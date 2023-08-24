Dad was in the kitchen, making pancakes. Grandma was on the phone.

The son was in the paper.

This was last Sunday, just before the levee broke and the gushers flowed in the Benning house.

It started with the call from Grandma Dee. There was big news. Grandson Caleb was in the Omaha World-Herald as part of the Super Six, the elite group in Nebraska high school football.

Caleb’s proud dad, Damon Benning told his mother he had a digital OWH subscription and would look it up online. Not good enough, his mom said.

“You need to go get a paper,” she said. “You need to have something to keep.”

Damon went out and got some copies. When he came back, the phone rang again.

“She called back,” Damon said. “She could not control her thoughts. Just overwhelming. Very emotional.

“And this is something I’ll be thinking about all season. She said, “My heart is just so full. I’m sorry I can’t control my emotions but your father would be so proud.”

And there came the waterworks. Damon Benning, whose father taught him to be so tough and disciplined, was having a moment.

It’s a moment that should last a season.

It’s a football season that finds defending Class A champion Westside back on top.

And one of the leaders of the back-to-back quest is Caleb Benning, a senior defensive back-wide receiver.

That’s one storyline. So is the ongoing recruitment and decision, with Benning receiving offers from Wisconsin, Kansas, Iowa and his dad’s team, Nebraska.

Then there’s the old man himself, Damon, the former Husker, the local radio host and Husker Network radio analyst — a popular presence in this market with all the comparisons and potential shadow that comes with it.

But there’s another story here, an underlying tale that I came out to Westside to find this week.

Don. Damon. Caleb.

A legacy. A connection.

Don Benning was one of Omaha’s most influential voices in athletics and education. He was the nation’s first black coach at a predominantly white university, leading UNO wrestling to a national championship in 1970. He served as athletic director and assistant principal at Omaha Central, and was assistant superintendent of Omaha Public Schools.

He was a pioneer, a Marine, a community mentor — and doting father and grandfather.

Don Benning passed away in 2017, leaving behind a lifetime of lessons, messages and standards for his son to pass on to his son.

It’s a ticklish thing, this father business. We are all our fathers in certain ways, and when we become fathers, we have to decide which and how many of the lessons to use to shape our own kids.

Damon Benning, like most dads, is figuring it out as he goes.

As Caleb enters one of the great times of his life, Damon is stationed behind, — father first and Westside assistant coach — there to guide.

But there are still times, six years after his father’s death, that Damon wishes his guide was still around to share this time.

And yet, Don is there, now more than ever.

“I do feel him,” Damon said.

He’s been there as Damon has negotiated situations that were very familiar. Like a few years ago, when Caleb said he wanted to attend Westside rather than Omaha North or Central.

“I lost a couple of friends over that, at least people I thought were friends that I had coached with who thought I should have been more hands-on with the decision,” Damon said.

But Damon remembered the time he chose to attend Northwest rather than his father’s choice — Central.

“It did not go over well with my dad,” Damon said.

“But I just remember what my dad told me. He wanted to make sure I was comfortable with the decision. He told me everyone tells you there are consequences to decision making. What they don’t tell you is you have to be able to live with those consequences. And if you can’t you probably ought to have a different course of action.”

That was a lesson Damon passed on to his son.

Other lessons went down a little harder.

When Damon was pitching and the temperature was boiling, Don would turn off the air conditioner in the car so his son could get used to the elements.

Once, Damon said he was “sick as a dog” but his dad insisted he travel to Tabor, Iowa, to fulfill his commitment to pitch. Damon threw a no-hitter.

“Pushing me through those things was kind of how I was raised,” Damon said.

Then there was the fall of 1992, his freshman year at Nebraska, when Damon wanted to leave Nebraska because he was being redshirted.

“My dad said, “You can quit, you just can’t come home,” Damon said. “I asked to speak to my mother. He said she’s going to tell you the same thing. She just might say 'where you going to live?'”

That was the old Marine, who had gone to Omaha Tech and North and was trying to become an administrator and coach in OPS at a time when blacks weren’t being considered.

Damon said Milo Bail (president) and Al Caniglia (football coach) hired Don to become wrestling coach so he wouldn’t leave Omaha. He would later get hired by Central as AD.

“His perception on how to attack life was that you had to fight back,” Damon said. “There was not going to be any giving in. People could tell you no, but it really meant not yet. My dad would say that a lot.

“There are times when I’m that way with (Caleb). There are times when I want him to step on it. I’ve tried to instill in him, you can be a really nice guy, hold the door open for people, but when it’s 'Go' time it’s 'Go' time.”

But Damon recalled a time last season when Caleb broke his collarbone in a game and would miss several games. Sitting in the tent on the sideline, Caleb surprised his dad by asking, “Why me?”

“In this uncanny way I asked my dad that very question after UCLA (1993) when I got benched on national TV,” Damon said. “That wasn’t something I was allowed to say in our house.

“My dad said because life can be a cruel teacher but there’s always lessons to be learned.”

Rather than recite that line to Caleb, Damon hugged him, told him he was proud of him and stepped outside the tent to gather his emotions.

Don knew the first rule of fatherhood: show up. He was always one of the first at the stadium for a Northwest football game. Or one of Damon’s Nebraska games. There were post-game talks. Father and son always talked.

Damon remembered those lessons when it was his turn.

Caleb says he’s always loved football, always been aggressive, always been a threat to break a lamp making a circus catch in the living room playing catch with his dad.

He got a waiver and was playing flag football at four years old. Then tackle — yes tackle — at age five.

“The only way we were going to do it was if I could teach him the correct way to tackle,” Damon said. “There were times I second-guessed myself but we never had any problems.”

All the way up, through Omaha Skyhawks and Little Vikes, Damon has kept one eye on his shadow. He couldn’t let it creep too close.

Don had cast his own large shadow in Omaha. Damon felt it. And with him being a 90’s Husker in the media, he knew Caleb would feel it, too.

Caleb laughs telling the story of how he discovered his father was MVP of the 1997 Orange Bowl.

“I looked in the closet for my winter coat,” Caleb said. “And there on top was his Orange Bowl MVP trophy.”

“He said, “Are those oranges real?” Damon laughed.

Damon wouldn’t flaunt his Husker days or smother his son with them. If Caleb asked, sure. He’d tell stories. On occasion Tony Veland, Clinton Childs and Tommie Frazier would come to the house and tell Caleb all about his dad.

“I’ve watched that Orange Bowl,” Caleb said. “A couple of games against Miami. He really doesn’t talk about himself. More people talk about him than he does for sure.”

Caleb has his own tribute to his father’s No. 21. He wears No. 2 in basketball and No. 1 in football.

“He’s got a sense of humor,” Damon said. “He has a lot of my Dad’s mannerisms. Doesn’t give you much. Makes his words count.”

Don passed when Caleb was 12. He would attend his youth games. Grandpa and grandson bonded together over Sunday dinner.

“Every time I went to grandma’s for Sunday dinner, he would call me into his office,” Caleb said. “I’d get a couple orange slices. He would give me a lesson.

“Keep your grades up. Do what’s right and respect others. Everything was about life. He didn’t focus on sports. He was more concerned about what kind of person I would become.”

Don Benning insisted on family dinner every night. So, too, does Damon. Like father, like son.

One of the dinner topics won’t be recruiting. Damon has tried to stay out of the process, being there for guidance. Caleb says “I know where his heart is.”

Damon knows his father would have done the same. Or would he?

“My dad was such a huge Nebraska fan,” Damon said. “He had a really good relationship with Bob Devaney. Johnny Rodgers calls me his nephew. I wonder if it came down to it, would my dad tell Caleb he wanted him to go to Nebraska?”

Damon smiles at the thought. We’ll never know. But it’s fun to interject his dad into this conversation, and this special season. He would want to be here. And, he is.

Fall is back. Kickoff is here. The Benning’s calendar is full. So are their hearts.