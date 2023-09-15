Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from September 15.

* * *

Highlights

Elkhorn South 32, Omaha Central 21: Brady Bousquet ran for 145 yards and two touchdowns and quarterback Madden Riggs tossed a pair of touchdown passes for the No. 7 Storm (3-1).

Grand Island 62, Lincoln High 0: Justyce Hostetler caught a pair of touchdown passes from Bode Albers and Ryker Booth ran for a pair of scores for the Islanders (3-1).

Kearney 16, Bellevue West 14: Jake Kracl made three field goals, including the eventual game-winner with 1:23 left for the No. 6 Bearcats (4-0), who forced three turnovers from the No. 8 Thunderbirds (2-3).

Omaha Bryan 63, Omaha Buena Vista 6: Jeremiah Gorham returned both a punt and a kickoff for scores and Coryion Perry threw two touchdown passes for the Bears, who are off to a 3-1 start for the first time since 1993.

Omaha Westside 49, Millard North 7: Anthony Rezac scored five touchdowns (three rushing, two passing) and had 320 yards of offense, and Christian Jones had two touchdown catches for the top-ranked Warriors (4-0), who are averaging 49 points per game on the season.

Papillion-La Vista 28, Lincoln Southwest 14: Payton Prestito scored two touchdowns as the Monarchs (3-1) used the ground game to hand Southwest (1-3) its third straight loss.

Bennington 58, Lincoln Pius X 0: Quinton Archer and Jaxon DuMont combined for 232 rushing yards and three scores for the Class B No. 1 Badgers (4-0), who won their 30th consecutive game.

Omaha Skutt 45, Elkhorn 0: Bennett Turman ran for 128 yards and three touchdowns and Colin Pike ran for 135 yards for the Class B No. 3 SkyHawks (3-1).

Plattsmouth 41, Elkhorn Mount Michael 7: The Class B No. 7 Blue Devils (3-1) held the Knights to -19 rushing yards.

Ashland-Greenwood 35, Auburn 0: Dane Jacobsen threw for 224 yards and three touchdowns and Drake Zimmerman ran for 207 yards and a score for the Class C-1 No. 4 Bluejays (3-1).

Additional scores

Arthur County 80, Hay Springs 7

Axtell 30, Silver Lake 3

Battle Creek 47, Centennial 0

Twin Loup 36, Overton 17

Bloomfield 1, Osmond 0 (Forfeit)

Central Valley 75, Elm Creek 6

Howells-Dodge 62, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 6

Lawrence-Nelson 38, Blue Hill 14

Minden 37, Fairbury 6

Pawnee City 58, Red Cloud 22

Pender 33, Wisner-Pilger 12

Hartington Cedar Catholic 42, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 7

Cody-Kilgore 52, Santee 12

Osceola 68, Palmer 22

Franklin 1, Meridian 0 (Forfeit)

Gothenburg 46, Alliance 12

Harvard 34, Dorchester 32

Hi-Line 48, Arcadia-Loup City 8

Humphrey St. Francis 56, East Butler 0

Kenesaw 18, Deshler 8

Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 68, Homer 15

Madison 1, Cedar Bluffs 0 (Forfeit)

Maywood-Hayes Center 70, Medicine Valley 36

McCook 36, Holdrege 7

Mead 52, Omaha Brownell Talbot 20

Perkins County 55, Kimball 0

Seward 26, Hastings 14

Stanton 56, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 12

Stuart 64, Brady 0

Wallace 50, South Platte 16

Weeping Water 44, Conestoga 9

Winside 56, Walthill 8

Yutan 28, North Bend 20

Norfolk 35, Fremont 6

Lincoln Christian 34, Arlington 6

Papillion-La Vista South 51, Omaha Burke 8

Millard West 20, Omaha Creighton Prep 7

Wahoo 63, Nebraska City 0

North Platte St. Patrick's 63, Sutherland 12

Cross County 58, Twin River 8

Lincoln Southeast 42, Lincoln North Star 16

Oakland-Craig 34, Ponca 16

Raymond Central 35, Wayne 7

Sidney 42, Mitchell 35

High Plains Community 65, Giltner 26

Central City 28, Fort Calhoun 14

Cambridge 28, Southern Valley 18

Shelton 45, Paxton 37

Aurora 55, Platteview 14

Crofton 58, Hartington-Newcastle 38

Blair 22, Omaha Gross 7

South Sioux City 67, Omaha South 7

Amherst 42, Doniphan-Trumbull 20

Crete 47, Schuyler 0

McCool Junction 36, Heartland 24

South Loup 48, Sandhills/Thedford 34

Tri County Northeast 52, Wakefield 41

Boone Central 19, Douglas County West 14

West Holt 32, Fremont Bergan 20

Bancroft-Rosalie 50, Lyons-Decatur Northeast 26

Bayard 58, Morrill 0

Beatrice 27, Lincoln Northwest 20

Millard South 38, Gretna 7

Fillmore Central 35, Wilbur-Clatonia 13

Waverly 27, Norris 22

Arapahoe-Holbrook 44, Alma 38

Ainsworth 54, Niobrara/Verdigre 0

Bridgeport 70, Hemingford 24

Cozad 30, Lexington 0

EPPJ 52, CWC 6

Hitchcock County 28, Loomis 14

Johnson County Central 38, Southern 6

Lincoln Lutheran 37, Omaha Concordia 14

Lourdes Central Catholic 34, BDS 28

Norfolk Catholic 49, Louisville 6

Ralston 35, Gretna East 14

Potter-Dix 53, Sioux County 24

York 14, Scottsbluff 10

Dundy County-Stratton 44, Bertrand 8

Plainview 48, North Central 6

Hastings St. Cecilia 29, Wahoo Neumann 25

Maxwell 38, Sandhills Valley 32

Adams Central 27, Syracuse 8

Shelby-Rising City 36, Clarkson/Leigh 14

Wilcox-Hildreth 59, Lewiston 14

Photos: Gretna football hosts Millard South

Photos: Omaha Roncalli football hosts Pierce