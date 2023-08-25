For all the future Husker-committed talent Friday night at Faiman Field, it was a sophomore that NU offered last year who stood out.

Champ (given name Khalil) Davis hauled in three strikes from Power Five passer prospect Sebastian Circo – 35, 72 and 36 yards – to enable Circo to outduel Husker QB pledge Danny Kaelin in the Vikings’ 25-7 win over Bellevue West that was the Vikings’ season opener and West’s second game.

Davis said he wanted to show his skills better than he did as a freshman.

“I knew I had it in me all along. I just needed to get that confidence. Last year I didn't really have that confidence.”

But you were a freshman, he was reminded.

“I know. But I always set my limits higher than expected. I like to stay humble. But I like to set it pretty high.”

Vikings coach Larry Martin saw it coming.

“He's just a machine. He's a difference maker,’’ Martin said. “The thing that I saw this summer that triggered for Champ is he just took off and became just a student of the game, working out every day.

“He just busted his butt at every speed and agility drill. In the better competition that we played against in 7-on-7 he just rose to the occasion.”

Even with its better teams — state championship winners — North has tended to come out of the gate slow. Martin said this ranks with his team’s best season openers.

“It was just phenomenal the way that the kids embraced the summer,’’ he said. “We have a special group of kids that really trust their coaches. We just challenged our kids in a variety of different ways a little bit more in the summer and then the fall camp was good.

“I’m just super excited for the kids because they earned it.

North’s defense, with 2025 NU pledge Tyson Terry (285 pounds) and senior S’Marious Henderson (300) putting the mass in a massive front, held Bellevue West to 222 yards and nine first downs while Kaelin was in the game. Kaelin was 18 of 39 for 166 yards, a touchdown to Nebraska wide receiver commit Dae’vonn Hall and one INT.

It was defensive coordinator Dan Hempel and his staff, Martin said, that should get the credit. They had the front line get better on their footwork and were able to get vertical pressure on Kaelin to get him to throw on the run.

From Friday’s column, I said I was focused on four key components of the game. How I viewed them.

North’s secondary against the Triplets and their other receivers. Grade: A. NU wide receiver pledge Isaiah McMorris’s availability would have helped — he sat out with a hamstring injury after playing with it last week — but Kaelin consistently overthrew on the deep ball and North’s Titan Glassman came up with a key pick in the third quarter with it a 12-point game.

West’s offensive line against a North front that played Terry more than last year. Grade: Failing. North got one sack, by Henderson and Terry with the aforementioned pressure, and kept West running back CJ Gauff (15 carries, 65 yards) from breaking a big one.

The ability for North to run the ball. Grade: C+. The plus was the 72-yard run to the West 1 by sophomore Jaron Cannon on North’s first snap. Otherwise, the Vikings picked up only 100 more yards on the ground when the game was in doubt.

Circo’s ability to connect early with his receivers. Grade: C. His first TD pass to Davis got him to 5-of-9 for the game. Davis was his one reliable target. Circo was 8 of 17, with one interception, for 194 yards. Davis’s five catches went for 161 yards.

Omaha North (1-0)... 7 6 12 0 — 25

Bellevue West (0-1)... 0 7 0 0 — 7

ON: Sebastian Circo 1 run (Juanpablo Gomez-Cazares kick)

BW: Dae’vonn Hall 14 pass from Danny Kaelin (Ian Shepard kick)

ON: Champ Davis 35 pass from Circo (kick failed)

ON: Davis 72 pass from Circo (PAT failed)

ON: Davis 36 pass from Circo (PAT failed)

Photos: Omaha North football takes on Bellevue West