65TH NEBRASKA SHRINE BOWL

6 p.m., UNK’s Cope Stadium

TV: News Channel Nebraska

Radio: 98.9, Kearney

KEARNEY, Neb. — Two sets of teams will be across from each other Saturday at the 65th Nebraska Shrine Bowl.

Matching skills will be the 45-man rosters for the North and South in the 6 p.m. game at UNK’s Ron and Carol Cope Stadium.

Matching wits will be the 12-man coaching staffs, the largest ever and a one-off event as a sendoff for retiring Shrine Bowl Executive Director Dave MacDonald.

“It’s been like another clinic to go to in the spring,’’ Brandon Cool said. The Kearney High coach and Kyle Peterson of Aurora are assistant head coaches for the South, whose head coach is Mark McLaughlin of Platteview.

“We spent time talking to each individual program and combined what we like within our scheme of things offensively and defensively and special teams. It's definitely been interesting that you can kind of put a clinic together whenever we meet, It was fantastic.”

The top three coaches on each team were allowed to include members of their high school staff. For the North, which has Mike Huffman of Bellevue West as head coach and Larry Martin of Omaha North and Kurt Frenzen of Columbus Lakeview as assistant head coaches, its assistants include former Shrine head coach Lonnie Tapp (Omaha Benson, 2002) as the running backs coach.

“I’ve known Lonnie for 25 years and never worked with him,’’ Hoffman said. “He is in it. He was in a dance-off today. So fun, man.

“To be honest I thought at his age, this was kind of a let’s give this guy one more hurrah. No. He is amazing.”

At Tapp’s position is his grandson, Te’shaun Porter of Omaha North, who figures to get more carries after North Dakota State-bound Charmar Brown of Omaha Creighton Prep was a late scratch. So was J’Dyn Bullion of Bellevue West from an injury at the state track meet.

Jack Faust of Columbus Scotus and Tre’quan Henley of Lincoln High were their replacements.

Ivan Eloume of Lincoln Northeast for Leighton Weber of Adams Central was the only switch in the South roster from those released in February.

Team captains for the North are Abram Scholting and Dawson Raabe from Pierce, Max Hogan from Millard North and Liam Blaser from Columbus. For the South, they are Carlos Collazo and Jack Allen from Aurora, Hayden Frank from Malcolm and Treyven Beckman from Kearney.

None of the 13 FBS signees accepted game invitations. The first-team All Nebraska players chosen are Victor Isele from Grand Island Northwest, Colton Marsh from Grand Island, Kolton Tilford from North Platte and Porter for the North and Sal Nacarelli of Omaha Gross for the South.

North

Nolan Eloe, Amherst; Elliott Nottlemann, Bancroft-Rosalie; Elijah Hintz, Battle Creek; Trey Bird, Isaac Conner, Bennington; Dane Larsen, Seagan Packet, Blair; Jackson Roberts, Boone Central; Kyle Kasik, Clarkson/Leigh; Liam Blaser, Columbus; Braxton Borer, Maxwell Fremarek, Columbus Lakeview; Jack Faust, Columbus Scotus; Ezra Vedral, Omaha Creighton Prep; Aidan Betz, Elkhorn; Will Benson, Elkhorn Mount Michael; Carter Jorth, Elkhorn South; Cooper Weitzel, Fremont Bergan; Colton Marsh, Grand Island; Victor Isele, Grand Island Northwest; Blayke Moore, Ethan Stuhr, Gretna; Grant Arens, Jay Steffen, Hartington Cedar Catholic; Lance Brester, Howells-Dodge; Tre’quan Henley, Lincoln High; Max Hogan, Chris Frazier, Millard North; Jackson Bos, Norfolk; Karter Kerkman, Norfolk Catholic; Kolten Tilford, Caleb Kinkaid, North Platte; Jonathan Barfield, Omaha Benson; Za'Kye Parrott, Omaha Burke; Tre'Vionne Brown, Te'shaun Porter, Omaha North; Bridger Rice, Sam Boettcher, Ord; Jace Wheeler, Papillion La Vista; Abram Scholting, Dawson Raabe, Pierce; Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff; Zach Fox, Wahoo; Alex Phelps, Wayne; Zach Krajicek, Yutan.

Head coach: Michael Huffman, Bellevue West. Assistant head coaches: Kurt Frenzen, Columbus Lakeview; Larry Martin, Omaha North. Assistants: Mike Pokorski, Wade McVey, Bellevue West; Trae Bradburn, Bennington; Jeff Bargen, Aaron Rudloff, Columbus Lakeview; Jimmy Biggs, Lonnie Tapp, Ricky Thurston, Omaha North; Jarod Meysenburg, Omaha Westview.

South

Dylan Bahe, Arapahoe; Luke Lambert, Ashland-Greenwood; Carlos Collazo, Jack Allen, Aurora; Ethan Roberts, Bellevue East; Antown Carter, Boys Town; Easton Weber, BDS; Ashton Gragg, Central City; Cael Dembinski, Douglas County West; Carson Kudlacek, Hastings St. Cecilia; Keegan Shuler, Hitchcock County; Jackson Hinrichs, Holdrege; Treyven Beckman, Jack Dahlgren, Kearney; Will Potratz, Aiden Planer, Lincoln East; Adonis Hutchinson, Lincoln High; Garret Hoefs, Cole Reilly, Lincoln Lutheran; Kade Seip, Lincoln North Star; Ivan Eloume, Lincoln Northeast; Tyler Castle, Lincoln Pius X; Nate McCashland, Lincoln Southeast; Jack Baptista, Caleb Newell, Lincoln Southwest; Hayden Frank, Malcolm; Adam Dugger, Eli Kehler, McCook; Lance Rucker, Millard South; Kegan Mountain, Barrett Van Deun, Millard West; Carson Almgren, Sal Nacarelli, Omaha Gross; Payton McDonald, Omaha Westside; Henri Supenski, Ayden Barnby, Papillion-La Vista South; Jared Kuhl, Ezra Stewart, Platteview; TJ Fitzpatrick, Plattsmouth; Hudson Holloway, Ralston; Micah Hackbart, Seward; Cooper Skrobecki, Charlie Johnson, Waverly; Dalton Snodgrass, Kadence Velde, York.

Head coach: Mark McLaughlin, Platteview. Assistant head coaches: Kyle Peterson, Aurora; Brandon Cool, Kearney. Assistants: Adam Kuhl, Nick Smith, Platteview; Ryan Stieren, Papillion-La Vista South; Cole Ashby, Aurora; Wade Halvorsen, Omaha Westside; James McCartney, Grand Island; Darren Van Winkle, Kyle Peters, Kearney; Matt Brackham, York.

