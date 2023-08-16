Here's a look at the Nebraska high school football teams in Class A District 3.

* * *

Kearney

2022: 7-3, state qualifier

Returning starters (4 offense, 5 defense): Zader Reuling, WR, 5-9, 170, Sr.; Karter Lee, WR, 6-9, 160, Sr.; Kaleb Larson, DB, 5-9, 165, Sr.; Abie Molina, RB, 5-9, 165, Sr.; Sawyer Schilke, LB, 6-3, 205, Jr.; Baker Bertrand, DL, 6-1, 190, Sr.; Cole Brandt, L, 6-2, 230, Sr.

Coach Brandon Cool’s outlook: “Le have a nice nucleus of seniors and juniors coming back with good leadership. Our travel squad last year was 28 underclassmen, which is a large amount for us. We have decent team speed and good height. Must find depth in the offensive and defensive lines and replace our quarterback who broke seven school records. Need to be more physical in the trenches.”

Lincoln Northeast

2022: 0-9

Returning starters (8-7): Brecken Wilke, WR-DB, 5-11, 160, Sr.; Du’pree Pheasant, WR-DB, 6-4, 184, Jr.; Levi Sherman, RB-LB, 6-2, 185, Jr.; Jacian Brown, WR-DB, 5-11, 170, Jr.; Ethan Covington, L, 6-3, 265, Sr.; Corbin Knippelmeyer, L, 6-2, 260, Sr.; Landon Hoff, QB-OLB, 6-2, 185, Sr.; Greyson Bjorkman, L, 6-5, 260, So.; Marshawn Jefferson, WR-DB, 5-8, 150, So.; Lazio Woodhead, L, 6-1, 240, Sr.

Coach Javonta Boyd’s outlook: “We bring back a lot of experience in the skill positions on offense and defense. The offensive line will bring back three starters from last year. The Rockets program has more consistency (as I enter my) second season with the team as head coach.”

Norfolk

2022: 5-4

Returning starters (7-9): Tanner Eisenhauer, WR-LB, 6-1, 190, Sr.; CJ Hoffman, QB-DB, 5-1, 185, Sr.; Hudson Waldow, FB-LB, 5-1, 195, Sr.; Coleson Barritt, WR-DB, 5-11, 165, Sr.; Rowdy Bauer, RB-DB, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Dylan Froberg, TE-LB, TE-LB, 6-2, 200, Sr.; Carter Raemakers, RB-LB, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Sam Zazueta, L, 6-2, 250, Sr.; Jacob Schamp, L, 6-1, 245, Sr.; Alan Diaz, L, 5-10, 275, Sr.

Coach Chris Koozer’s outlook: “Our team brings back a strong class of 24 seniors. These kids have had the opportunity to play a lot of football over the course of the last two years. They will also be supported by a good junior class. The sophomore class will also be looked upon to provide depth at various positions.”

North Platte

2022: 6-4, state qualifier

Returning starters (6-7): Xavier Albertson, RB-LB, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Drake Ferris, L, 6-0, 210, Sr.; Alex Gove, L, 6-0, 250, Sr.; Jordan Yonkers, QB-LB, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Landon O’Brien, WR-DB, 6-1, 170, Sr.; Caden Joneson, QB-DB, 5-9, 160, Jr.; Eli Broman, RB-LB, 5-10, 165, Jr.; Logan Chitty, L, 6-2, 225, Jr.; Dominic Descent, L, 6-3, 250, Jr.

Coach Kurt Altig’s outlook: “Strong core of returning leaders who have experience. There’s confidence in our system and an established identity. We have a small senior class with nine out for football.”

Omaha Westside

2022: 12-1, state champion

Returning starters (8-9): Caleb Benning, WR-DB, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Jahmez Ross, RB, 5-11, 195, Sr.; Anthony Rezac, QB, 6-4, 190, Sr.; Christian Jones, WR-OLB< 6-4, 215, Jr.; Jonquel Osler, DE, 6-1, 225, Sr.; Keynan Cotton, WR-DB, 5-11, 180, Jr.; Jordan Hurst, DB, 5-11, 165, sr; Brody Goc, RB-DB, 5-11, 170, Sr.; Teddy Rezac, WR-DB, 6-4, 200, Sr.; Andrew Nielsen, FB, 6-0, 210, Sr.; Nick Anglim, OLB, 5-11, 190, Sr.; Johnny Hurtado, LB, 5-11, 210, jr.; Beau Ryan, LB, 5-11, 210, Sr.; RJ Eckhardt, DE, 6-2, 230, Sr.; Jackson Wing, OL, 6-0, 233, Sr.; Broc Regner, L, 6-6, 285, Sr.; Connor Wayne, L, 6-3, 265, Jr.; Joe Soria, L, 6-3, 235, Jr.

Coach Paul Limongi’s outlook: “We have a good nucleus of players returning who will bring valuable experience. We need those veteran players who constantly work on improving their skills as well as provide great leadership through the rest of our team. In addition we feel we have a good group of newcomers coming up through the ranks who will make big impacts to the team.”

Next up: Omaha Benson, Omaha Burke, Omaha Central, Omaha Creighton Prep and Papillion-La Vista