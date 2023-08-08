Here's a look at the Nebraska high school football teams in Class B District 1.

Bennington

2022: 13-0, state champion

Returning starters (5 offense-5 defense): Jimmy Miller, OL, 6-0, 220, Sr. Jacob Strader, OL, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Jack Jansen, DL, 6-0, 220, Jr.; Kale Kaufmann, DL, 5-10, 270, Sr.; Ben Jorgensen, WR, 5-11, 170, Sr.; KJ Taffa, WR, 5-8, 150, Sr.; Ben Gilliland, LB, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Layne Boever, LB, 5-8, 170, Jr.; Gunnar Lyn, DB, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Kyler Lauridsen, LB, 5-10, 155, Sr.

Coach Kam Lenhart’s outlook: “Coming off last year's success this team brings back a good amount of experience. Some pieces will need to come together if we want to continue to be one of the best teams in Class B. Our biggest item will be figuring out who our quarterback will be for next season. We have three candidates who all excel in a certain area of the game. It will take great evaluation to see who it is. Offensively we will look a little different with the change of offensive coordinator. Defensively I believe we will be strong again.”

Blair

2022: 5-5, state qualifier

Returning starters (10-9): Ethan Baessler, RB-DB, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Brock Templar, RB-LB/DB, 5-10, 150, Jr.; Ben Holcomb, WR-LB, 6-2, 185, Sr.; Brady Brown, WR-DB, 5-11, 180, Sr. Bode Soukup, QB, 6-2, 185, Sr.; Crayton Macholan, WR-DB, 5-11, 180; Riley Wolff, WR-LB, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Thomas Chikos, L, 6-2, 190, Jr.; Dylan Swanson, L-LB, 5-10, 200, Sr.; Braden McGill, L, 6-2, 210, Sr.; Gavin Ulrich, L, 6-2, 235, Sr.; Triston Clausen, L, 5-11, 240, Sr.; J’Shawn Unger, WR-LB, 6-4, 200, Sr.

Coach Bryan Soukup’s outlook: “We lost only three players to graduation who had significant role in the 2022 season. Bode returns at quarterback for the third year as the leader of the offense. All major skill players return and the offensive line returns four starters. On defense the Bears return three on the defensive line. The incoming sophomore class is coming off an undefeated ninth grade season and bring in a number of players who will compete for playing time.”

Elkhorn

2022: 7-3, state qualifier

Returning starters (5-4): Mason Villwok, TE-LB, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Collin Hinkle, L, 6-2, 260, Sr.; Andrew Salvatore, WR-DB, 6-8, 160, Sr.; Sam Leinen, FB-DB, 5-9, 160, Sr. Willie Rush, OT, 5-11, 220, Jr.

Coach Dan Feickert’s outlook: “Our football team will have fresh faces but a similar style to the Elkhorn teams of the past. We will be more dynamic in what we do offensively to fit the style of our kids and plan to play tough-nosed, solid defense. Our junior class has some very talented skill players who will contribute to what we do offensively.”

Elkhorn Mount Michael

2022: 3-7, state qualifier.

Returning starters (3-4): Austin Danahay, WR-DB, 5-9, 165, Sr.; Nick Halpin, TE-OLB, 6-3, 185, Sr.; Ethan Moline, WR-DB, 5-10, 180, Jr.; Ashton Schroder, L, 6-2, 230, Sr.; Henry Stanek, DB, 6-1, 170, Sr.; Barrett Sykora, WR, 6-1, 175, Jr.; Ricco Zimmerman, L, 6-0, 225, Jr.; Andrew Tselentis, FB-DE, 6-0, 215, Sr.

Coach Allen Burrell Jr.’s outlook: “We will be pretty young and inexperienced across the board.”

Elkhorn North

2022: 7-4, state quarterfinals

Returning starters (7-8): Sam Thomas, L, 6-5, Sr.; Brock Marler, L, 6-1, Sr.; Chris Thiessen, TE-LB, 6-0, Sr.; Tommy Meckna, WR-DB, 6-2, DSr.; Jett Tingelhoff, RB-DB, 5-8, Jr.; Chase Loftin, WR, 6-5, Jr.; Jase Reynolds, OLB, 6-2, So.; Johnny Ferguson, LB, 5-9, Sr.; Sam Huff, DL, 6-4, Jr.; Cole Daubert, OL, 6-2, Sr.

Coach Sam Stanley’s outlook: “We return our most veteran team since opening the building, as our seniors are the first class to attend Elkhorn North for all four years of high school. On both sides of the ball we will lean on a veteran line that should be among the best in Class B. Offensively our priority will be to create a strong rushing attack will be complemented by our passing game. Defensively we will need to replace a couple of guys in the secondary and we have a number of talented players who are excited to compete for time on the field.”

Omaha Westview

2022: 1-8

Returning starters (11-11): Luke Shaffar, QB, 6-1, 175, Jr.; Jayden Nelly, L, 5-10, 220, Jr.; Kyle McKenzie, TE-DE, 6-4, 210, Jr.; Tucker Ingram, TE-DE, 6-3,190, Jr.; Gabe Mathisen, WR-DB, 5-8, 155, Jr.; Jackson Post, HB-LB, 5-10, 185, Jr.; Kevin Rempe, HB-LB, 5-10, 180; Mark Kiley, RB-DB, 5-8, 150, Jr.; Aaron Kolala, HB-LB, 5-9, 170, So.; Kobe Mapp, WR-DB, 5-11, 175, Jr.; Jaiden Coltrane, L-LB, 5-10, 220, Jr.; Junior Suh, L, 5-10, 235, j.; Jordon Teel, WR-DB, 6-0, 165, Jr.

Coach Ben Ryan’s outlook: “We are a year older and more experienced with varsity football. We have a bunch of guys with a ton of potential. Our goal is to come together to help realize our full potential as a team. Matching and exceeding our opponents’ physicality will be our biggest challenge this season.”

