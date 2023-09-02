Being No. 2 just makes the other team try harder.

In back-to-back weeks, Bellevue West and Elkhorn South haven’t held onto that ranking.

Now it’s Millard South’s fortune, good or bad, to sit on the hottest seat in the Top 10.

The Patriots are one of only two teams in Class A (Papillion-La Vista the other) to start with wins over two ranked teams.

They opened with a 28-27 win over Millard West, a result gaining in stature following West’s 19-16 win over Bellevue West conqueror Omaha North.

Their follow-up, aided by a pair of pick-sixes by JR Lecuona and Dylan Kuhl, was a 33-0 dismantling of Elkhorn South.

Millard South’s new ranking arrives in time for the Patriots’ rivalry game Friday night against Millard North (0-2). The Mustangs won last year’s meeting 20-14.

The Patriots vault over Gretna, which is 2-0 without playing a ranked team. The Dragons stake their new No. 3 ranking this week against new No. 10 Omaha Creighton Prep (1-2).

Millard West is the big gainer from its win over Omaha North. The Wildcats (1-1) rise from No. 10 to No. 4 while the Vikings slide from No. 3 to No. 5.

Class A is down to eight undefeated teams. Four are ranked. The other four — Lincoln North Star, Norfolk, Omaha Bryan and South Sioux City — lack a quality win.

Other ratings comments

Class B: No. 1 Bennington’s winning streak is 28 games after holding off No. 9 Plattsmouth 28-20. The Badgers this week visit No. 6 York, which has pitched two shutouts. No. 3 Omaha Skutt shook off injuries at quarterback to defeat Grand Island Northwest 30-14. Elkhorn replaces Norris at No. 10 following a 26-24 rally against the Titans.

Class C-1: Boone Central’s 42-7 win over Aurora, in a 2-v-1 matchup, is an emphatic statement win for the new No. 1 Cardinals. Aurora falls to No. 5. Wahoo leaps from No. 6 to No. 2 after following up its opening 21-6 win over Pierce with a 28-21 win over then-No. 4 Ashland-Greenwood.

Class C-2: Norfolk Catholic beat Ord for the fourth consecutive time, 31-14 in their 2-v-1 game, to take over at No. 1. Ord drops to No. 4, with new No. 2 Battle Creek visiting the Chants this week.

Eight Man-1: Crofton beat then-Eight Man-2 No. 6 Bloomfield 16-2 and Sandy Creek drubbed Riverside 46-14 to take the Nos. 9 and 10 positions.

Eight Man-2: Bloomfield exits, with Johnson-Brock entering at No. 9.

Six Man: Defending champion Lincoln Parkview opened its season by beating Hampton 37-0. No. 2 Arthur County outlasted No. 5 Cody-Kilgore 60-54 on the road.

Top games this week

Thursday

Class A: Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln Southeast (at Seacrest), Grand Island at Norfolk

Friday

Class A: Omaha Westside at Bellevue West, Gretna vs. Omaha Creighton Prep (at Burke), Millard South vs. Millard North (at Buell), Elkhorn South at Papillion-La Vista South, Lincoln North Star at Kearney, Omaha North at Columbus

Class B: Bennington at York, Omaha Gross at Elkhorn

Class C-1: Adams Central at Gothenburg, Ashland-Greenwood at Aurora, Boone Central at Columbus Lakeview, Chadron at Mitchell, Wahoo at Auburn

Class C-2: Battle Creek at Ord, Malcolm at Oakland-Craig, Yutan at Hartington Cedar Catholic

Eight Man-1: Arapahoe at Lawrence-Nelson, Bancroft-Rosalie at Clarkson/Leigh, Crofton at Neligh-Oakdale, EMF at Sandy Creek

Eight Man-2: Bloomfield at TCNE, Howells-Dodge at Wynot, Johnson County at Nebraska City Lourdes, Osceola at Humphrey St. Francis, Hyannis at Hemingford

Six Man: Lincoln Parkview at Sumner-Eddyville-Miller, Wilcox-Hildreth at Southwest