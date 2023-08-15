Here's a look at the Nebraska high school football teams in Class A District 2.

* * *

Bellevue East

2022: 4-5

Returning starters (8 offense, 7 defense): Mason Chandler, Ath/MLB, 6-1, 200, Sr.; Adin Carrera, CB, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Jacob Dietrich, WR-DB, 5-10, 165, Sr.; Ricky Foster, L, 6-2, 275, Sr.; Mason Lira, L, 5-9, 265, Sr.; Aidan Crismon, L, 5-10, 235, Sr.; Ben Ewing, l-LB, 5-10, 190, Sr.; AJ Lucas, Rb-LB, 5-10, 205, Sr.; Julian Lamas, L, 5-9, 230, Sr.; Ty Harris, WR-DB, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Jack Duncan, L, 5-10, 220, Jr.; Dillon Ginter, WR-LB, 5-10, 170, Jr.; Elon Washington, WR, 5-4, 125, So.

Coach Aaron Thurmann’s outlook: “We are very excited for the potential we have for this season. We got four wins last season, the most in one season in eight years. We were one series away from earning a fifth, so it is safe to say our student athletes are hungry and know what they want to go after this season. We have a ton of key pieces coming back.

Bellevue West

2022: 7-4, quarterfinals

Returning starters (9-5): Daniel Kaelin, QB, 6-3, 205, Sr.; Isaiah McMorris, WR, 6-0, 174, Sr.; Dae’Vonn Hall, WR, 6-3, 195, Sr.; Ben Goodwater, WR, 6-2, 185, Sr.; Rylan Schweiss, C, 5-10, 235, Jr.; Bryce Luehring, OG, 6-1, 250, Jr.; Jacob Arop, T, 6-6, 265, Sr.; Jeffrey Kunzman, T, 6-2, 265, Sr.; CJ Gauff, RB, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Charlie Gewinner, RB, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Asher Jenkins, DB, 6-1, 190, Sr.; Chris Lawson, DT, 6-2, 300, Sr.; Aden Morris, 6-3, 220, Sr.; Stanley Haeder, DE, 6-1, 210, Jr.; Araf Evans, DB, 6-0, 185, So.

Coach Mike Huffman’s outlook: “The 2002 Thunderbirds were decimated by injuries at key spots and lost more than one game in the regular season for the first time since 2014. The 7-4 record has not sat well in the offseason. The positive of a season like that is the number of players who were forced into action. That should bode well for the 2023 campaign as we return key players at almost all spots.”

Gretna

2022: 12-1, state runner-up

Returning starters (4-4): Michael Scheef, WR, 5-10, 185, Sr.; Alex Runge, DB, 5-11, 190, Sr.; Alex Wilcoxson, QB-DB, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Joey Vieth, DB, 6-2, 190, Sr.; Isaiah Weber, RB-LB, 5-9, 185, Sr.; Aaron Sibley, L, 6-2, 230, Sr.; Bennett Stock, OL, 5-11, 240, Sr.; Caleb Sherman, RB-LB, 5-11, 190, Sr.; Kalvin Janssen, OL, 6-4, 170, Jr.; Cameron Bothwell, K, 5-9, 150, Sr.

Coach Mike Kayl’s outlook: “We have some big shoes to fill after graduation but have a solid group returning with game experience. We're returning a good portion of our offensive line and our running back who was near 1,000 yards last season. We will need to develop some depth on both sides of the ball, which will be a little thinner with the opening of the new high school. Should be solid in the kicking game, returning our kicker and punter.”

Omaha South

2022: 4-5

Returning starters (4-4): Leland Bishop, WR, 6-0, 155, Sr.; Leo Armas, DB, 5-8, 140, Sr.; Gerardo Vazquez, TE-DT, 6-5, 210, Sr.; Bayron Lopez, WR, 5-9, 155, Sr.; Zach Heywood, LB, 5-9, 140, Sr.; Zach Johnson, DE, 6-1, 160, Sr.

Coach D’Juan Johnson’s outlook: “Under a new coach and system, we are looking to be competitive and play four quarters. Our strengths are generated from the unity and spirit you get from the South Omaha community, alumni and the South high family. Our weakness is having such a short window to build and prepare for the season.”

Papillion-La Vista South

2022: 6-4, state qualifier

Returning starters (6-3): Sam Schuler, QB, 5-10, 165, Sr.; Keenan Flannery, TE, 6-1, 220, Sr.; Austin Hurt, OL, 6-2, 250, Sr.; Aidan Birk, OL, 5-11, 265, Sr.; Roy Skogerboe, WR, 5-8, 175, Sr.; Seth Allen, WR, 6-3, 185, Sr.; Kylan Connor, LB, 5-10, 190, Sr.; Ben Shafer, LB, 6-2, 215, Jr.; Ty Jelinek, DB, 5-9, 155, Jr.; Christian Campbell, K, 6-0, 150, Sr.

Coach Tim Clemenger’s outlook: “Our senior leadership will be very important to our success this year.”​

