Below are the Nebraska high school football scores from September 8.

* * *

Highlights

Gretna 27, Omaha Creighton Prep 24, 2OT: Cameron Botwell made the game-winning field goal in the second overtime period and Isaiah Weber had three rushing touchdowns for the No. 3 Dragons (3-0).

Millard South 56, Millard North 19: Jett Thomalla threw for 365 yards and four touchdowns, Amarion Jackson caught five passes for 144 yards and three scores and Nolan Feller ran for 146 yards and two TDs as the No. 2 Patriots improved to 3-0.

Omaha Central 45, Lincoln High 0: Bernard Newsome connected with fellow sophomore DaShawn Prince for first-half scores of 68 and 18 yards to spark the Eagles (2-1).

Elkhorn 27, Omaha Gross 13: Elliot Beister had 28 carries for 243 yards and two scores for the Class B No. 10 Antlers (2-1).

Omaha Skutt 57, Beatrice 10: Anthony Heithoff and Maxwell Chandler each scored a pair of touchdowns and Dylan Van Dyke threw for two scores for the Class B No. 3 SkyHawks (2-1), who outscored the Orangemen 44-3 over the final three quarters.

Waverly 49, Elkhorn Mount Michael 7: The fourth-ranked Vikings (3-0) racked up 10 sacks on the night.

Douglas County West 45, Louisville 6: Brady Singer had two touchdowns and 108 yards rushing to pace the 3-0 Falcons.

Additional scores

BDS 50, Blue Hill 0

Brady 39, Heartland Lutheran 30

Hi-Line 56, Sutton 30

Johnson-Brock 46, Mead 0

Southern 64, Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer 26

Plattsmouth 37, Gretna East 0

Falls City 61, Omaha Concordia 13

Garden County 43, Wallace 42

Lewiston 81, St. Edward 41

Madison 20, Winside 8

Randolph 44, Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family 0

Shelton 74, Santee 39

Silver Lake 36, Maywood-Hayes Center 21

Stuart 35, Cody-Kilgore 27

Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 54, Parkview Christian 6

Tri County 27, Wood River 6

Adams Central 13, Gothenburg 6

Broken Bow 14, McCook 10

Blair 48, Ralston 6

Syracuse 40, David City 0

Kearney 35, Lincoln North Star 7

High Plains 52, East Butler 6

Wahoo 52, Auburn 6

Lincoln Christian 13, Fremont Bergan 10

David City Aquinas 10, Lincoln Lutheran 7

Lincoln East 28, Lincoln Southwest 7

Central Valley 49, Anselmo-Merna 13

Pierce 53, Arlington 16

North Bend 42, Milford 20

Central City 21, Holdrege 14

South Sioux City 44, Omaha Northwest 0

EPPJ 64, Creighton 8

Elm Creek 38, Loomis 6

Hastings 37, Lincoln Pius X 13

Ogallala 28, Cozad 26

Ainsworth 28, Burwell 0

Bennington 17, York 6

Hampton 35, Sterling 34

Fullerton 50, Twin River 15

Amherst 38, Chase County 14

Sandhills/Thedford 46, Twin Loup 28

Wahoo Neumann 34, GICC 21

Columbus Scotus 22, St. Paul 20

Humphrey St. Francis 40, Osceola 8

Oakland-Craig 28, Malcolm 20

Dundy County-Stratton 36, Axtell 0

Omaha Westside 45, Bellevue West 12

Pender 31, Wakefield 6

Grand Island Northwest 13, Seward 6

Cross County 84, McCool Junction 18

Ravenna 30, Cambridge 20

Ansley-Litchfield 56, Pleasanton 32

Battle Creek 34, Ord 14

CWC 36, Palmer 28

Harvard 42, Meridian 34

Niobrara/Verdigre 54, Walthill 14

O'Neill 14, West Holt 6

Riverside 54, North Central 26

Schuyler 16, Fairbury 7

South Loup 46, Hitchcock County 0

Fillmore Central 44, Centennial 0

Yutan 28, Hartington Cedar Catholic 6

Minden 28, Kearney Catholic 14

Omaha South 33, Omaha Buena Vista 6

Wayne 21, Fort Calhoun 20

Shelby-Rising City 46, Arcadia-Loup City 0

Nebraska Lutheran 38, Falls City Sacred Heart 28

Alma 46, Bertrand 6

Bloomfield 38, Tri-County Northeast 0

Elkhorn South 52, Papillion-La Vista South 14

Lourdes Central Catholic 44, Johnson County Central 28

Lyons-Decatur Northeast 41, Omaha Brownell Talbot 14

Omaha Roncalli 43, Raymond Central 14

Plainview 44, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 8

Omaha North 40, Columbus 32

Elkhorn North 57, Crete 6

Ashland-Greenwood 42, Aurora 24

Freeman 38, Conestoga 35

Leyton 60, Morrill 8

Red Cloud 66, Dorchester 14

West Point-Beemer 49, Boys Town 40

Wilcox-Hildreth 44, Southwest 37

Scottsbluff 51, Frederick, Colo. 28

Sandy Creek 64, EMF 62 — 3OT

Wynot 32, Howells-Dodge 26

Sidney 56, Gordon-Rushville 14

Perkins County 47, Bayerd 8

Norfolk Catholic 49, Logan View/Scribner-Snyder 9

Norris 62, Lexington 0

Thayer Central 52, Heartland 8

Lutheran High Northeast 28, Guardian Angels Central Catholic 7

Kenesaw 54, Superior 28

Hastings St. Cecilia 56, Gibbon 3

Boyd County 14, Wausa 6

Crofton 36, Neligh-Oakdale 12

Arapahoe 70, Lawrence-Nelson 40

Diller-Odell 62, Deshler 14