Friday will be my 40th season opener at The World-Herald. Never lost a game.

Bellevue West’s Mike Huffman will be coaching his 16th season opener, counting his time at Fort Calhoun. Never lost a game.

Omaha Creighton Prep will try to mar Huffman’s spotless record when the Junior Jays visit Faiman Field at 7 p.m.

Of his season openers, Huffman said the one that stands out the most is last year’s 28-21 win over Prep.

“It sounds silly, that recent,” he said. “But they had that senior-loaded roster and we were at Burke, where I worked forever and played. There were thousands of people there. It was so fun.

“You had to think we were the underdog going into that, just with what they had and what we had, and for that game to go down went to the last minute, how fun was that? That was a blast. So that's probably been my favorite.

“This is my 16th year and I have not lost an opener, so we want to keep that string going.”

It’s true. High school football in Nebraska has never started a season as early as Aug. 18, albeit Friday being a soft opening with Week Zero games.

Back in the dark ages, my youth, teams began playing the first weekend of September. Sometimes that meant Labor Day came first.

Season openers crept into August for the first time in 1984; a second August game for some first happened in 2006.

Friday’s games are needed to get most teams full nine- or eight-game schedules. Because of schools unable to play this fall because of low numbers — Lincoln Standing Bear in Class B, Osmond in eight-man and Elba in six-man — more schedule juggling and more Week Zero games have been needed.

‘Tis a good thing 2024 is a leap year. It kicks the NSAA calendar back to its latest possible start while preventing Week Zero from being the start of a three-game August.

My favorite season openers? I got in on the end of the “Bucket” rivalry in the 1980s between central Omaha Catholic schools Holy Name and Cathedral. The bucket was painted half-blue for Holy Name and half-red for Cathedral.

That trophy game is long gone with the closing of the schools. But at Columbus, the F&C Cup lives and the Discoverers host Fremont Friday with that battered hardware — it dates to 1918 — going to the winner.

Suhr returns

Huffman’s staff this year includes a Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Famer, Gene Suhr. The longtime Papillion-La Vista coach, who did a second act in retirement by coaching his hometown high school, Creighton, is helping with the Thunderbirds’ slot receivers and tight ends.

“My line coach, Mike Pokorski, worked with him forever at Papillion. And Gene had the itch to get in,’’ Huffman said. “It’s like an analyst role. He still loves watching film. He’s 74, he doesn’t want to do weight-room stuff.

“It's been really nice. He brings in ideas and as he's learning a little bit more about what we call certain things in our formation, it’s getting better and better. I like leaning on an ace. I've always thought he was one of the best there is.”

Preview Sunday

In these 40 years of going into a season opener, I’ve always been armed with our preseason ratings. Not this year. The games get started before our annual preview appears Sunday.