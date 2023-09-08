Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from September 8.
* * *
Highlights
Gretna 27, Omaha Creighton Prep 24, 2OT: Cameron Botwell made the game-winning field goal in the second overtime period and Isaiah Weber had three rushing touchdowns for the No. 3 Dragons (3-0).
Millard South 56, Millard North 19: Jett Thomalla threw for 365 yards and four touchdowns, Amarion Jackson caught five passes for 144 yards and three scores and Nolan Feller ran for 146 yards and two TDs as the No. 2 Patriots improved to 3-0.
Omaha Central 45, Lincoln High 0: Bernard Newsome connected with fellow sophomore DaShawn Prince for first-half scores of 68 and 18 yards to spark the Eagles (2-1).
Elkhorn 27, Omaha Gross 13: Elliot Beister had 28 carries for 243 yards and two scores for the Class B No. 10 Antlers (2-1).
Omaha Skutt 57, Beatrice 10: Anthony Heithoff and Maxwell Chandler each scored a pair of touchdowns and Dylan Van Dyke threw for two scores for the Class B No. 3 SkyHawks (2-1), who outscored the Orangemen 44-3 over the final three quarters.
Waverly 49, Elkhorn Mount Michael 7: The fourth-ranked Vikings (3-0) racked up 10 sacks on the night.
Douglas County West 45, Louisville 6: Brady Singer had two touchdowns and 108 yards rushing to pace the 3-0 Falcons.
Additional scores
BDS 50, Blue Hill 0
Brady 39, Heartland Lutheran 30
Hi-Line 56, Sutton 30
Johnson-Brock 46, Mead 0
Southern 64, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 26
Plattsmouth 37, Gretna East 0
Falls City 61, Omaha Concordia 13
Garden County 43, Wallace 42
Lewiston 81, St. Edward 41
Madison 20, Winside 8
Randolph 44, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0
Shelton 74, Santee 39
Silver Lake 36, Maywood-Hayes Center 21
Stuart 35, Cody-Kilgore 27
Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54, Parkview Christian 6
Tri County 27, Wood River 6
Adams Central 13, Gothenburg 6
Broken Bow 14, McCook 10
Blair 48, Ralston 6
Syracuse 40, David City 0
Omaha Central 45, Lincoln High 0
Kearney 35, Lincoln North Star 7
High Plains 52, East Butler 6
Wahoo 52, Auburn 6
Lincoln Christian 13, Fremont Bergan 10
David City Aquinas 10, Lincoln Lutheran 7
Lincoln East 28, Lincoln Southwest 7
Central Valley 49, Anselmo-Merna 13
Pierce 53, Arlington 16
North Bend 42, Milford 20
Central City 21, Holdrege 14
South Sioux City 44, Omaha Northwest 0
EPPJ 64, Creighton 8
Elm Creek 38, Loomis 6
Hastings 37, Lincoln Pius X 13
Ogallala 28, Cozad 26
Ainsworth 28, Burwell 0
Bennington 17, York 6
Hampton 35, Sterling 34
Fullerton 50, Twin River 15
Amherst 38, Chase County 14
Sandhills/Thedford 46, Twin Loup 28
Wahoo Neumann 34, GICC 21
Columbus Scotus 22, St. Paul 20
Humphrey St. Francis 40, Osceola 8
Oakland-Craig 28, Malcolm 20
Dundy County-Stratton 36, Axtell 0
Omaha Westside 45, Bellevue West 12
Pender 31, Wakefield 6
Grand Island Northwest 13, Seward 6
Cross County 84, McCool Junction 18
Ravenna 30, Cambridge 20
Ansley-Litchfield 56, Pleasanton 32
Battle Creek 34, Ord 14
CWC 36, Palmer 28
Harvard 42, Meridian 34
Niobrara/Verdigre 54, Walthill 14
O'Neill 14, West Holt 6
Riverside 54, North Central 26
Schuyler 16, Fairbury 7
South Loup 46, Hitchcock County 0
Fillmore Central 44, Centennial 0
Yutan 28, Hartington Cedar Catholic 6
Minden 28, Kearney Catholic 14
Omaha South 33, Omaha Buena Vista 6
Wayne 21, Fort Calhoun 20
Shelby-Rising City 46, Arcadia-Loup City 0
Nebraska Lutheran 38, Falls City Sacred Heart 28
Alma 46, Bertrand 6
Bloomfield 38, Tri-County Northeast 0
Elkhorn South 52, Papillion-La Vista South 14
Lourdes Central Catholic 44, Johnson County Central 28