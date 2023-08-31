Nebraska high school football statistics leaders as of August 30.
CLASS A
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Jones, Papillion-La Vista South, 31, 362, 181.0, 7
Cannon, Omaha North, 16, 162, 162.0, 0
Rauner, Elkhorn South, 8, 156, 156.0, 2
Bauer, Norfolk, 9, 134, 134.0, 0
Prestito, Papillion-La Vista, 19, 134, 134.0, 2
Feller, Millard South, 25, 130, 130.0, 2
Weber, Gretna, 12, 121, 121.0, 2
Voichoskie, Columbus, 34, 207, 103.5, 3
Novosad, Lincoln Southwest, 8, 100, 100.0, 1
Lucas, Bellevue East, 11, 100, 100.0, 0
Hoffman, Norfolk, 17, 100, 100.0, 0
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
Perry, Omaha Bryan, 17-24-1, 353, 353.0, 3
Thomalla, Millard South, 16-26-0, 250, 250.0, 2
Circo, Omaha North, 8-17-0, 200, 200.0, 3
Collins, Omaha Burke, 12-32-1, 198, 198.0, 2
Kaelin, Bellevue West, 39-72-1, 395, 197.5, 1
Schuler, Papillion-La Vista South, 20-27-0, 318, 159.0, 3
Chandler, Bellevue East, 12-20-0, 139, 139.0, 2
Rauner, Elkhorn South, 10-11-0, 109, 109.0,
Albers, Grand Island, 8-20-0, 104, 104.0, 2
Rezac, Omaha Westside, 5-6-0, 104, 104.0, 2
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
Davis, Omaha North, 6, 183, 183.0, 3
Buchanon, Omaha Burke, 6, 145, 145.0, 2
Gorham, Omaha Bryan, 5, 129, 129.0, 2
Russell, Omaha Bryan, 4, 103, 103.0, 4
Hoskinson, Elkhorn South, 7, 92, 92.0, 0
Jackson, Millard South, 4, 89, 89.0, 0
Feller, Millard South, 4, 88, 88.0, 1
Skogerboe, Papillion-La Vista South, 7, 156, 78.0, 2
Busch, Papillion-La Vista, 2, 65, 65.0, 1
Perry, Omaha Bryan, 1, 62, 62.0, 1
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Jones, Papillion-La Vista South, 7, 0, 0, 42, 21.0
Ross, Omaha Westside, 3, 0, 0, 18, 18.0
Feller, Millard South, 3, 0, 0, 18, 18.0
Chandler, Bellevue East, 3, 0, 0, 18, 18.0
Davis, Omaha North, 3, 0, 0, 18, 18.0
Not available from MaxPreps
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
(2 points for unassisted tackles, 1 point for assists)
Connor, Papillion-La Vista, 12, 12, 36, 36.0
Shafer, Papillion-La Vista, 15, 3, 33, 33.0
Mooberry, Millard North, 11, 1, 23, 23.0
Jelinek, Papillion-La Vista, 7, 7, 21, 21.0
Hostetler, Grand Island, 5, 10, 20, 20.0
Herrera, Papillion-La Vista, 9, 2, 20, 20.0
Hamby, Papillion-La Vista, 6, 7, 19, 19.0
Blakeman, Papillion-La Vista, 8, 3, 19, 19.0
Nielsen, Omaha Burke, 7, 3, 17, 17.0
McLeay, Creighton Prep, 9, 15, 33, 16.5
Interceptions: 2, Pittman, Central
CLASS B
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Templar, Blair, 51, 348, 174.0, 3
Kelley, Scottsbluff, 19, 157, 157.0, 3
Boyle, Scottsbluff, 24, 125, 125.0, 2
Tingelhoff, Elkhorn North, 17, 135, 135.0, 1
Vercillino, Plattsmouth, 17, 101, 101.0, 1
Brown, Ralston, 14, 82, 82.0, 2
Kastens, Waverly, 21, 81, 81.0, 1
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
Duncan, Omaha Gross, 19-31-0, 324, 324.0, NA
Shaffar, Omaha Westview, 20-49-1, 456, 228.0, 4
Kotik, Lincoln Northwest, 24-46-2, 454, 227.0, 4
Dirks, York, 14-22-0, 211, 211.0, 2
Behrends, Norris, 31-45-3, 390, 195.0.2
Soukup, Blair, 34-50-2, 346, 173.0, 2
Sanmann, Bennington, 11-23-1, 131, 131.0, 0
Villamonte, Plattsmouth, 8-10-0, 131, 131.0, 1
Maahs, Waverly, 13-22-1, 106, 106.0, 2
Kracht, Gretna East, 10-25-1, 102, 102.0.0
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
Ress-Conkey, Ralston, 3, 94, 94.0, 1
Springs, Lincoln Northwest, 6, 186, 93.0, 3
Baessler, Blair, 13, 184, 92.0, 2
Aldridge, Lincoln Northwest, 7, 180, 90.0, 1
Andersen, Bennington, 4, 86, 86.0, 0
Wiegert, Grand Island Northwest, 5, 82, 82.0, 1
Olsen, Plattsmouth, 2, 77, 77.0, 1
Young, Omaha Westview, 6, 151, 75.5, 1
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Moser, Waverly, 3, 0, 0, 18, 18.0
Kelley, Scottsbluff, 3, 0, 0, 18, 18.0
Brown, Ralston, 2, 0, 0, 12, 12.0
Harriger, Gering, 2, 0, 0, 12, 12.0
Lewis, Omaha Westview, 2, 0, 0, 12, 12.0
Aughenbaugh, Plattsmouth, 0, 2, 3, 12, 12.0
Pechar, Omaha Gross, 2, 0, 0, 12, 12.0
Cogswell, Omaha Gross, , 2, 0, 0, 12, 12.0
Boyle, Scottsbluff, 2, 0, 0, 12, 12.0
Not available from MaxPreps
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
Frede, Lincoln Northwest, 12, 14, 38, 19.0
Villwok, Elkhorn, 8, 0, 16, 16.0
Interceptions: 3, Janousek, Sew
OMAHA AREA
RUSHING, Att., Yards, Avg., TD
Patera, Platteview, 16, 148, 148.0, 2
Rhodes, Weeping Water, 15, 140, 140.0, 2
Foust, Arlington, 15, 136, 136.0, 0
Welchert, Fort Calhoun, 19, 130, 130.0, 3
Booth, Wahoo Neumann, 12, 130, 130.0, 4
Singer, Douglas County West, NA, 125, 125.0, 2
Bills, Platteview, 6, 123, 123.0, 1
PASSING, C-A-I, Yds., Avg., TD
McGill, Omaha Roncalli, 18-28-0, 239, 239.0, 3
Stehlik, Platteview, 7-14-0, 215, 215.0, 2
Jacobsen, Ashland-GW, 9-17-0, 148, 148.0, 1
Elofson, Fort Calhoun, 12-20-3, 143, 143.0, 0
RECEIVING, No., Yds., Avg., TD
Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 10, 166, 166.0, 2
Sunde, Omaha Concordia, 5, 146, 146.0, 2
Zebert, Platteview, 4, 133, 133.0, 2
Davis, Platteview, 1, 54, 54.0, 0
Johnson, Fort Calhoun, 3, 50, 50.0, 0
SCORING, TD, FG, PAT, Pts., Avg.
Booth, Wahoo Neumann, 4, 0, 0, 24, 24.0
Welchert, Fort Calhoun, 3, 0, 0, 18, 18.0
Sunde, Omaha Concordia, 2, 0, 0, 12, 12.0
Stehlik, Platteview, 2, 0, 0, 12, 12.0
Zebert, Platteview, 2, 0, 0, 12, 12.0
Patera, Platteview, 2, 0, 0, 12, 12.0
McGill, Omaha Roncalli, 2, 0, 0, 12, 12.0
Orr, Omaha Roncalli, 2, 0, 0, 12, 12.0
Singer, Douglas County West, 2, 0, 0, 12, 12.0
Wohlers, Douglas County West, 2, 0, 0, 12, 12.0
Not available from MaxPreps
TACKLES, UT, AT, TT, Avg.
Rhodes, Weeping Water, 11, 3, 25, 25.0
Pacha, Omaha Concordia, 7, 9, 23, 23.0
Lee, Mead, 7, 8, 22, 22.0
Harms, Weeping Water, 3, 15, 21, 21.0
McIntosh, Arlington, 8, 4, 20, 20.0
Krueger, Wahoo, 8, 2, 18, 18.0
Namuth, Fort Calhoun, 5, 7, 17, 17.0
Cote, Ashland-Greenwood, 3, 10, 16, 16.0
Ladehoff, Arlington, 5, 6, 16, 16.0
Interceptions: 2, Thompson, OR
