Top-ranked Omaha Westside remains undefeated after a 45-12 win over Bellevue West on Friday night.

The visiting Warriors (3-0) led 24-0 in the second quarter and extended that advantage to 33 points late in the game against the eighth-ranked Thunderbirds.

Quarterback Anthony Rezac threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more for the Warriors, who have outscored their three opponents 147-19.

​Rezac's TD tosses were from 15, 17 and 40 yards. His scoring runs were from 1 and 79 yards.

Keynan Cotton hauled in a pair of touchdown passes while Caleb Benning caught the other one.

The Thunderbirds, ranked second in the preseason, dropped to 2-2.

