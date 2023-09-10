From Frederick, Colorado, to Burke Stadium, field goals made news Friday night.

One was indisputably good. Two wound up being re-kicked — and rehashed by those wondering if that was the correct call.

Scottsbluff’s Talon McDonald made a 59-yarder in the Bearcats’ 51-28 win at Frederick. That tied the state record by Millard South’s Chris McClanathan in a 1999 Class A playoff game against Lincoln East and eclipsed the Class B mark of 55 yards by Beatrice’s Adam Tatro in 1998.

That should get the Bearcats senior onto college recruiting lists. (Was it the brightest spot of the weekend for a Nebraska team in the Colorado foothills?)

As for the controversial kicks, did the officials get them right?

In a 24-24 game in the second overtime, Omaha Creighton Prep blocked a 19-yarder by Gretna's Cam Bothwell. But the ball was loose, bouncing toward the Dragon sideline.

As it was, the side judge’s whistle sounded three times before Bothwell picked up the ball just inside the sideline.

From the National Federation rule book, 4.1.3.a: The down shall be replayed if, during a down or during a down in which the penalty for a foul is declined, an inadvertent whistle is sounded while a legal forward pass or snap is in flight, or during a legal kick.

The officials got it right. The ball was in play. Gretna was eligible to run with the loose ball. Prep needed to come up with the recovery to end the play.

Bothwell made the replayed kick for a 27-24 win.

There were even more moving parts in an eight-man game in which Conestoga trailed Freeman 38-35 when attempting the tying field goal.

Freeman blocked the kick. One of its players picked up the ball beyond the line of scrimmage and ran toward his team, which left the bench area and was celebrating on the field. No whistles. He threw the ball toward an official, who let it go because the ball was deemed loose. Apparently.

The ball came to rest in front of the Conestoga bench. Cougars coaches pointed to it and told someone to pick it up and start running for the end zone. One official signaled touchdown. One called the play dead (I couldn’t pick up a whistle on the video).

The down was replayed. Conestoga missed the re-kick.

Short of the Stanford band on the field, it was as freaky an ending sequence as can happen. Given all the circumstances, the replay seems to be the Solomon-like solution.

High school officials deserve a break. They aren’t doing this as a living, they don’t have video replay at their disposal. They work with playing rules that differ from college and pros, from which many fans draw their “rules expertise.”

Three high school-specific rules come to mind:

A pass does not have to be catchable to call pass interference.

Pass interference is a 15-yard penalty from the previous spot and doesn't result in an automatic first down.

On extra points or 2-point conversions, the defense cannot score.

You’ll see more helping-the-runner penalties called this season, too, because it’s a national rules point of emphasis. Scrum, rugby or jumbo-set tight formations are allowed, but the ball carrier cannot be pushed from behind.

And in a long-awaited change, one that aligns high schools with college and pros, fouls behind the line of scrimmage are no longer spot fouls. The markoff is from the previous spot.

Ratings comments

Top 10/Class A: Lincoln East gets its first mention of the season at No. 10. Papillion-La Vista drops out after losing 10-7 to Lincoln Southeast, which East beat the previous week. Prep rises to ninth despite its 1-3 start for extending one of the top three teams in the first third of the season. South Sioux City (3-0) is also undefeated but would need to upset Millard West in two weeks to be ratingsworthy.

Class B: Grand Island Northwest returns after a 0-2 start. The Vikings beat then-No. 8 Seward 13-6 to be No. 10 in time for Thursday’s game at No. 2 Elkhorn North. Elkhorn beat Omaha Gross 27-13.

Class C-1: Adams Central, Minden (which lost 7-6 to the Patriots on opening night) and Douglas County West are new to the rankings as Nos. 7 through 9, respectively. Out after losses are Gothenberg (13-7 to Adams Central), Chadron (42-14 to Mitchell) and McCook (14-10 to Broken Bow). Columbus Lakeview clings to 10th after losing 35-0 to No. 1 Boone Central. Sidney and Syracuse are also undefeated.

Class C-2: Yutan’s 28-7 win at Hartington Cedar Catholic helped stir the ratings pot. The Chieftain return at No. 10. Hastings St. Cecilia is the new No. 8 and North Bend the new No. 9. Malcolm exits after losing 28-20 to now-No. 4 Oakland-Craig and Kearney Catholic is out after its 28-14 loss to Minden. Ponca is also undefeated.

Eight Man-1: Sandy Creek beat EMF 64-62 in triple overtime. Shelby-Rising City at No. 9 and Arapahoe at No. 10 enter in time for SRC to host 2022 champion Clarkson/Leigh and Arapahoe to visit 4-0 Alma. Other undefeateds not ranked are Norfolk Lutheran, Plainview and Ravenna.

Eight Man-2: Wynot beat its second ranked team in a row, topping Howells-Dodge 32-20 to switch places with the Jaguars into second behind South Loup. Sandhills/Thedford gets the call over other undefeateds Hyannis, Mullen, Nebraska City Lourdes and Niobrara/Verdigre for the vacancy opened by Osceola’s 40-8 loss at No. 9 Humphrey St. Francis.

Six Man: Arthur County takes over at No. 1 after Sumner-Eddyville-Miller’s 54-6 blowout of No. 1 and defending champ Lincoln Parkview. Stuart is new at No. 10, replacing previous No. 5 Cody-Kilgore after beating the Cowboys 35-27. Harvard and Sioux County are also undefeated.

Top games

THURSDAY

Class B: Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North (at Elkhorn Stadium)

FRIDAY

Class A: Millard South at Gretna, Bellevue West at Kearney, Omaha Creighton Prep vs. Millard West (at Buell)

Class B: Elkhorn at Omaha Skutt, York at Scottsbluff, Hastings at Seward, Norris at Waverly, Blair vs. Omaha Gross (at Bryan)

Class C-1: Pierce at Omaha Roncalli, Douglas County West at Boone Central, Mitchell at Sidney, Syracuse at Adams Central

Class C-2: North Bend at Yutan, Oakland-Craig at Ponca, Wahoo Neumann at Hastings St. Cecilia, Wilber-Clatonia at Fillmore Central

Eight Man-1: Arapahoe at Alma, Clarkson/Leigh at Shelby-Rising City

Eight Man-2: Ainsworth at Niobrara/Verdigre, BDS at Nebraska City Lourdes, Mullen at Hyannis, Sandhills/Thedford at South Loup

Six Man: Red Cloud at Pawnee City, Sioux County at Potter-Dix