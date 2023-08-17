Here's a look at the Nebraska high school football teams in Class A District 6.

* * *

Lincoln Southeast

2022: 5-5, state qualifier

Returning starters (5 offense-3 defense): Owen Baxterm QB, 5-11, 170, Sr.; Cooper Johnson, L, 6-5, 290, Sr.; Cash Buettenback, OLB< 5-11, 195, Jr.; Pierre Allen Jr., DE, 6-2, 210, Jr.; Dane Newman, L, 6-2, 260, Jr.; Stephen Sullivan-Diaz, L, 5-9, 235, Sr.; Josh Dozier, L, 5-11, 275, Sr.

Coach Ryan Gottula’s outlook: “We will return four starters on the offensive line and the first-team all-city quarterback. We must develop players at wide receiver and depth on defense.”

Lincoln Southwest

2022: 8-3, state quarterfinals

Returning starters (3-3): Griffin Semrad, DB, Jr.; Landon Kelley, DB, Jr.; Trent Buda, WR, Sr.; Jackson Carpenter, WR, Jr.; Cole Erickson, DE, Jr.; Josh Tollefsen, OL, Sr.

Coach Grant Traynowicz’s outlook: “We have dynamic athletes at receiver and running back. Guys with good ball skills and can make tacklers miss in the open field. Good experience returning in the secondary. We'll be breaking in new starters at key spots, quarterback, line and linebacker. This is a young team but good football players. We need the offensive and defensive lines to produce. Seniors and juniors will need to raise their level of play and step into leadership roles.”

Millard North

2022: 4-5

Returning starters (9-8): Chris Coffman, L, 6-3, 260, Sr.; Caleb Klein, L, 6-4, 270, Sr.; Keith Briese, 6-3, 255, Sr.; Evan Hansen, QB, 6-0, 170, Jr.; Will Granger, B, 6-4, 204, Sr.; Dre Thomas, SE, 5-11, 190, Sr.; Colin Brase, FB, 6-1, 190, Jr.; Mason Guenther, SE, 6-1, 190, Jr.; Pierce Mooberry, B-DE, 6-4, 210, Jr.; Caden VerMaas, QB-DB, 6-1, 200, Jr.; Rocky Chavez, LN, 6-1, 210, Jr.; CT Thielen, DE, 6-1, 190, Jr.; Spencer Phillips, LB, 5-11, 190, Jr.; Henry Rehberg, DL, 6-4, 240, Jr.; Dez Dhaenens, CB, 5-10, 160, Jr.; Gabe Marquez, DL, 6-1, 285, Jr.

Coach Fred Petito’s outlook: “We will be competitive.”

Millard West

2022: 6-4. State qualifier

Returning starters (9-9): Jackson Williams, WR, 5-11, 170, Sr.; Bobby Joseph, RB, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Brody Peterson, QB, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Dale Hansen, TE, 6-1, 215, Sr.; Trent Kauffmanm OL, 6-0, 250, Sr.; Logan Johnson, OL, 6-0, 250, Sr.; Wyatt Goodlet, OL, 6-0, 260, Sr.; Trevor Zweiner, OL, 6-4, 265, Sr.; Tyler Thaden, OL, 6-5, 265, Sr.; Daniel Greenlee, DL< 6-3, 215, Jr.; Troy Mittelstedt, DL, 6-1, 215, Sr.; Sam Goik, DL, 5-8, 250, Sr.; Eyston Behrens, LB, 6-0, 195, Sr.; Jon Ferguson, DB, 5-9, 180, Sr.; Bradyn Kiger, DL, 6-1, 215, Jr.; Elijah Malesa, DL< 6-2, 280, Jr.; Josh Mulligan, LB, 6-1, 180, Sr.; Jace Ingebretson, DB, 6-0, 170, Sr.

Coach Kirk Peterson’s outlook: “We had a solid 20222 season despite the ridiculous numbers of injuries we dealt with. The good thing that came with that, lots of kids saw the field and gained a little experience. Hopefully we can build on that and take the next step.”

Omaha Bryan

2022: 3-6

Returning starters (4-2): Jeremiah Gorham, Wr-DB, Sr.; Johnathan Clemons, HB, Sr.; Braylon Rogers, RB, Sr.; Jaiden Riley, L, Sr.; Mi’Khel Thomas, LB, Sr.

Coach Ryan Hanson’s outlook: “Expecting to take another step forward in fourth full year of building up this program. Three wins last year was the first time in past 15 years. We have higher expectations going into this season.”

South Sioux City

2022: 2-7

Returning starters (6-7): Tony Palmer, RB-LB, 5-11, 180, Jr.; Darius Helms, QB-DB, 6-3, 185, Jr.; Brodee Sims, L, 6-2, 210, Sr.; Julian Perez, L, 6-4, 310, Sr.; Andrew Ortiz, WR-OLB, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Tate Albertson, WR-DB, 5-11, 165, Sr.; Adrian Curiel, L, 6-2, 210, So.

Coach Jackson Dickerson’s outlook: “We return several players who were able to gain varsity experience last season. We will have depth available at the skill positions. We need to find consistency. We showed bright spots at times last season, but were not consistent enough to win ball games.​