Check out Stu Pospisil's picks for Week 3 of Nebraska high school football.
* * *
Stu's picks in bold type
Stu's record: Last week, 95-37, .720; Season: 302-104, .744
THURSDAY
CLASS A
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Northeast
Omaha Benson vs. Omaha North
Omaha Northwest at Bellevue East
CLASS B
Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North
CLASS C-1
West Point-Beemer at Columbus Scotus
People are also reading…
EIGHT MAN
Boyd County at O’Neill St. Mary’s
Southwest at Creek Valley
Wynot at Randolph
SIX MAN
Lincoln Parkview at Heartland Lutheran
FRIDAY
CLASS A
Bellevue West at Kearney
Lincoln High at Grand Island
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln North Star
Millard North at Omaha Westside
Millard South at Gretna
Norfolk at Fremont
North Platte at Columbus
Omaha Bryan at Omaha Buena Vista
Omaha Central vs. Elkhorn South
Omaha Creighton Prep vs. Millard West
Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln Southwest
Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Burke
South Sioux City at Omaha South
CLASS B
Blair at Omaha Gross
Elkhorn at Omaha Skutt
Elkhorn Mount Michael at Plattsmouth
Gering at Ogallala
Gretna East at Ralston
Hastings at Seward
Lincoln Northwest at Beatrice
Lincoln Pius X at Bennington
Norris at Waverly
Schuyler at Crete
York at Scottsbluff
CLASS C-1
Alliance at Gothenburg
Arlington at Lincoln Christian
Auburn at Ashland-Greenwood
Aurora at Platteview
Boys Town at Falls City
Broken Bow at O’Neill
Cozad at Lexington
Douglas County West at Boone Central
Fairbury at Minden
Fort Calhoun at Central City
Holdrege at McCook
Mitchell at Sidney
Nebraska City at Wahoo
Omaha Concordia at Lincoln Lutheran
Pierce at Omaha Roncalli
St. Paul at Columbus Lakeview
Syracuse at Adams Central
Valentine at Chadron
Wayne at Raymond Central
CLASS C-2
Amherst at Doniphan-Trumbull
Centennial at Battle Creek
Chase County at Gibbon
Fremont Bergan at West Holt
Kearney Catholic at Milford
Logan View/Scribner-Snyder at Hartington Cedar Catholic
Norfolk Catholic at Louisville
North Bend at Yutan
Oakland-Craig at Ponca
Ord at Gordon-Rushville
Tekamah-Herman at Malcolm
Tri County at David City
Wahoo Neumann at Hastings St. Cecilia
Wilber-Clatonia at Fillmore Central
Wood River at Centura
EIGHT MAN
Ainsworth at Niobrara/Verdigre
Arapahoe at Alma
Axtell at Silver Lake
Bancroft-Rosalie at Lyons-Decatur
Bayard at Morrill
BDS at Nebraska City Lourdes
Burwell at Ansley-Litchfield
Cambridge at Southern Valley
Clarkson/Leigh at Shelby-Rising City
Conestoga at Weeping Water
Dundy County-Stratton at Bertrand
Elm Creek at Central Valley
Elmwood-Murdock vs. Omaha Christian
Elgin/Pope John at CWC
Falls City Sacred Heart at Diller-Odell
Freeman at EMF
Fullerton at Nebraska Lutheran
Giltner at High Plains
Hartington-Newcastle at Crofton
Hemingford at Bridgeport
Hi-Line at Arcadia-Loup City
Hitchcock County at Loomis
Homer at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Howells-Dodge at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Humphrey St. Francis vs. East Butler
Johnson-Brock at Humboldt-Table Rock-Steinauer
Kenesaw at Deshler
Kimball at Perkins County
Lawrence-Nelson at Blue Hill
Leyton at Anselmo-Merna
Maywood-Hayes Center at Medicine Valley
McCool Junction at Heartland
Mead at Omaha Brownell Talbot
Mullen at Hyannis
Neligh-Oakdale at Elkhorn Valley
North Central at Plainview
Osceola at Palmer
Pender at Wisner-Pilger
Pleasanton at Ravenna
Riverside at Nebraska Christian
Sandhills Valley at Maxwell
Sandhills/Thedford at South Loup
Sandy Creek at Sutton
Southern at Johnson County
Stanton at West Point GACC, 6
Summerland at Norfolk Lutheran
Sutherland at North Platte St. Patrick's
Tri County Northeast at Wakefield
Thayer Central at Palmyra
Twin Loup at Overton
Twin River at Cross County
Walthill at Winside
Wausa at Creighton
SIX MAN
Cody-Kilgore at Santee
Dorchester at Harvard
Franklin at Meridian
Hay Springs at Arthur County
Lewiston at Wilcox-Hildreth
Red Cloud at Pawnee City
Shelton at Paxton
Sioux County at Potter-Dix
South Platte at Wallace
Stuart at Brady
SATURDAY
CLASS C-2
Grand Island Central Catholic at David City Aquinas
The Nebraska high school football schedule this week, with selections by The World-Herald’s Stu Pospisil in bold type (Last week, 95-37, .720; Season: 302-104, .744).
Game times 7 p.m. unless noted
Thursday
CLASS A
Lincoln East vs. Lincoln Northeast
At Seacrest Field
101.5/1240 (Lincoln)
Omaha Benson vs. Omaha North
At Kinnick
Omaha Northwest at Bellevue East
KXVO-Channel 15 (Omaha)
CLASS B
Grand Island Northwest vs. Elkhorn North
At Elkhorn Stadium
103.1 (Ravenna)
CLASS C-1
West Point-Beemer at Columbus Scotus
NCN; 101.1 (Columbus)
EIGHT MAN
Boyd County at O’Neill St. Mary’s
102.9 (O’Neill)
Southwest at Creek Valley
105.3 (McCook)
Wynot at Randolph
SIX MAN
Lincoln Parkview at GI Heartland Lutheran
Friday
CLASS A
Bellevue West at Kearney
NCN South; 1340 (Kearney)
Lincoln High at Grand Island
99.7 (Grand Island)
Lincoln Southeast vs. Lincoln North Star
At Seacrest
101.5/1240 (Lincoln)
Millard North at Omaha Westside
Millard South at Gretna
Norfolk at Fremont
94.5 (Norfolk), 1340 (Fremont)
North Platte at Columbus, 6
1410/98.1 (North Platte)
Omaha Bryan at Omaha Buena Vista
Omaha Central vs. Elkhorn South
At Elkhorn Stadium
Omaha Creighton Prep vs. Millard West
At Buell
Papillion-La Vista vs. Lincoln Southwest
At Union Bank Stadium
Papillion-La Vista South at Omaha Burke
South Sioux City at Omaha South
CLASS B
Blair at Omaha Gross
At Bryan
Elkhorn at Omaha Skutt
Elkhorn Mount Michael at Plattsmouth
Gering at Ogallala
Gretna East at Ralston
Hastings at Seward
1370/95.9 (York)
Lincoln Northwest at Beatrice
1450/94.7 (Beatrice)
Lincoln Pius X at Bennington
Norris at Waverly
93.7 (Lincoln)
Schuyler at Crete
York at Scottsbluff
103.5 (York)
CLASS C-1
Alliance at Gothenburg
1400 (Alliance)
Arlington at Lincoln Christian
Auburn at Ashland-Greenwood
Aurora at Platteview
97.3 (Aurora)
Boys Town at Falls City
Broken Bow at O’Neill
99.5/1350 (O’Neill)
Cozad at Lexington
100.1/1580 (Cozad)
Douglas County West at Boone Central
Fairbury at Minden
Fort Calhoun at Central City
Holdrege at McCook
1380/96.9, Holdrege; 96.1; 93.9 (McCook)
Mitchell at Sidney
Nebraska City at Wahoo
Omaha Concordia at Lincoln Lutheran
Pierce at Omaha Roncalli
St. Paul at Columbus Lakeview
96.5 (Grand Island)
Syracuse at Adams Central
1550/92.7 (Hastings)
Valentine at Chadron
610 (Chadron)
Wayne at Raymond Central
CLASS C-2
Amherst at Doniphan-Trumbull
Centennial at Battle Creek
Chase County at Gibbon
Fremont Bergan at West Holt
105.5 (Fremont)
Hershey at Holyoke, Colo.
Kearney Catholic at Milford
1460/92.1, Kearney
Logan View/SS at Hartington Cedar Catholic
Norfolk Catholic at Louisville
North Bend at Yutan
Oakland-Craig at Ponca
Ord at Gordon-Rushville, 6 MT
1060 (Ord)
Tekamah-Herman at Malcolm
Tri County at David City
Wahoo Neumann at Hastings St. Cecilia, 6:30
102.7 (Omaha); 1230/104.1 (Hastings)
Wilber-Clatonia at Fillmore Central
99.5 (Fairbury)
Wood River at Centura
EIGHT MAN
Ainsworth at Niobrara/Verdigre
1400/106.3 (Ainsworth)
Arapahoe at Alma
880/106.9/98.5 (Lexington)
Axtell at Silver Lake
Bancroft-Rosalie at Lyons-Decatur
107.9 (West Point)
Bayard at Morrill
BDS at Nebraska City Lourdes
Burwell at Ansley-Litchfield
103.9 (Ord)
Cambridge at Southern Valley
102.1 (Cambridge)
Clarkson/Leigh at Shelby-Rising City
93.5 (Columbus)
Conestoga at Weeping Water
Dundy County-Stratton at Bertrand
Elm Creek at Central Valley
Elmwood-Murdock vs. Omaha Christian
At Bennington Elementary
Elgin/Pope John at CWC
Falls City Sacred Heart at Diller-Odell
1230/107.1 (Falls City)
Freeman at EMF
Fullerton at Nebraska Lutheran
Giltner at High Plains
Hartington-Newcastle at Crofton
NCN North
Hemingford at Bridgeport, 2
Hi-Line at Arcadia-Loup City
Hitchcock County at Loomis
Homer at Laurel-Concord-Coleridge
Howells-Dodge at Humphrey/Lindsay Holy Family
Humphrey St. Francis vs. East Butler
At Dwight
Johnson-Brock at Humboldt-TRS
101.3 (Falls City)
Kenesaw at Deshler
103.9 (Superior)
Kimball at Perkins County
104.3 (Kimball)
Lawrence-Nelson at Blue Hill
Leyton at Anselmo-Merna
Maywood-Hayes Center at Medicine Valley, 2:30
103.9 (McCook), 105.3 (McCook)
McCool Junction at Heartland
104.9 (York)
Mead at Omaha Brownell Talbot
Mullen at Hyannis
Neligh-Oakdale at Elkhorn Valley
North Central at Plainview
92.7 (Ainsworth)
Osceola at Palmer
Pender at Wisner-Pilger
Pleasanton at Ravenna
98.9 (Kearney)
Riverside at Nebraska Christian
Sandhills Valley at Maxwell
Sandhills/Thedford at South Loup
Sandy Creek at Sutton
Southern at Johnson County
Stanton at West Point GACC, 6
At Beemer City Park
97.5 (Norfolk)
Summerland at Norfolk Lutheran
102.9 (O’Neill), 106.7 (Norfolk)
Sutherland at North Platte St. Patrick's
1240/106.1 (North Platte)
Tri County Northeast at Wakefield
Thayer Central at Palmyra
Twin Loup at Overton
92.3 (Sargent)
Twin River at Cross County
100.3 (Central City)
Walthill at Winside
Wausa at Creighton
SIX MAN
Cody-Kilgore at Santee
Dorchester at Harvard
Fleming, Colo. at Crawford
Franklin at Meridian
Hay Springs at Arthur County
Lewiston at Wilcox-Hildreth
Red Cloud at Pawnee City
Shelton at Paxton
Sioux County at Potter-Dix
South Platte at Wallace
Stuart at Brady
Saturday
CLASS C-2
Grand Island Central Catholic at David City Aquinas, Noon
1430/105.5, (Grand Island)