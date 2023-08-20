Check out Stu Pospisil's preseason rankings for the 2023 Nebraska high school football season.
Top 10/Class A
School, 2022 record, final ranking
1. Omaha Westside (12-1), 1
2. Bellevue West (7-4), 6
3. Elkhorn South (10-1), 4
4. Millard North (4-5), NR
8. Millard South (6-5), 7
9. Papillion-La Vista (4-6), NR
10. Millard West (6-4), NR
Class B
2. Elkhorn North (7-4), 2
7. Lincoln Pius X (5-5), NR
10. Grand Island Northwest (5-6), 6
Class C-1
2. Boone Central (9-3), 3
3. Ashland-Greenwood (9-2), 4
4. Omaha Roncalli (7-3), 9
8. Columbus Lakeview (8-3), 7
9. Central City (5-5), NR
Class C-2
2. Norfolk Catholic (13-0), 1
3. Oakland-Craig (8-3), 7
5. Wahoo Neumann (8-2), 9
7. Fillmore Central (7-3), NR
9. David City Aquinas (3-6), NR
10. Hartington Cedar Catholic (9-4), NR
Eight Man-1
1. North Platte St. Patrick’s (11-1), 4
3. Clarkson/Leigh (12-1), 1
6. Thayer Central (8-2), NR
7. Neligh-Oakdale (11-2), 2
9. Elmwood-Murdock (9-2), 7
10. Weeping Water (6-5), 8
Eight Man-2
2. Howells-Dodge (12-1), 2
4. Humphrey St. Francis (6-4), NR
5. Dundy County-Stratton (9-2), 8
7. Central Valley (10-2), 3
Six Man
1. Lincoln Parkview (11-1), 1
2. Arthur County (10-1), 6
5. Cody-Kilgore (6-3), 10
10. Wilcox-Hildreth (4-5), NR
