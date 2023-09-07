Omaha Westside, rolling. Bellevue West, not so much.

It’s up to the Thunderbirds to change those trends in Friday night’s best game in Class A.

They seek to end a two-year losing streak to the Warriors in the 7 p.m. game at West’s Faiman Field.

No. 1 Westside has cruised to wins of 57-7 over Omaha Creighton Prep and 45-0 over Grand Island. Bellevue West opened with a 27-14 win over Prep, lost to Omaha North 26-7 and then had a lackluster 41-28 win at Omaha Burke as they’ve fallen from No. 2 to No. 8.

Wide receiver Isaiah McMorris, one of West’s three NU pledges, hasn’t played since the opener. He’s been favoring a sore hamstring. It’s much easier for Westside’s defensive backs if McMorris isn’t out there.

I’m guessing he’s been waiting for this one.

Westside should get its first four-quarter game. It should test the defending Class A champion better than any game before the possible 1-v-2 matchup Oct. 13 at new No. 2 Millard South.

Colleague Mike Patterson is on this one. He’s been an aficionado of Westside-Bellevue West games ever since I sent him to the 3½-hour game of AWOL defenses a few years back (2017) that Westside won 73-62. Yours truly had been to Wayne and back to greet Mike when he walked into a West Dodge establishment after finishing his game story.

My game is the best in Class B, No. 1 Bennington at No. 6 York. Bennington has won its first two games by a total of nine points, against ranked teams Omaha Skutt and Plattsmouth. York has two shutouts by a combined 67-0, neither foe ranked.

This will be the only game on grass in the regular season for the Badgers. York’s East Hill Park is one of the oldest fields in the state, its use dating to 1906. Before it was a park, it was a burial ground.

For sure, York would like to put the Badgers’ 28-game winning streak in a grave.

Streaming, part I

Westside-Bellevue West has a national platform as the Lincoln-based Hudl sports technology company has selected the game as this week’s Must-See Matchup for its new streaming service.

It’s the third week of the series. Games from Georgia and Illinois were shown the first two weeks.

Fans can stream the game here for $8.54 including a service fee. Additional matches in the series will be announced throughout the season.

Hudl will have a Nebraska Must-See Matchup every week. Friday, it’s Lincoln East-Lincoln Southwest. A Hudl spokesperson Thursday said it was working on arrangements to have it, and the rest of the Nebraska games, free to view.

Streaming, part II

With nearly every school streaming games, and often on X (Twitter) fake links are posted, the NSAA has compiled a directory of official streaming links that the public can access here.

Cross country at Mahoney

The Omaha Sports Commission was expecting 600 runners for its first year of the Platte River Rumble for high school and middle school cross country teams at Mahoney State Park.

The final count is more than 2,400 for Friday’s eight races.

The large schools run first. Girls at 8:30 a.m., boys at 9:10. Small school races are 11:30 a.m. for girls and 12:20 for boys.

Parking for spectators, with shuttle service, is at Nebraska Crossing Outlets (21209 Nebraska Crossing Dr). Each person taking the shuttle must purchase a $5 pass. There is no spectator parking at the park.

Glenwood Einspahr, 92

When Hildreth’s Glenwood Einspahr went to the 1950 state track meet at Memorial Stadium, he was a rookie. Hildreth had no track, no track team, no track coach. The Kearney Invitational and districts were the first two meets for the two-time Class D all-state basketball player.

He won the 100 and 220 dashes and the long jump for 24 points (first place was 8 points) for 24 points, enough to tie Loup County for the Class D team title.

Einspahr, 92, died Aug. 24 in Boonville, Missouri, where the 2020 Nebraska High School Sports Hall of Fame inductee was living in retirement after a career working with at-risk youth. He was on the Boonville City Council for 12 years.​