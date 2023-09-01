Millard South rode a dominating first half to victory Friday night against second-ranked Elkhorn South.

The fifth-ranked Patriots led by 23 points at intermission and went on to post a 33-0 win over the Storm. Millard South moved to 2-0 while visiting Elkhorn South fell to 1-1.

The Patriots went ahead late in the first quarter when Nolan Feller sprinted 31 yards for the score. He almost was tackled at the line but regained his balance to go the distance.

​That lead grew to 13-0 a few seconds later when quarterback Carson Rauner was blindsided and the ball popped into the air near the Storm goal line. Senior lineman Fernando Lecuona grabbed it for the TD.

The situation grew worse for the Storm on their next possession when Lecuona sacked Rauner. The quarterback, who rushed for 156 yards and threw for 109 in the season opener, did not return to the game.

A 22-yard field goal by Nathan Thompson extended the Patriots' lead early in the second quarter, and a 45-yard interception return for a TD by Dylan Kuhl just before halftime stretched the advantage to 23-0.

The Patriots chewed up much of the third quarter with a time-consuming drive that started at their own 4-yard line. Thompson capped the march with a 32-yard field goal.

​Reserve quarterback Ean Langer finished off the Millard South scoring with a 2-yard TD run with 2:42 left.

Both teams return to action next Friday night. Elkhorn South plays at Papillion-La Vista South while the Patriots will play Millard North.

» Get the full story later on Omaha.com

Photos: Elkhorn South takes on Millard South football