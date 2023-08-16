Here's a look at the Nebraska high school football teams in Class A District 4.

* * *

Omaha Benson

2022: 3-6

Returning starters (1 offense, 2 defense): Tydell McLaurin, RB-LB, Sr.; Noah Faya, TE-DE, 6-7, Sr.

Coach Elliott Zadow’s outlook: “Our team is dedicated to learning and has the desire to be better. We have worked in the weight room this summer and it will show this fall.”

Omaha Burke

2022: 2-7

School did not report

Omaha Central

2022: 1-8

Top returners: Andrew Brown, WR-DB, 160, Sr.; Ike Ackerman, TE-DE, 225, Jr.; Alijah Wayne, TE-LB, 215, Jr.; Amir Hill, WR-DB, 150, Jr.; B.J. Newsome, QB, 190, So.; Kevin McGhee, RB-LB, 200, Sr.; Aiden Sturek, LB-OL, 215, sr.; Caleb Pyfrom, L, 290, Sr.

Outlook (new coach Terrance Mackey did not provide): A new staff, with Mackey coming over from Benson, is expecting at least nine former Benson players to contribute to the Eagles.

Omaha Creighton Prep

2022: 8-4, state semifinals

Returning starters (5-4): Michael Burt, TE-DE, 6-6, 225, Sr.; ZacMcLeay, WR-DB, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Dean Donaldson, QB, 6-4, 190, Sr.; CJ Costello, C-DE, 5-10, 240, Sr.; Tony Coniglio, QB, 6-0, 180, Jr.; Drew Jarrett, L, 6-2, 215, Jr.; Takoda Butler, L, 6-1, 210, Jr.

Coach Tim Johnk’s outlook: “We have to replace 34 seniors. Our senior class is small. We'll be looking to some underclassmen, sophomores and juniors, to play. I like our talent but we lack a lot of experience. We have had a great offseason of development. We will be a young talented team with a very difficult schedule.”

Papillion-La Vista

2022: 4-5

Returning starters (9-6): Dallas Hamilton, C, Sr.; Tavion Pirtle, QB, Sr.; Travis Hines, CB, Sr.; Payton Prestito, RB-LB, Sr.; Jordan Barrientos, RB, Sr.; Caden Busch, FB, Sr.; Eric Ingwerson, TE-DE, Sr.; Isaac Pamaran, Wr-DB, Jr.; Owen Bogacz, WR, Jr.; Garin Maley, T-DE, Jr.; Kale Johnson, WR-DB, Jr.

Coach Tim Williams’ outlook: “This fall we are looking to return a lot of experienced players. Last year we played a lot of sophomores and juniors and we played competitively. We will have a young offensive line but we like the way they have progressed in the off season. ​

Next up: Elkhorn South, Fremont, Grand Island, Omaha North and Omaha Northwest