The second half of the regular season, the half with 11-man teams playing their district games, begins this week.

And more blowouts will be on the way, especially in Class A.

Why?

Because the NSAA staff, which does the state scheduling, is limited by district assignment rules. For non-district games, the NSAA has done well in matching teams of like strength. But within each district, the best teams have to play their lesser brethren. No way around it. That’s when the mismatches really can rear up.

In Class A, a team’s two-year average in NSAA wild-card points is the sole factor in district placement. Teams are distributed across six districts in serpentine order of the standings from the highest wild-card average to the lowest.

In the other three classes, geographical location determines district placement, working from west to east. North-south distances also can be considered.

Both assignment methods can lead to inequities between districts, some loaded and some lacking. The disparities this year aren’t the worst.

In Class A, each district has had two or more teams ranked at some point. Class B’s District 1 is the deepest, with four teams ranked this week. The two westernmost districts in that class combined have one (Scottsbluff).

With 16 teams in each 11-man class going to the playoffs, district championships are less critical these days (unless it’s a weak district). But Class A has some matchups already identifiable as probable district title games:

District 1, Millard South at Lincoln East, Sept. 28 (a Thursday). District 2, Gretna at Bellevue West, Oct. 19. District 3, Omaha Westside at Kearney, Oct. 6. District 4, Papillion-La Vista vs. Omaha Creighton Prep, Oct. 12 (a Thursday, at Burke Stadium). District 5, Elkhorn South vs. Omaha North, Oct. 20 (at Kinnick). District 6, Millard West vs. Lincoln Southeast, Oct. 6 (at Seacrest).

Officials’ ranks growing

This week is the NSAA’s Fall Officials Appreciation Week, and the state association is appreciative that the ranks are growing.

There are 814 football officials this year, the most since 2015. The 194 softball umpires and the 499 volleyball officials are the most since at least 2010.

Nate Neuhaus of the NSAA said the plurality of officials in all three sports have fewer than five years of experience. They need encouragement to stay with it. Part of that is getting chances to move up.

Veteran officials, Neuhaus said during last week’s NSAA board meeting, need to take the step of allowing younger officials to get opportunities to work.

What the new numbers don’t indicate fully is whether it’s improving coverage of contests by officials statewide. Neuhaus cited that of the 115 crews applying to work the state football playoffs, 48 are from the Lincoln or Omaha areas.

For this week, schools are encouraged to read an appreciation script prior to all games and sharing what they are doing to #RespectTheRef by tagging @NSAAHome on X (Twitter).

Ratings comments

Top 10/Class A: Let the squawks fly. Bellevue West still ranked at 2-3 and Omaha Creighton Prep at 1-4? Again, this situation reflects the scheduling of non-district games. West and Prep have gone through gantlets that would make most of the rest of Class A cry foul. Millard West moves into third after No. 2 Millard South’s 38-7 win at Gretna drops the Dragons from third to sixth.

Class B: Blair beat Omaha Gross 22-7 to replace the Cougars at No. 9. York moves past Scottsbluff into fifth after winning 14-10 in the Panhandle.

Class C-1: The most impressive loss of the week was Douglas County West playing No. 1 Boone Central to 19-14, better than either preseason No. 1 Aurora or No. 10 Columbus Lakeview. The Falcons stay at No. 9.

Class C-2: Malcolm returns at No. 8 after Yutan, which the Clippers beat in Week 1, beat previous No. 10 North Bend 28-20. Hastings St. Cecilia’s 29-25 win over Wahoo Neumann causes the winners to rise from eights to sixth and the Cavs to drop from third to seventh.

Eight Man-1: It’s the same order as last week.

Eight Man-2: Nebraska City Lourdes is the new No. 9 after beating BDS, which had shut out its first three foes, 34-28. BDS tumbles from fifth to 10th.

Six Man: It’s the same order as last week.

Top games this week

THURSDAY

Class A: Omaha North at Omaha Central

FRIDAY

Class A: Millard West at South Sioux City, Kearney at North Platte

Class B: Bennington at Elkhorn, Scottsbluff at Grand Island Northwest, Waverly at York

Class C-1: Columbus Lakeview at Wahoo, Sidney at McCook, Gothenburg at Chadron

Class C-2: Hartington Cedar Catholic at Oakland-Craig, Yutan at Wahoo Neumann

Eight Man-2: Nebraska City Lourdes at Johnson-Brock