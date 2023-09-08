Top-ranked Omaha Westside remains undefeated after a 45-12 win over Bellevue West on Friday night.
The visiting Warriors (3-0) led 24-0 in the second quarter and extended that advantage to 33 points late in the game against the eighth-ranked Thunderbirds.
Quarterback Anthony Rezac threw for three touchdowns and ran for two more for the Warriors, who have outscored their three opponents 147-19.
Rezac's TD tosses were from 15, 17 and 40 yards. His scoring runs were from 1 and 79 yards.
Keynan Cotton hauled in a pair of touchdown passes while Caleb Benning caught the other one.
The Thunderbirds, ranked second in the preseason, dropped to 2-2.
» Get the full story later on Omaha.com
Photos: Bellevue West football hosts Omaha Westside
Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning catches a touchdown in front of Bellevue West's Dae'Vonn Hall in the first quarter at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West warms up before they game against Omaha Westside at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jahmez Ross fumbles the ball in the first quarter against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Westside would recover the ball..
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Trainers attend to Bellevue West's Dae'Vonn Hall after her was injured on a play against Omaha Westside at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Trainers run over to Bellevue West's Dae'Vonn Hall after her was injured on a play against Omaha Westside at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Anthony Rezac runs for a touchdown in the second quarter against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Anthony Rezac throws a pass in the first quarter against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jahmez Ross fumbles the ball in the first quarter against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023. Westside would recover the ball..
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Kenyan Cotton celebrates a touchdown in the second quarter against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Kenyan Cotton scores a touchdown in the second quarter against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning intercepts a pass intended for Bellevue West's Jordon Hurst at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning intercepts a pass intended for Bellevue West's Jordon Hurst at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning intercepts a pass intended for Bellevue West's Jordon Hurst at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Caleb Benning intercepts a pass intended for Bellevue West's Jordon Hurst at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jahmez Ross runs the ball against Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Ben Goodwater can't hail in this two-point conversion while under pressure form Omaha Westside's Preston Okafor at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West's Ben Goodwater can't hail in this two-point conversion while under pressure form Omaha Westside's Preston Okafor at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Teddy Rezac almost intercepts a pass intended for Bellevue West's TJ Whaley in the second quarter at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Grant Beutler catches a pass in front of Bellevue West's Jermaine Green at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Multiple Omaha Westside players tackle Bellevue West's Isaiah McMorris at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Bellevue West quarterback Daniel Kaelin passes the ball against Omaha Westside Bellevue West at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Omaha Westside's Jonquel Osler hits Bellevue West quarterback Daniel Kaelin in the second quarter at Bellevue West on Friday, Sept. 8, 2023.
CHRIS MACHIAN THE WORLD-HERALD
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!