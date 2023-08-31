After back-to-to back losses against the preseason Nos. 1 and 2 teams, Omaha Creighton Prep defeated the No. 4 team on that list.

In the Junior Jays' 24-19 win over Millard North, junior quarterback Tony Coniglio threw touchdown passes to Zach McLeay and Eddie Schafer, the latter catching a deflection off a defender's face mask.

Husker 2025 commit Caden VerMaas scored for Millard North (0-2) on runs of 23 and 17 yards sandwiching a 95-yard kickoff return to start the second half. He left the game in the final quarter after hurting his left ankle.

Prep held the Mustangs on downs inside its 10 with 1 second left.

​Millard North (0-2);6;0;6;7--19

Omaha Creighton Prep (1-2);7;10;7;0--24

CP: Tony Coniglio 9 run (Charlie Mangan kick)

MN: Caden VerMaas 23 run (kick blocked)

CP: FG Mangan 26

CP: Zach McLeay 24 pass from Coniglio (Mangan kick)

MN: VerMaas 95 kickoff return (kick blocked)

CP: Eddie Schafer 33 pass from Coniglio (Mangan kick)

MN: VerMaas 17 run (Cole Janssen kick)

Aurora-Boone Central. Ord-Norfolk Catholic.

Beyond both being matchups of No. 1 teams visiting No. 2s, in each instance it’s a third meeting in the past 365 days.

It’s a double-dip treat, thanks to NSAA scheduling, to start off Labor Day weekend in northeast Nebraska.

Boone Central and Ord are the teams seeking redemption. Aurora and Norfolk Catholic swept their season series by validating their regular-season wins by taking the rematches in the state playoff semifinals.

With quality quarterbacks on all four teams, expect offenses to rule. In their openers last week, Booker Scheierman of Aurora, James Fogleman of Boone Central, Dylan Hurlburt of Ord and Carter Janssen of Norfolk Catholic were prolific as their teams scored 50, 48, 49 and 42 points.

Class A may not get a 1-v-2 matchup this year. No. 1 Westside’s highest-ranked remaining opponent, after preseason No. 2 Bellevue West fell last week to Omaha North, is No. 5 Millard South on Oct. 13.

Class B, which appears to be more balanced than Class A, could have a 1-v-2 in the Oct. 13 Elkhorn North at Bennington game.

Top 10 No. 9 Papillion-La Vista South (2-0) vs. No. 4 Papillion-La Vista (1-0), 7 p.m. at Papillion-La Vista Stadium: This rates as an arrive-early game with both teams ranked. Derek Jones of Papio South and Payton Prestito of Papio are two of Class A’s best backs. Which team can get the more stops?

No. 2 Elkhorn South (1-0) at No. 5 Millard South (1-0), 7 p.m.: Patriots sophomore Jett Thomalla had a winning debut at quarterback last week against rival Millard West. With Millard North and No. 4 Gretna on the road the next two weeks, he’s getting a baptism under fire.

No. 10 Millard West (0-1) vs. No. 3 Omaha North (1-0), 7 p.m. at Kinnick Stadium: North cannot afford a letdown after its big win at Bellevue West.

Lincoln East (0-1) vs. Lincoln Southeast (0-1), 7 p.m. at Seacrest: One of the two biggest draws of the season in the Capitol City gained an earlier starting time — no complaint here — after some other games were shuffled around this week.

Class C-1 No. 5 Wahoo (1-0) at No. 3 Ashland-Greenwood (1-0), 7 p.m.: Bragging rights in Saunders County are settled here. Wahoo comes off a 23-6 home win against defending champion Pierce.

