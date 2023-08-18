Here's a look at the high school football teams in the Omaha area that aren't in Classes A and B.

* * *

CLASS C-1

ARLINGTON

2022: 0-9

Returning starters (10 offense-8 defense): Jacob Beans, RB-DL, 5-10, 210, Sr.; Kaden Foust, QB-DB, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Josh Hamre, TE-OLB, 6-0, 175, Sr.; Kolton Gilmore, L, 6-0, 180, Sr.; Tyler Ott, L, 5-11, 190, Sr.; Zane Gerrish, L, 6-4, 290, Jr.; Tim Halley, LB, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Killian McIntosh, RB-LB, 5-11, 185, Jr.; Oliver Ladehoff, OLB, 5-10, 180, So.; Kieryn Grothe, WR-DB, 5-10, 160, Sr.

Coach Colter Mattson’s outlook: “This year we need to grow as a program. We struggled last year to find success in the win column. We battled quite a bit of adversity, but that also built some of our experience under the lights. We will have a bit more depth, however we will still be a young team.”

ASHLAND-GREENWOOD

2022: 9-2, state quarterfinals

Returning starters (7-7): Thomas Spears, WR-DB, 5-8, 145, Jr.; Isaac Carson, WR-DB, 6-2, 170, Sr.; Dane Jacobsen, QB-DB, 6-3, 170, Sr.; Drake Zimmerman, RB-LB, 5-10, 195, Sr.; Ty Carey, TE-OLB, 6-3, 185, Sr.; Aidan Washburn, FB-LB, 5-7, 165, Sr.; Jaden Wilsey, L, 6-4, 215, Sr.; Ben Harris, L, 5-10, 230, Sr.; Landon Sobota, L, 6-4, 280, Jr.

Coach Ryan Thompson’s outlook: “We return a lot of skill position players who have seen a lot of varsity playing time. As always we must replace key senior starters but we feel that our players are up for the challenge since they all played roles throughout 2022. We will have to replace some very talented senior linemen. Our JV linemen had a solid year and most of them were role players in 2022.”

BOYS TOWN

2022: 3-5

Returning starters (6-7): Darian Whitaker, RB-LB, 6-3, 195, Jr.; Taylor Jacobs, RB-LB, 5-8, 185, Jr.; Nyree Poteet-Brown, QB-DB, 5-8, 145, Jr.; Tyler Segar, WR-DB, 5-9, 150, Jr.; Juan Villalpando, OL, 5-10, 220, Sr.; Josh Fennoy, DL, 5-9, 180, Jr.; Jaxon Barrett, L, 6-4, 260, Jr.; Messiah Green, L, 6-2, 205, Jr.

Coach Chris Nizzi’s outlook: “We need to develop greater depth than last season.”

DOUGLAS COUNTY WEST

2022: 5-4

Returning starters (7-7): Ryker Wohlers, WR-DB, 6-3, 185, Sr.; Ted Stenglein, L, 6-2, 205, Sr.; Brady Singer, RB-OLB, 5-11, 189; Charlie Wood, TE-LB, 5-11, 190, Sr.; Wil Reeves, WR-DB, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Jonas Meairs-Richman, WR-DB, 6-0, 170, Sr.; Antwan Wright, WR-DB, 5-9, 140, Sr.; Kelan Bohlen, RB-DB, 6-0, 155, Jr.; Michael Croom, RB-LB, 5-10, 190, Sr.; Roen Murdock, TE-LB, 5-11, 190, Jr.; Hudson Jarecke, L, 5-10, 200, Sr.; Brady Walsh, L, 6-3, 190, Jr.

Coach Mike Troy’s outlook: “Offensive and defensive lines need re-tooling. We’re senior heavy. Skill positions will be good.”

FORT CALHOUN

2022: 4-5

Returning starters (3-5): Colton Miles, DT; Andrew Namuth, NG; Blake Welchert, OLB; Grayson Bouwman, CB; AJ Duros, DB.

Coach Zach Byrd’s outlook: “it's a young team but we have experience in some key positions on defense. Small senior class that we are looking to fill key roles. Offensively there is young experience on the line. Quarterback will be a battle that needs fall practice to sort out. Some young players will need to step up in order to reach our potential.”

OMAHA CONCORDIA

2022: 1-8

Returning starters (2-4): Ryan Stice, DB, Jr.; Carter Sunde, WR-DB, Sr.; Malachi Ellis, OL, Jr.; Peder Ersland, DL, Jr.; George Burnham, DL, Sr.

Coach Matt Marty’s outlook: “We will be young, but have a great group of underclassmen to build around for the future. We also have high character juniors and seniors with varsity experience to lead this young team.”

OMAHA RONCALLI

2022: 7-3, state quarterfinals

Returning starters (8-6): Brady McGill, QB, 6-4, 200, Sr.; Luke Orr, WR, 5-10, 165, Sr.; Carter Gintz, L, 5-11, 240, Sr.; Chris Haman-Macias, RB, 5-10, 180, Sr.; Clayton Shafer, LB, 6-0, 210, Sr.; Caden Shafer, TE, 6-1, 185, So.; Tanner Post, WR, 5-11, 175, Sr.; Charlie Wingate, L, 5-11, 185, Sr.

Coach Tom Kassing’s outlook: “Need to improve in the running game. Need to improve on the line.”

PLATTEVIEW

2022: 6-4, state qualifier

Returning starters (4-3): Reiman Zebert, WR-DB, 6-5, 170, Jr.; Dezmond Straatmann, Wr-LB, 5-10, 160, Sr.; Reed Patera, RB-LB, 5-7, 150, So.; Ben Tuttle, L, 5-10, 220, Sr.; Jaycob Oleson, L, 6-1, 190, Sr.

Coach Mark McLaughlin’s outlook: “We graduated one of our most athletic classes in recent history. There are quite a few players who returned from last year who played in various roles. We have several kids back that started a few games here and a few games there due to injuries. We expect some of those players to be major contributors. There are some holes on the offensive line that need to be patched in, along with replacing our quarterback, several quality receivers and two solid running backs.”

WAHOO

2022: 6-4, state qualifier

Returning starters (6-7): Sam Edmonds, QB-DB, 5-10, 170, Sr.; Josh Edmonds, WR-DB, 5-10, 175, Sr.; Barrett Lavaley, TE-LB, 6-1, 180, Sr.; Jonas Schnakenberg, L, 6-0, 225, Sr.; Avery Wieting, Wr-DB, 5-10, 160, Sr.; Eli Emerson, L, 6-3, 230, Jr.; Brayton Iversen, RB-LB, 5-11, 180, Jr.; Jake Scanlon, L, 6-0, 240, Jr.; Caden Smart, RB-LB, 5-10, 170, Jr.

Coach Chad Fox’s outlook: “We return a good core of our team. Wereally like our young talent that is coming up and we are looking forward to seeing what they could do on Friday nights. Building depth on the offensive and defensive lines is essential as it appears we have enough skill players to be a top 10 team this fall. With a very difficult non-district and district schedule it will be another challenging season, but with more experience coming back than what we have had in some years we are looking at being an improved team.”

Class C-2

LOUISVILLE

Did not return a preview form

WAHOO NEUMANN

2022: 8-2, state qualifier

Returning starters (5-5): Trent Moudry, OG-OLB, 6-2, 215, Sr.; Nolan Van Slyke, OLB, 5-11, 205, Sr.; Conor Booth, RB-LB, 6-2, 215, Jr.; Andrew Meduna, G-DE, 6-3, 220, Jr.; Ben Trede, WR-DB, 6-2, 185, Sr.; Jack Wylie, L, 6-0, 200, Sr.; Connor Schutt, QB-DB, 6-6, 205, Sr.; Eli Johnston, FB-LB, 6-1, 200, Jr.; Aaron Spick, L, 6-1, 215, Sr.; Trevor Sladky, RB-DB, 5-8, 180, Sr.; Will Sasseman,WR-DB, 6-1, 150, Jr,

Coach Jordan Roberts’ outlook: “We will have really good athletes at all skill positions and athletic upfront. Don't have a ton of depth. Could have a special team this year.”

YUTAN

Did not return a preview form

Eight Man-1

CONESTOGA

Did not return a preview form

ELMWOOD-MURDOCK

2022: 9-2, state quarterfinals

Returning starters (4-6): Sam Clements, L, 6-1, 225, Sr.; Riley Wilson, TE-DB, 6-3, 165, Sr.; Will Bauder, L, 6-5.30, Sr.; Tyson Mans, TE-LB, 6-1, 180, Sr.; Reagan vonRentzell, FB-LB, 5-8, 150, Sr.; Kayden Bacon, TE-DE, 6-0, 180, Jr.

Coach Lance Steffen’s outlook: “We graduated a ton of production and a bunch of guys who started a lot of football games. We've been fortunate to be able to start and play a lot of guys the last few years due to injuries and that will help us to fill in some of the gaps those graduations created. We bring back several key guys who have started and played a lot on the offensive and defensive lines and a bunch of skill guys who are ready to take expanded roles both on offense and defense. We will have great team speed, strength and experience in the lines as well as with several key skill guys playing a lot of football last year. We will need to develop a new quarterback and halfback and our secondary will be pretty young but I believe we have guys in those spots are ready to excel in those roles.”

MEAD

2022: 4-5, state qualifier

Returning starters (5-5): Mason Christensen, L, 5-9, 175, Sr.; Chris Hanson, L, 5-11, 180, Sr.; Tanner Price, WR-DB, 5-11, 145, Sr.; Tristan Zwiener, TE-DE, 5-8, 140, Sr.; Quinn Carritt, WR-DB, 5-9, 135, Jr.; Tytus Lee, OL-LB, 6-0, 200, Jr.

Coach Terry Hickman’s outlook: “We lost a number of three- and four-year contributors from last year's senior class. We do have a number of returners with a lot of experience, but maybe lacking experience carrying the team. Senior Tanner Price and Sophomores Mason Reed and Brady Gartner will vie to replace Luke Carritt at quarterback. Might be a case again of getting the strongest eight on the field as Tanner stepped into his own as a wide receiver last year. Defense will likely see a necessity to change up schemes due to a lack of size.”

OMAHA BROWNELL TALBOT

2022: 2-6

Returning starters (4-2): John Schinzel, QB, 6-1, 160, So.; Matt Schinzel, WR, 6-0, 155, Sr.; Jordan Haase, WR, 5-10, 150, Sr.; Will Khoury, OL-LB, 6-0, 170, So.; Jon Primmer, RB-LB, 5-10, 170, So.

Coach Wade Lanum’s outlook: “We're going to be pretty young. We'll have three returning seniors and no juniors. Our sophomore and freshman classes will have decent numbers. With all that we're still pretty optimistic about the season. John Schinzel stepped up big time as a freshman when our senior quarterback went down with a season ending injury in the first game. Likewise Jon Primmer was our freshman middle linebacker last year. He made great strides in the offseason and looks to have a great season as the leader of our defense.”

OMAHA CHRISTIAN

2022: 1-7

Returning starters (7-7): Kade DeJong, WB-CB, 5-7, 150, So.; Jeevan James, WB-CB, 5-11, 160, Jr.; Trenton McCoy, QB-OLB, 6-2, 215, Sr.; Justin Greene, TE-OLB, 6-0, 195, Jr.; Jaden Friesen, OL-DL, 6-2, 230, Jr.; Gabe Kavan, OG-DL, 6-3, 290, Sr.; Andre Kavan, OL-DL, 5-9, 230, Sr.

Coach Chuck Kuhns’ outlook: “We are optimistic about the season. We have good size and experience on the offensive and defensive lines. We have greater depth, which was a problem last year as we had to deal with several injuries. We have our starting quarterback, Trenton McCoy, back and he is a good team leader. I am expecting you to be much improved up front. We think we may have enough pieces to have a winning season.”

WEEPING WATER

2022: 6-5, state quarterfinals

Returning starters (5-5): Riggs Wilson, QB-DB, 5-11, 185, Sr.; Sayler Rhodes, RB-LB, 6-0, 185, Sr.; Brayden Harris, L, 6-3, 205, Sr.; Brennan Demike, L, 5-10, 210, Sr.; Cole Essary, RB-LB, 5-10, 160, Sr.

Coach Chris Smith’s outlook: “We have great senior leaders at all levels. This team has been well coached the last few years and the guys have really put in a lot of work this offseason to improve upon last year's quarterfinal run. The team has high expectations but has really bought into the idea of trusting the process and making every rep count. We need to continue to develop depth along the lines on both sides of the ball. We will be breaking in some new faces this season, especially at linebacker.”​