Here's a look at the Nebraska high school football teams in Class B District 3.

Gretna East

New school

Top players: Mason Gunn, RB-LB, 5-9, 180, Jr.; Luke Johnson, TE-OLB, 6-2, 190, Jr.; Kale Toledo, L, 6-1, 280, Jr.; Caden Annis, WR-DB, 5-8, 150, So.; Luke Miller, L, 6-2, 200, Jr.; Grayson Fisher, WR-DB, 5-9, 165, Jr.

Coach: Justin Haberman, longtime assistant at Omaha Westside.

Lincoln Northwest

2022: 0-3 on the field; 0-9 overall

Returning starters (11 offense-11 defense): Jack Duval, L, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Dylan Kotik, QB-DB, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Tyler Aldridge, WR-DB, 5-10, 145, Sr.; Daniel Dimas, L, 5-10, 220, Sr.; Genesis Springs, WR-DB, 5-8, 175, Sr.; LaShawn Primes, WR-DB, 5-10, 155, Sr.; Kaiden Wood, RB-LB, 5-10, 205, So.; Carter Mickelson, L, 6-0, 220, Sr.; Jaxyn Barnett, QB, 5-10, 150, So.; Zander Goering, WR-LB, 5-10, 175, So.; Tristen McGhee, L, 6-3, 205, Sr.

Seward

2022: 6-4, made state playoffs

Returning starters (2 offense-4 defense): Treston Hass, QB, 6-3, 185, So.; Josh Ringler, L, 6-0, 200; Kohltyn Lindau, FB-LB, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Ed Knott, RB-DB, 5-11, 180, Jr.; Caden Schadwinkel, LB, 5-11, 180, Jr.

Coach Jamie Opfer’s outlook: “we will be a young group without a lot of experience, similar to our situation last year. We do have a number of players who have rotational experience from last season, but the number of snaps will increase greatly. This group has been working hard to improve physically to handle the increased load. We've been blessed with some great leadership the past few years. I'm excited to see who could step up and lead this team. This is a hungry group that I'm excited to coach.”

Waverly

2022: 9-3, state semifinals.

Returning starters (3 offense-5 defense): Evan Kastens, RB-DB, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Aden Smith, RB-LB, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Landon Oelke, WR-DB, 6-2, 185, Sr.; Drew Moser, LB-TE, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Garrett Rine, WR-DB, 5-9, 160, Sr.; Gabe Griffin, L, 6-2, 215, Sr.; Braden Canoyer, RB-LB, 5-7, 145, Jr.; Harrison Smith, TE-DL, 6-2, 200, Jr.

Coach Reed Manstedt’s outlook: “We have a very strong senior class that has worked really hard this offseason and is ready to make its mark on our program. We lost a lot of key contributors from last year's team but we are excited to see some kids step up to help fill those holes. On offense the development of our line will be extremely important since we do not return any starters up front. On defense we will need to fill some big holes at linebacker and in the secondary.”

York

2022: 7-4, state quarterfinals

Returning starters (7 offense-5 defense): Riley Clark, WR-DB, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Carter Stenger, QB-WR-DB, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Seth Erickson, RB-LB, 6-1, 200, Sr.; Emmanuel Jensen, TE-LB, 6-3, 195, Sr.; Morgan Collingham, RB-LB, 6-3, 220; Elijah Jensen, RB-DB, 5-8, 155, Sr.; Leyton Snodgrass, WR-LB, 6-4, 195, Jr.; Ryan Huston, L, 6-2, 210, Jr.; Keagyn Linden, L, 6-2, 210, Jr.

Coach Glen Snodgrass’ outlook: “We will need to replace a large senior class but we have some nice young players to fill in. Finding the right fit at quarterback will be important as well as filling a few spots in our offensive line. Linebacker and wide receiver should be a strength for this team.”

