luke Orr (2) celebrates with teammate Logan Chambers (4) after scoring a touchdown during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Champion White (11) throws during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Gavin Sullivan (8) tackles Omaha Roncalli's Chris Haman-macias (20) during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Tanner Post (32) reaches out put misses the catch during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Ben Bolling (24) guards Omaha Roncalli's Logan Chambers (4) during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Lucas Post (11) is tackled by Omaha Roncalli's Carter Gintz (69) during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Tanner Post (32) and Tanner Post (32) tackle Pierce's Keenan Valverde (7) during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce head coach Darin Suckstorf during second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Keenan Valverde (7) scores a touchdown during second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce head coach Darin Suckstorf motions during second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Keenan Valverde (7) runs the ball during second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Champion White (11) runs the ball during second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Kaden Froehlich (2) celebrates a touchdown in the end zone with Pierce's Deon Watts (12) during third quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Kaden Froehlich (2) runs the ball into the end zone to score against Omaha Roncalli's Luke Orr (2) during third quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Korvin Fritz (50) goes to tackle Omaha Roncalli's Brady Mcgill (8) during third quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Maxwell Thompson (17) intercepts a pass intended for Pierce's Deon Watts (12) during third quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Maxwell Thompson (17) runs the ball after intercepting the pass intended for Pierce's Deon Watts (12) during third quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Roncalli's Chris Haman-macias (20) reacts after Pierce recovered the fumble during third quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce's Keenan Valverde (7) runs the ball into the end zone to score during fourth quarter in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Pierce players celebrate after defeating Omaha Roncalli, 37-28 in Omaha on Friday, Sept. 15, 2023.
NIKOS FRAZIER THE WORLD-HERALD
Photos: Elkhorn North football hosts Grand Island Northwest
Elkhorn North's Tommy Meckna (86) celebrates with his team following the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Jett Tingelhoff (7) is out of reach of the Grand Island Northwest defense in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Johnny Ferguson (8) passes the ball in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest Camden Jensen (10) runs with the ball near teammate Lincoln Flagle (42) in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Chase Wiegert (12) is taken down by Elkhorn North's Tommy Meckna (86) and Chris Thiessen (35) in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North takes the field as the sun sets ahead of the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Myles Eriksen (11) kicks the ball in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Chase Loftin (23) is surrounded by the Grand Island Northwest defense in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Sam Thomas watches his team in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Jett Tingelhoff (7) outruns Grand Island Northwest's Ryan Kelly (16) and Nathan Carkoski (3) in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Addison Curry (9) celebrates a tackle with teammates Jeriah Station (19) and AJ Paladino (51) in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest head coach Kevin Stein watches his team in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Johnny Ferguson (8) passes the ball in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Ian Arends (2) runs with the ball in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Chase Loftin (23) kicks a field goal in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North head coach Sam Stanley talks in his headset during the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Camden Jensen (10) runs with the ball in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North fans react to a play in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Lincoln Flagle (42) runs with the ball in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Grand Island Northwest's Camden Walker (85) in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Ethan Beachy (5) runs with the ball in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Nancy Skudlarek spins cotton candy ahead of the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn North's Jett Tingelhoff (7) runs with the ball in the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
Geese fly southwest as the sun sets over the Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North football game at Elkhorn High School on Thursday, Sept. 14, 2023. Elkhorn North won the game 30-12.
ANNA REED THE WORLD-HERALD
