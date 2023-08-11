Here's a look at the Nebraska high school football teams in Class B District 4.

* * *

Beatrice

2022: 3-6

Returning starters (5 offense-4 defense): Gage Wolter, L, 5-11, 170, Sr.; Silas Benson, L, 6-4, 260, Sr.; Takeo Glynn, L, 6-3, 280, Sr.; Crew Meints, QB-DB, 6-0, 190, Sr.; Jacob Scholl, L, 6-1, 220, Sr.; Luke Hamilton, WR-DB, 5-11, 170, Sr.

Coach Jeff Kezeor’s outlook: “We return a lot of experience up front. When you have the size we do in the trenches it makes everything else fall into place. It is going to be a major challenge for us the first four weeks of our schedule. We are going to have to be fast learners and develop some toughness quickly, otherwise the season will fly by us.”

Crete

2022: 3-6

Returning starters (6 offense-6 defense): Reece Vertin, QB, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Angel Martinez, RB-LB, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Barrett Eggerling, TE-LB, 6-2, 205, Sr.; Juan Miguel, L, 5-11, 220, Sr.; Cesar Linares, RB-LB, 5-11, 175, Sr.; Quinlan Vondra, OL-LB, 6-0, 205; Everett Heath, L, 5-10, 200, Jr.; Theo Bohling, W-DB, 6-4, 175, Sr.; Emmanuel Valdovinos, L, 6-1, 180, Sr.

Coach Mark Newmyer’s outlook: “We will start a first-time quarterback, but with playing experience. Looking to be competitive all year. Need to start fast.”

Lincoln Pius X

2022: 5-5, made state playoffs

Returning starters (5 offense-4 defense): Jack Schafers, WR-DB, 5-9, 175, Sr.; Dario Occansey, WR-DB,, 5-8, 165, Sr.; Kolbe Volkmer, QB-DB, 6-4, 210, Jr.; Joe Andreasen, RB-LB, 5-10, 190, Jr.; Brett Voss, RB-LB, 5-11, 195, Sr.; Brayden Matulka, L, 5-11, 220, Sr.; Nicholas Steuter, L, 6-2, 220, Jr.; Prestyn Oglesby, L, 6-2, 265, Sr.

Coach Ryan Kearney’s outlook: “Offensively we have three lineman with starting or extensive varsity experience, which will be a solid foundation to build from up front. Our quarterback is a returning starter who has put a lot of time into understanding the game. Our running backs have the potential to turn short runs into the long runs. Defensively we will need to fill more positions left by graduation. Our experience returns in our linebacker and defensive groups so we can lean on them early in the season. We will need our defensive line group to come along quickly.”

Norris

2022: 4-6, made state playoffs

Returning starters (8 offense-6 defense): Blake Macklin, RB-FB, Sr.; Eli Holt, HB-ILB, Sr.; Jax Gates, WR-DB, Sr.; John Hood, WR-DB, Sr.; Jarrett Behrends, QB, Jr.; Brayden Smoryer, L, Sr.; Garrett Dorn, L, Sr.; Manuel Garduno Mendez, L< Sr.; Logan White, WR-DB, Jr.; Ethan Wooledge, L, Jr.

Coach Ty Twarling’s outlook: “Our season looks promising as there will be key players who saw playing time from 2022 and have made some good gains through the offseason. Returning quarterback Jarrett Behrends, who started our last six games as a sophomore, will allow our offense to be more versatile. The offensive line returns three full-time starters. Defensively, Eli Holt will be our leader and has a great feel for the game and physical tools to make him a top linebacker. Jax Gates and John Hood will help in the secondary.”

