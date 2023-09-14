Chase Loftin has an extra use for his legs that have Power Five schools pursuing the Elkhorn North receiver.

He could be anyone’s emergency kicker.

The 6-foot-6, 200-pound junior made three field goals, the longest 33 yards, for the Class B No. 2 Wolves in their mistake-prone first half.

But the second half was vastly crisper. They stayed undefeated through four games with a 30-12 win over No. 10 Grand Island Northwest at Elkhorn Stadium.

Loftin had two catches for 55 yards. He also punts, and turned a high snap into a 15-yard gain and a new set of downs in the third quarter.

Not getting that stop was costly for the Vikings (1-3). Two plays later, Tommy Meckna broke three tackles as he went 40 yards with a short pass from Johnny Ferguson. The quarterback had regained the lead for Elkhorn North with a 1-yard run earlier in the third quarter for a 16-12 lead.

Each team lost a key player in the span of four snaps in the second quarter. Northwest’s leading receiver, Chase Wiegert, was able to come back in the fourth quarter only to be hurt again.

Northern Iowa lineman pledge Sam Thomas of Elkhorn North hurt his right ankle and was helped off on a drive that was inside the 10 when he left. The drive stalled and it was the second of Loftin’s three field goals.

Northwest led 12-9 at halftime, its scoring coming on two Myles Eriksen field goals — the first four scores of the game were three-pointers — and quarterback Cam Jensen’s 3-yard run.

Elkhorn North had seven penalties, three on encroachment as Jensen was good with a hard count, and lost a fumble at its 9 that its defense did well to hold the Vikings to a field goal.

Northwest’s Lincoln Flagle and the Wolves’ Jett Tingelhoff each had 100-yard games on the ground. Northwest tight end Joseph Stein, son of coach Kevin Stein, is a Northern Illinois pledge who had two catches for 21 yards.

It was a reversal of fortunes for the Wolves against Northwest, which beat them 24-20 in Grand Island last year. Like it was then, playing the Vikings was their best test to date while Northwest was continuing its season-opening run of games against ranked teams.

Grand Island Northwest (1-3)....3 9 0 0—12

Elkhorn North (4-0)...................3 6 14 7—30

EN: FG Chase Loftin 33

GINW: FG Myles Eriksen 21

GINW: FG Eriksen 38

EN: FG Loftin 26

GINW: Cam Jensen 3 run (kick failed)

EN: FG Loftin 22

EN: Johnny Ferguson 1 run (Loftin kick)

EN: Tommy Meckna 40 pass from Ferguson (Loftin kick)

EN: Jett Tingelhoff 37 run (Loftin run)

Shot clock expansion

Any basketball game in any class this coming season can use the 35-point shot clock provided both schools — or all schools if it’s a tournament — agree and notify the NSAA office.

The NSAA board Thursday gave its OK on a 7-1 vote. Class A last season had the shot clock for the first time. This will be the first season for Class B.

NSAA assistant director Jon Dolliver said some conferences, like the Trailblazer and Central that have members from more than one class, were asking for that permission.

There’s a legislative proposal coming from Adams Central in Class C-1 that would continue the expansion to Classes C-1 and C-2 for the 2024-25 season.

Friday’s top games

Top 10 No. 2 Millard South at No. 3 Gretna, 7 p.m.: This matchup of 3-0 teams tops the state schedule. Millard South has prospered with sophomore Jett Thomella at quarterback. He’s Class A’s leading passer with 785 yards. Alex Wilcoxson has stepped up in following redshirting Oklahoma State freshman Zane Flores as the Dragons’ offensive leader.

Class C-1 No. 6 Pierce at No. 3 Omaha Roncalli, 7 p.m.: Roncalli (3-0) will go to the air with third-year starting quarterback Brady McGill and receiver Luke Orr. Pierce (2-1), which lost its opener to Wahoo, has gone to a run-first attack with Keenan Valverde at running back.

Top 10 No. 9 Omaha Creighton Prep vs. No. 4 Millard West, 7 p.m. at Buell Stadium: Fifth consecutive foe for Prep (1-3) that was ranked in the preseason. Millard West (2-1) has only a one-point loss to Millard South as its only blemish.

Class B No. 8 Elkhorn at No. 3 Omaha Skutt, 7 p.m.: Both teams are at 2-1 but on two-game winning streaks after dropping their openers. Elliott Beister established himself as Elkhorn’s running back with a big game last week against Omaha Gross. Bennett Turman will return at quarterback for Skutt after missing the past two games with mono.

Class C-2 No. 3 Wahoo Neumann at No. 8 Hastings St. Cecilia, 6:30 p.m. at Duncan Field: This matchup of 3-0 teams starts with St. Cecilia focused on slowing down 2025 NU pledge Conor Booth, the Neumann back who leads the state (11-man) with 740 yards and 13 touchdowns.