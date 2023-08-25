Omaha Westside was whistled for delay of game just prior to the opening kickoff Friday night against Omaha Creighton Prep.

It was about the only thing that didn't go the Warriors' way.

Top-ranked Westside scored 45 points in the first half and cruised to a 57-7 season-opening victory. The game was played in front of an estimated 5,500 on the Warriors' home field, a crowd athletic director Tom Kerkman called one of the biggest ever at the stadium.

"We want to play relentless for 48 minutes and want that to be a lifestyle," Westside coach Paul Limongi said. "We checked off a very important marker tonight."

The loss against the defending Class A champion dropped the Junior Jays to 0-2 following a setback last week against No. 2 Bellevue West.

That first half was total domination by the Warriors, who seemingly scored at will. Westside scored on its first drive and every drive after as the Warriors rolled up 258 yards in total offense.

Senior Caleb Benning was especially troublesome for Prep. He caught a 27-yard touchdown pass, returned a kickoff 88 yards for a TD and intercepted a pass that led to another score.

"It's been a long summer and long fall camp," Benning said. "To get out there and play someone else felt great."

Jahmez Ross ran for two touchdowns in the first half and a third on the Warriors' first drive of the second half. He finished with 128 yards on 17 carries.

His 8-yard TD run capped Westside's opening drive. That was followed soon after by Benning's touchdown grab from quarterback Anthony Rezac.

Prep made it 14-7 on its next possession, an 80-yard drive capped by a 4-yard TD pass from Tony Coniglio to Jackson Wurgler.

That positive vibe was dashed on the ensuing kickoff when Benning raced 88 yards for the score.

"I actually stole the ball from my teammate," he said. "I apologized to him and we're all cool but I really wanted that one."

​The first quarter ended 21-7, but the Warriors would score four more times before the half.

Will Bauerly started it with a 27-yard field goal. After Benning picked off a pass that was tipped by teammate Christian Jones, Westside scored four plays later when Rezac ran 16 yards for the score.

Two plays after a Prep punt, Rezac found Keynan Cotton behind the Junior Jays secondary for a 56-yard touchdown. A fumble recovery led to the final score of the first half, a 3-yard Ross run.

After Westside scored on its first possession of the second half, the Warriors' reserves took over for the rest of the game.

Rezac completed 5 of 6 passes for 104 yards. He also rushed five times for 72.

"We just want to get better every day," he said. "It's something we've talked about in practice and in the weight room to keep elevating."

Prep returns to action Thursday against Millard North while Westside will play next Friday against visiting Grand Island.

Omaha Creighton Prep (0-2)........7 0 0 0—7

Omaha Westside (1-0)...............21 24 6 6—57

OW, Jahmez Ross 8 run (Will Bauerly kick)

OW, Caleb Benning 27 pass from Anthony Rezac (Bauerly kick)

CP, Jackson Wurgler 4 pass from Tony Coniglio (Charlie Mangan kick)

OW, Benning 88 kickoff return (Bauerly kick)

OW, FG 27 Bauerly

OW, Rezac 16 run (Bauerly kick)

OW, Keynan Cotton 56 pass from Rezac (Bauerly kick)

OW, Ross 3 run (Bauerly kick)

OW, Ross 3 run (kick failed)

OW, Ashton Metoyer 9 run (kick failed)

