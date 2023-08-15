Here's a look at the Nebraska high school football teams in Class A District 1.

Columbus

2022: 1-8

Returning starters (8 offense, 8 defense): Dylan Crumley, WR-DB, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Braylon Van Cura, QB, 6-3, 180, Sr.; Caden Kapels, TE, 6-4, 210, Sr.; John Bloomquist, OL, 5-10, 200, Jr.; Tanner Esch, WR-DB, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Isaiah Kibalya, LB, 6-3, 200, Sr.; Carter Fedde, C-NG, 6-1, 225, Sr.; Luke Messersmith, DB, 5-7, 150, Jr.; Joel Thomas, OL, 6-4, 270, Sr.; Cooper Buxton, OL-DL, 6-3, 265, Jr.

Coach Craig Williams’ outlook: “We had a lot of young guys play meaningful minutes last year due to injuries. The moment this year should not be too big for them, and the growth in the offseason will be a positive for us. We need to build depth. Last year our depth wore out in the second-half and we had teams pull away from us in close games. A talented and large sophomore class should help with this.

Lincoln East

2022: 5-5, state qualifier

Returning starters (7-4): Dash Bauman, RB-LB, 6-3, 200, Sr.; Caden Cetak, TE-DE, 6-4, 225, Sr.; Troy Peltz, RB-LB, 6-2, 190, Jr.; Jeter Worthley, QB, 6-0, 185, Jr.; Emmit Karr, L, 5-9, 230, Sr.; Ethan Garner, L, 6-2, 300, Jr.; Noah Pederson, OL-DE, 6-0, 235, Sr.; Copper Finney, L, 6-2, 280, Sr.

Coach John Gingery’s outlook: “I hope we are better than we were last year. Should be.” Bauman is a Wyoming pledge.

Lincoln High

2022: 4-5

Returning starters (5-3): Corlen Williams-Barney, RB-LB, 6-0, 225, Sr.; Peyton Everett, L, 6-3, 2700, Sr.; Lane Kalhoff, L, 6-0, 265, Sr.; Denzell Lee, Ol-LB, 5-9, 220, Sr.; Anania Ruba, WR-DB, 5-11, 160, Sr.; Javerea Mason, L, 5-9, 190, Sr.; Zion Jenkins, RB-DB, 5-8, 165, Sr.; Dominic Brown, L, 6-2, 280, Sr.; Malcom Montgomery, RB-DB, 6-2, 180, Sr.

Coach Mark Macke’s outlook: “Lots of positions that need to be filled, as we lost several seniors from last season. However, this is an opportunity for some of our younger guys to step up and perform. I'm excited to see how they develop.”

Lincoln North Star

2022: 4-5

Returning starters (6-6): Beaudree Ball, QB, 6-0, 180, Jr.; Jordan Anderson, RB, 6-0, 170, Jr.; Sam Schaefer, WR, 6-2, 170, Jr.; Braeden Sunken, DB, 6-4, 180, Sr.; Jayden Potter, OT, 6-6, 300, Sr.; Xavier Von Busch, OT, 6-5, 300, Sr.; Carter Dougherty, LB, 5-9, 185, Sr.; Cameron Bretting, DB, 5-9, 170, Jr.; Tyson Lill, DB, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Jace Coleman, WR, 6-1, 180, Sr.; Thomas Davis, WR, 6-1, 175, Sr.; Austin McKillip, DB, 5-9, 160, Jr.

Coach James Thompson’s outlook: “We are really excited about the young men in our program. We are young in quite a few spots but believe in those guys. We are having some spirited battles for roles and opportunities. We have some large bodies on the offensive line and a plethora of skill players who can be dangerous with the ball in their hands. Defensively we will have to replace the defensive line but return quite a few pieces in the back end.”

Millard South

2022: 6-5. quarterfinals

Returning starters (4-7): JR Lecuona, DL, 6-3, 245, Sr.; Max Grey, OL, 6-3, 275, Sr.; Nolan Feller, RB, 5-6, 175, Sr.; Caedin Olin, LB, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Adam Pugh, DL, 6-3, 235, Jr.; Dylan Kuhl, LB, 6-1, 205, Jr.; Delunn Jones, DB, 5-11, 175, Sr.; Na’zaire Djissenou, DB, 5-8, 175, Sr.; Kendrik Mason, OL, 5-10, 260, Jr.; Amarion Jackson, WR, 6-1, 170, So.; Aidan Miller, DL, 6-4, 245, Sr,.

Coach Ty Wisdom’s outlook: “We have depth at the defensive line, linebackers are very athletic, need consistent play in the secondary. Offensively we will be much improved up front. At running back we have some depth. Could be very young (but talented) at the offensive skill positions.”

