Here's a look at the Nebraska high school football teams in Class A District 5.

Elkhorn South

2022: 10-1, state qualifier

Returning starters (5 offense-3 defense): Carson Rauner, QB, 6-2, 200, Sr.; Ashton Murphy, L, 6-5, 250, Sr.; Austin Stroh, C, 6-0, 220, Sr.; Henry Prochazka, TE-DE, 6-4, 225, Sr.; Dylan Kingston, WR/P, 6-5, 180, Sr.; Luke Hoskinson, SB, 5-11, 155; Riley Hodges, CB-K, 5-10, 160, Sr.

Coach Guy Rosenberg’s outlook: We return our starting quarterback in Rauner and we systematically rotate in players so we have a lot of experience coming back even if we don't have a lot of starters coming back. We have athletic pass rushers in Prochazka and Murphy and all three special team MVPs return. Our defense shows multiple looks and we have the hybrid outside linebacker/defensive end types needed to run it well. We're excited for 2023 after top four finishes the last three seasons.”

Fremont

2022: 2-7

Returning starters (6-4): Micheal Dalton, QB-LB, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Nathan Jones, WR-DB, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Dakota Coon, L, 6-1, 240, Sr.; Caden Wray, WR-DB, 6-0, 220, Jr.; Preston Wagner, L, 6-1, 230, So.; Brooks Eyler, RB, 5-8, 160, jr.

Coach Lee Jennings’ outlook: “We are going to be a young team but have some kids coming back with good experience still. Our senior class has some nice skill and mixes in well with our juniors as more of those athletes will be getting a chance to get on the field.”

Grand Island

2022: 9-3, state semifinals

Returning starters (2-1): Justyce Hostetler, RB-LB, 5-11, 190, Sr.; Reid Kelly, OL-DE, 6-3, 245, Sr.; Caleb Richardson, RB-DB, 5-10, 165, Sr.

Coach Jeff Tomlin’s outlook: “With only three total returning starters we will have competition for most spots. We will have to grow up quickly. I expect to have a very solid team by the end of the season.”

Omaha North

2022: 6-4, state qualifier

Returning starters (7-7): Donovan Jones, DB, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Nolan Venner, LB, 6-0, 205, Sr.; Mykell Johnson, DB, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Tayzhon Johnson, 6-0, 197, Sr.; Darius Richardson, FB, 5-10, 225, Sr.; S’Marious Henderson, DL, 6-3, 315, Sr.; DeAndre Harper, OL, 6-5, 280, Sr.; Jordan Vasquez-Shaw, OL, 6-4, 265, Sr.; Tyson Terry, L, 6-3, 275, Jr.; Sebastian Circo, QB, 6-0, 165, Jr.; Titan Glassman, WR-DB, 6-1, 185, Jr.; Beckett Mull, LB, 5-11, 185, Jr.; Khalil Davis, WR-DB, 5-11, 175, So.; B.J. Louis, TE-LB, 6-1, 215, So.; Connor O’Neill, WR, 6-3, 175, Jr.

Coach Larry Martin’s outlook: “We have some experience back on both sides of the ball. Need to continue to build depth. Need to stay healthy and make a run at the end.”

Omaha Northwest

2022: 0-9

Returning starters (2-3): Jackson Krueger, QB; Jeremy Freeman, DB; Evan Doupnik, TE-LB; Creighton Cunningham, QB-DB; Mechi Jennings, ILB.

Coach Jason Fuller’s outlook: “I expect to see a more competitive football team in all three phases. Based off the senior leadership and the talent returning this upcoming season there is a certain level of optimism. Obviously all our games are going to be tough but at the same time there are a few games on our schedule that we feel good about and I truly believe we have a shot at winning those. Our lack of depth is our biggest weakness.”

