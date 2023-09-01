Millard South rode a dominating first half to victory Friday night against second-ranked Elkhorn South.
The fifth-ranked Patriots led by 23 points at intermission and went on to post a 33-0 win over the Storm. Millard South moved to 2-0 while visiting Elkhorn South fell to 1-1.
The Patriots went ahead late in the first quarter when Nolan Feller sprinted 31 yards for the score. He almost was tackled at the line but regained his balance to go the distance.
That lead grew to 13-0 a few seconds later when quarterback Carson Rauner was blindsided and the ball popped into the air near the Storm goal line. Senior lineman Fernando Lecuona grabbed it for the TD.
The situation grew worse for the Storm on their next possession when Lecuona sacked Rauner. The quarterback, who rushed for 156 yards and threw for 109 in the season opener, did not return to the game.
A 22-yard field goal by Nathan Thompson extended the Patriots' lead early in the second quarter, and a 45-yard interception return for a TD by Dylan Kuhl just before halftime stretched the advantage to 23-0.
The Patriots chewed up much of the third quarter with a time-consuming drive that started at their own 4-yard line. Thompson capped the march with a 32-yard field goal.
Reserve quarterback Ean Langer finished off the Millard South scoring with a 2-yard TD run with 2:42 left.
Both teams return to action next Friday night. Elkhorn South plays at Papillion-La Vista South while the Patriots will play Millard North.
Photos: Elkhorn South takes on Millard South football
Millard South's Dylan Kuhl runs back an interception off of Elkhorn South for a touchdown in the second quarter at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023. Millard South had just been intercepted by Elkhorn South on the previous play.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Trey Madsen defends Millard South's Amarion Jackson as he tries to haul in a pass at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Ty Nielson tackles Millard South's Nolan Feller at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Dylan Kuhl rips the jersey of Elkhorn South's Jaydon Sutko while attempting to tackle him at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Riley Hodges tackles takcles Millard South's Dominic Duggan as he tries to catch a pass at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South runs off the field after warm-ups before playing Millard South at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Ean Langer tosses the ball to Calvin Perez during warm-ups before playing Elkhorn South at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South students find their seats before their team plays Millard South at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
American Legion Post 374 during the national anthem before the Elkhorn South and Millard South game at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Fans wait for the start of the Elkhorn South and Millard South game at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South quarterback Carson Rauner scrambles against Millard South at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
The Millard South student section cheers on their team against Elkhorn South at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Aidan Skradis can't catch up this first-quarter pass against Millard South at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Henry Prochazka pressures Millard South quarterback Jett Thomalla at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South quarterback Carson Rauner throws a pass against Millard South at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South signals no catch after Elkhorn South's Riley Hodges tackles takcles Millard South's Dominic Duggan as he tries to catch a pass at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Riley Hodges defends Millard South wide receiver Issac Jensen on an incomplete pass at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Dylan Kuhl rips the jersey of Elkhorn South's Jaydon Sutko while attempting to tackle him at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Madden Riggs throws a pass against Millard South at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Caeden Olin tackles Elkhorn South's Jaydon Sutko at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Henry Prochazka gets worked on by trainers in the second half Millard South at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South's Jeff Thomalla throws a pass against Elkhorn South at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South reacts to a pass interference call against them while playing Millard South at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Elkhorn South's Rilley Hodges tackles Millard South's Isaac Jensen at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Millard South celebrates a sack on Elkhorn South quarterback Carson Rauner at Millard South on Friday, Sept. 1, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
