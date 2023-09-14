Tallon McDonald’s warmup kicks last Friday night were from about 50 yards.

When it came to the real thing, a field goal to end the first half, the Scottsbluff senior was much farther back.

Just inside midfield. A 59-yarder.

“Obviously, I was a little bit nervous because it’s a pretty long distance for a field goal,” McDonald said. “I just I kept my head and eyes straight and I just went out there and did my job.”

His kick against Frederick, Colorado, broke the Class B record of 55 yards and matched the all-class record of 59, set by Millard South’s Chris McClanathan in a 1999 Class A playoff game.

It also gave Scottsbluff a 17-12 lead at halftime on the road. The Bearcats stayed undefeated with a 51-28 win.

Unlike college and pro football, in which a missed field goal gives the other team possession at the spot of the kick, in high school a miss — as long as it gets to the end zone — keeps the opponent at its 20.

With a block being the biggest risk on a kick at the end of the half, Bearcat coach Judson Hall called on McDonald.

“They had punted to us. My thought process was if we could run two plays, obviously wanted to get a few more yards to give him a chance where he’s been consistently making them in practice,” Hall said.

Scottsbluff didn’t pick up many yards. In a timeout, Hall said he talked to his assistants “and then just sent him out there and said, ‘What the heck?’”

“We told him to kick it hard and he did.”

The make, the coach said, will change how he thinks about play calls down the stretch.

“You know you don’t have to get that first down,” Hall said. “If we’re third-and-9, I can be conservative and put it on the hash where Tallon feels comfortable kicking it from and knowing that we have three points kind of in our back pocket. It’s definitely a weapon for us as we continue through the season.”

McDonald, who plays soccer at Scottsbluff, went out for football as a freshman and again as a junior. A quadricep injury slowed him last year. He was mainly a kickoff specialist, though he worked into placement kicks later in the season.

Since he has college kicking in his sights, he attended the Kohl’s Professional Football Camps national invite-only event in Tennessee and a couple of other camps in Colorado in the offseason. He plans to go to a Chris Sailer camp in January.

From the Kohl’s camp, he said, he improved his consistency and got better putting his body through the ball.

Hall said McDonald was diligent throughout the summer working with Scottsbluff’s specialist groups coached by assistant Joe Benson.

“Tallon’s healthy. He has a very active leg,” Hall said. “To go along with that long field goal, he’s pretty consistent on getting the ball in the end zone for our kickoff team.

“We thought special teams would be a strength of our team.”