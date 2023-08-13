Anthony Kling did a bit of everything during a historic season for Pawnee City in 2022.

Offense, defense, special teams. Kling made an impact in every phase for a team that reached the Six Man state final for the first time.

"Everything seems to come natural for him. He just has a knack for things," Pawnee coach Scott Brumbaugh said. "He's kind of the dream kid when you play Six Man. In Six Man, if you have a kid who can run and can throw, it puts a lot of strain on that defense."

Kling helped spark an offense that averaged 50.5 points per game, finishing with more than 350 yards passing, rushing and receiving.

On defense, the 165-pounder was an all-stater. He recorded 92 tackles and nine interceptions — Pawnee City had 10 picks as a team. Brumbaugh said his team was very good up front defensively to pressure quarterbacks, then Kling "used his natural instincts" to create turnovers.

And on special teams, he kicked extra points, averaged 36.4 yards per punt and was the team's primary return man, which included a punt return for a touchdown.

That helped the Indians go 9-3. Two of their three losses came to Lincoln Parkview, including a 50-25 decision in the state final at Kearney.

Brumbaugh said the athletic Kling, who also averaged 17.7 points per game in basketball last winter, will be counted on to help fill the void left by Andy Maloley, Pawnee's top offensive weapon in 2022. Maloley, one of three seniors on last year's team, rushed for 1,695 yards and 30 touchdowns.

"We relied a lot on them, now someone's going to have to step up and fill that role of leading us," Brumbaugh said. "We have everything we need, it's a matter of whether we can get those pieces to fit together like last year."

Besides Kling, Pawnee returns a pair of productive seniors in Jett Farwell and Justin Pierce.

Pierce threw for 1,122 yards last year while Farwell rushed for 740 yards and caught 29 passes for 627 yards. Kling, meanwhile, averaged nearly 10 yards per carry and finished with 384 yards. He also had 17 catches for 387 yards.

"I think we have two of the best receivers," Brumbaugh said. "I don't remember either of them dropping hardly any balls. Jett's got incredible speed, Anthony's not too far behind him.

"They run well, they jump well, they make Justin's job a lot easier."

Pawnee opened its season Aug. 18 against St. Edward.

TOP 10

— Preseason rankings by Stu Pospisil

GAMES TO WATCH

Arthur County at Cody-Kilgore, Sept. 1: Arthur County won 48-30 in 2022.

Potter-Dix at Hay Springs, Sept. 7: Potter-Dix won 65-14 at home.

Lincoln Parkview at Pawnee City, Sept. 29: Parkview won 43-16 in the regular season and 50-25 in the state final in Kearney.

SEM at Shelton, Oct. 20: The visiting Mustangs won twice at home, 54-27 and 50-26.

— By Stu Pospisil

RETURNING ALL-STATERS

Caden Frey (Red Cloud, 6-5/220, Sr., E/DL)

Jaxton Supencheck (Lincoln Parkview, 6-0/200, Sr., E/DL)

Riley Strawder (Wallace, 6-2/200, Sr., DL)

Dane Pilakowski (Arthur County, 5-11/175, Sr., DL)

Anthony Kling (Pawnee City, 5-11/165, Jr., TE/DB)

— By Stu Pospisil

Photos: All-Nebraska football teams through the years 2022 2021 2020 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015 2014 2013 2012 2011 2010 2009 2008 2007 2006 2005 2004