Here's a look at the Nebraska high school football teams in Class B District 5.

* * *

Gering

2022: 2-7

Returning starters: Grady Robbins, LB-RB, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Tanner Gartner, RB-DB, 5-11, 175, Sr.; Mitch Moravec, WR-LB, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Mason Gaudreault, WR-DB, 6-0, 190; Dan Marostica, OL-DE, 6-2, 225, Sr.; Zac Aquallo, OG-LB, 5-8, 195, Sr.; Creighton Beals, RB-LB, 5-11, 180, Jr.; Barron Williams, QB-WR-B, 5-10, 175, Jr.; Jackson Harriger, WR-DB, 6-1, 170, Sr.; Bryan Cope, L, 5-10, 245, Sr.; Connor Reinpold, L, 6-0, 275, Sr.; Rece Knight, QB-DB, 6-1, 170, So.; Bo Gable, RB-WR-LB, 6-1, 180, So.; Jackson Howard, QB-DB, 6-2, 180, Sr.

Coach Danny O’Boyle’s outlook: “Skill positions will be improved. Decent speed and athleticism. Lots of varsity experience. Overall depth and numbers a concern.”

Grand Island Northwest

2022: 5-6, state quarterfinals

Returning starters (5 offense-3 defense): Cooper Ewoldt, L, 6-1, 205, Sr.; Tucker Wiegert, L, 6-0, 235, Sr.; Brandon Bykerk, L, 6-4, 220, Jr.; Nathan Carkoski, RB, 6-1, 185, Sr.; Joseph Stein, WR-DL, 6-6, 230, Sr.; Chase Wiegert, WR, 6-1, 180, Sr.

Coach Kevin Stein’s outlook: “We do not return a lot of starters but with the grueling schedule we had, a lot of underclassmen stepped into tough positions and got good quality time. Offensively, we like our skill position players and also return some solid lineman. Defensively we will need to replace our entire defensive line and inside linebackers due to graduation."

Hastings

2022: 2-7

Returning starters (9 offense-9 defense): Carlos Espino, R.3B-LB, Sr.; Blaine Hamik, L, Sr.; Kelyn Jones, L, Sr.; Naz Robinson, DB-RB, Sr.; Landon Hinrichs, WR-DB, Sr.; Landon Devaney, L, Sr.; Chance Vertin, QB-LB, Jr.; Tucker Synek, QB-DB, Jr.; Kooper Kohl, RB-LB, Jr.; Keithan Krings,WR-DB, Jr.; Calub Clark, TE-LB, Sr.; DeAndre Shipman, WR-DB, Sr.

Coach Charlie Shoemaker’s outlook: "We gained a ton of experience last year with the very young team. Only lost a couple seniors who played a lot. We looked to have a very competitive roster and as always it depends on our work this summer that will determine how successful we will be. We need to develop some leadership and stay healthy. Depth is always an issue."

Lexington

2022: 1-8

Returning starters (3 offense-2 defense): Cesar Cano, RB-LB, 5-10, 175, Jr.; Cayden Gibbons, OL, 5-11, 210, Sr.; Sergio Loarca, WR-DB, 5-8, 160. Sr.

Coach Jake Harvey’s outlook: “We are looking to replace a large senior class and we'll have new leadership (with a) first-year head coach. A lot of young but talented players are going to have to step into new roles and play a lot of the snaps. After graduating many starters on both sides of the ball, youth and inexperience are expected.”

Scottsbluff

2022: 10-2, state semifinals

Returning starters (3 offense-4 defense): Sabastien Boyle, RB, 6-0, 210, Sr.; Apolo Camacho, L, 5-11, 230, Sr.; Max Howell, OL, 6-2, 220, Sr.; Carter Reisbig, DB. 6-3, 200, Sr.; Cord Symons, DL/LB, 6-0, 185; Frankie Trevino, LB, 5-9, 190, Sr.

Coach Judson Hall’s outlook: “We look to continue the success of the Bearcat football program in the upcoming season. We will need to develop depth over the summer and in early fall camp at a number of positions. With not a lot of starting positions returning we expect practices to be very competitive. Sebastien Boyle, a two-year starter at running back, will be the strength of our team and will need to be relied on early in the season as younger players develop. We look forward to a small senior class taking ownership of the team and maintaining the high standards in our program.”

Next up: Class A District 1: Columbus, Lincoln East, Lincoln High, Lincoln North Star, Millard South.​