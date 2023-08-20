Omaha Westside is going to be good. Really good. Maybe better than last year’s state championship team.

Bellevue West’s passing game is going to be good. Really good. Doesn’t it have to be with three future Huskers involved?

You say, we know that. Tell us something new.

OK, look who’s sitting in the Class A rankings?

Millard North at No. 4. Papillion-La Vista at No. 9.

Neither has been heard from a lot recently.

Millard North last had a winning season in 2016, Papillion-La Vista three years before that.

Never will Fred Petito alibi for Millard North. He’s been coaching the Mustangs for 41 seasons, the longest tenure ever in Class A. Five state titles.

But the Mustangs usually are scheduled tough at the start of the year. They’ve had a run of injuries, especially at quarterback, the key position in their flex offense. And they’ve had players transfer out, notably current Husker commit Isaiah McMorris of Bellevue West.

“We've played with honor. I appreciate that," Petito said. “We didn’t have enough depth. We would hang and hang and we're playing guys a little too much without rest.

“We’re in a a little better shape right now than we have been the past couple of years.”

Papillion-La Vista enjoyed its run, titles in 1990 and 1996, while Gene Suhr was there. But the talent pool for the Monarchs was halved when Papillion-La Vista South opened in 2003, four years before Suhr retired, and even before that they had back-to-back losing seasons for the first time while he was there.

They’ve had players transfer out, too.

Tim Williams is the fourth coach for PLV since Suhr. It’s Williams’ fifth season.

For his team’s turnaround, the coach is upfront that it starts up front.

“We have to have great productivity from our offensive line. They are young," Williams said.

He regards the one senior, Dallas Hamilton at center, as the best at his position in the state. Two juniors and two sophomores will be the other starters and “they're very strong and they're very good.”

“If they do well,” Williams continued, “I think we have the best running back in Class A or at least in the Metro (senior Payton Prestito). So if we can get our line to play well, he’s going to have a great year.”

The Monarchs return 15 starters, nine on offense. Millard North goes two better with 17, also with nine on the attack.

Evan Hansen is established as the Mustang quarterback. As a sophomore, he ran for 653 and, a rarity in the Millard North offense, threw for more with 697. Two of his fellow juniors, Caden VerMass and Pierce Mooberry, are playmakers with college potential.

“Evan’s gotten a little taller, a little thicker," Petito said. “He has good quicks. He’s a real heady kid. He does what we need him to do at our place and we’re really pleased with what he has done.”

Across the board, he said, the Mustangs are like their Q. They’ve grown up a little. Paying more attention to detail. Bigger bodies. Slightly more confident.

“We’re still going to be young. We have about 10 seniors on the team," Petito said. “They're doing extremely well, and they're not afraid to work, not afraid to put time in, and they’re pretty focused on where we’re trying to get to.”

Guess what? These two teams meet Friday night at Buell Stadium for their season opener. Last year, the game went to overtime before the Mustangs prevailed 34-31.

Back to Westside. The Warriors stake their claim atop the rankings by bringing back 17 starters from a 12-1 team that rallied for a 43-41 win over Gretna in an epic Class A final.

Two-time all-stater Caleb Benning, the Rezac twins, Anthony at quarterback and Teddy at wide receiver, junior Christian Jones at outside linebacker, All-Metro Ben Ryan as a hard-hitting inside linebacker, the list goes on for possible all-state candidates from the Warriors.

Bellevue West, which hosts Westside on Sept. 8, lost four games last year. That was the most since 2014. And matched the number of running backs the Thunderbirds ran through because of injuries.

They will need an improved line and healthy backs CJ Gauff and Charlie Gewinner to keep defenses off balance while countering the BW/NU triplets — Husker commits Daniel Kaelin at quarterback, McMorris and Dae’Vonn Hall at receiver.

Behind Bellevue West in the preseason list are Elkhorn South, Millard North, Omaha North, Kearney, Gretna, Millard South, Papillion-La Vista and Millard West.

Other preseason No. 1s — the teams expected to be holding championship trophies in November — are two-time undefeated champion Bennington in Class B, Aurora in C-1, Ord in C-2, North Platte St. Patrick’s in Eight Man-1, South Loup in Eight Man-2 and defending champion Lincoln Parkview in Six Man.​

