Here's a look at the Nebraska high school football teams in Class B District 2.

* * *

Omaha Buena Vista

2022: No varsity team.

Returners: Thomas Jackson, QB, 5-7, 115, Jr.; Zyaire Tucker, RB-LB, 6-0, 188, So.; Will McLaughlin, RB-LB, 5-4, 130, So.; Isaac Wilke, RB-LB, 5-10, 170, Jr.; Luis Eufracio, RB-LB, 5-8, 185, Jr.; Mace Burke, WR-DB, 5-7, 120, So.; Za’Ryan Wilson, WR-DB, 5-8, 145, Jr.; Trent Burton, WR-DB, 5-7, 110, So.; Jean’Trell Chatmon, WR-LB, 5-10, 170, Jr.; Max Duran, WR-DB, 5-5, 110, So.; Nathan Tomayo, L, 6-0, 165; Harlan Kolc, L, 5-10, 155, So.; Angel Rosas, L, NA, Jr.; Gianluca Salazar, L, 6-2, 225, Jr.; Jonas Caruso, L, 5-7, 210, So.

Coach: Keegan Grant

Our outlook: The Bison step up to varsity competition with improved numbers and experience.

Omaha Gross

2022: 12-1, state runner-up.

Returning starters (3 offense-2 defense): Colby Duncan, QB, Sr.; Westin Miller Ayivi. WR-DE, Sr.; Ryan Weiss, L, Sr.; Hank Nosbisch, RB-LB, Sr.; Ethan Le, WR-LB, Sr.

Coach Tom Van Haute’s outlook: “We will look to our senior returners to step up in a big way for us. We will look to our underclassmen to provide depth and compete for starting roles. Colby will provide leadership and poise at quarterback.”

Omaha Skutt

2022: 7-4, state quarterfinals.

Returning starters (8 offense-7 defense): Bennett Turman, QB, 6-2, 175, Sr.; Anthony Heithoff, RB-OLB, 6-0, 185; Sam Brummund, ILB, 6-2, 220, Sr.; Colin Pike, RB-OLB, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Kyler Seaman, CB, 5-11, 175, Sr.; Maxwell Chandler, FB-ILB, 6-2, 215, Sr.; Evan Eich, DE, 6-1, 190, Sr.; Justin Witcofski, L, 6-2, 245, Sr.; Michael Jiron, G, 5-10, 190, Sr.; Connor Trapp, G, 5-11, 235, Sr.; Jacob Astuto, TE, 6-1, 185, Sr.

Coach Matt Turman’s outlook: “We have a lot of experience coming back, which is not something we're used to. We should have a lot of depth. We have a very talented and tight-knit senior class, the largest in our school's history for football with 32 seniors out. There is very good depth in the underclassmen also, with last year's ninth grade team being undefeated. We will need to find a few more linemen.”

Plattsmouth

2022: 4-6, state qualifier

Returning starters (9 offense-9 defense): Logan Wooten, WR-DB, 5-9, 150, Sr.; Gage Olsen, WR-DB, 6-1, 180, Sr.; Ethan Walker, RB-DB, 5-10, 160, Sr.; Henry Loontjer, DB, 6-0, 170, Jr.; Gabe Villamonte, QB, 6-10, 180, Sr.; Parker Aughenbaugh, TE-LB-K, 6-3, 195, Sr.; Dominic Vercellino, RB-LB, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Caleb Adkins, FB-LB-P, 5-11, 215, Sr.; Logan Betts, L, 5-10, 210, Sr.; Dylan Eby, L, 6-4, 270, Sr.; Eli Michel, L, 6-0, 230, Sr.; Orion Parker, L, 6-7, 270, Sr.; Liam LaSure, TE-DL, 6-4, 200, Sr.; Wesley Vick, L, 6-3, 200, Sr.; Lincoln Bradney, WR, 6-3, 170, Sr.

Coach Curtis Larsen’ outlook: “We return all but two starters on both sides of the ball. We will miss the leadership and play of TJ Fitzpatrick, but overall we bring back experience in every position group.”

Ralston

2022: 4-5.

Returning starters (5 offense-6 defense): AJ Ress Conley, RB-LB, 6-0, 170; Sr.; Mateo Espinoza, L, 6-2, 240, Sr.; Conner Brown, RB-LB, 6-1, 180, Jr; Chan Phan, WR-DB, 6-1, 190, Jr.; Alex Diaz, K< 5-11, 180, So.; Anthony Baughman, L, 6-2, 190, Jr.; Anthony Cortijo, FB-LB, 6-0, 170, Jr.; Donnie Williams, OL-LB, 6-0, 180, Jr.

Coach Tyler Zahn’s outlook: “Rams continue to rebuild. Solid group of young kids will need to contribute early. Athletic skill players. O line will need to mature under the tutelage of former Husker and Ram lineman Mike Huff, as we have to replace four starters up front. Looking for young kids in program to continue to grow and learn. Numbers, strength and athleticism continue to improve slowly.”

Next up: Class B District 3: Gretna East, Lincoln Northwest, Seward, Waverly, York.​