Papillion-La Vista doesn’t waste a minute starting preseason workouts in football.

For the fifth consecutive August, the Monarchs held a midnight practice on the first day allowable by the Nebraska School Activities Association.

“I’ve been doing that for years," Monarchs coach Tim Williams said. “I started that when I first was a head coach at Waverly. Then I saw how much the kids loved it.

“It’s a little bit much for the adults, the coaches, but the coaches get after it.”

The adults include parents, whom Williams said make breakfast burritos and other food for the end of the practice.

“It’s a very energetic practice," he said. “Other than being up that late, it’s really, really fun.”

It was a cool night. Williams said it was the first time he wore sweat pants and a long-sleeve shirt for a midnight practice. The weather forecast is for more seasonable temperatures the next two weeks, a welcome change from recent August heat waves.

At Omaha North, the Vikings are to get new turf on the school practice field this year. Coach Larry Martin said it’s been requested that work not start until after the season.

The Vikings have afternoon practices this week.

Two Metro Conference schools, two-year-old Omaha Buena Vista and new Gretna East, are preparing for their first varsity seasons. Buena Vista lacked enough eligible players to play its 2022 varsity schedule, but has 50 listed on a preseason roster. Both schools won’t have senior classes until next year.

Lincoln Northwest, which made it through three games in its inaugural varsity season before forfeiting its remaining schedule, has its first senior class. Standing Bear, which opens in far southeast Lincoln, will not have a varsity team in its first season.

NSAA rules for heat acclimatization keep players from being placed in full uniform or in any contact drills until their sixth day of practice. The first five days are limited to one practice daily of no more than three hours.

After Day 5, there cannot be back-to-back days with two practices. After the first 14 days of practice, full contact work is at a maximum of four days a week, including games, with no more than two consecutive days of contact and a 30-minute limit at practice.

The practice-time protocols apply to other outdoor fall sports and are suggested for marching bands. ​

