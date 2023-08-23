The kickoff for Thursday's season opener for Papillion-La Vista and Millard North at Buell Stadium has been pushed back one hour, from 7 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The hope is that the Wet Bulb Globe Temperature meter, standard across the state for measuring the stages of heat prevention for outdoor activities, is within range of allowing team warmups to start sometime around 7 p.m.

The only other Class A game still scheduled for Thursday night is Columbus at Norfolk, in an area where the weeklong heat wave has been less severe. News Channel Nebraska (Cox Channel 116) will carry the 7 p.m. kickoff.

Omaha radio station KXVO will not have a Thursday night game. Its scheduled contest, Lincoln Southeast vs. Elkhorn South, has been rescheduled for 4 p.m. Friday at Elkhorn Stadium. It will not be televised.