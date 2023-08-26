Here is a complete look at the World-Herald's coverage of Nebraska high school football's Week 1 on Friday night.
Here's a look at how the top 10 high school football teams in each class did this week.
Check out the Nebraska high school football scores from August 25.
Check out highlights some notable games and top performances from Friday night's action in Nebraska high school football.
Khalil "Champ" Davis hauled in three strikes from Power Five passer prospect Sebastian Circo — 35, 72 and 36 yards — to enable Circo to outduel Husker QB commit Danny Kaelin in the No. 5 Vikings’ season-opening win over No. 2 Bellevue West.
Top-ranked Omaha Westside cruised to a victory over Omaha Creighton Prep in the Warriors' season opener.
Photos: Nebraska high school football, week 1
Bellevue West's Kenny Bryant gets called for pass interference on a pass intended Omaha North's Titan Glassman at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Omaha North's Mykel Johnson tries to tackle Bellevue West's TJ Whaley at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Omaha North's Khalil Davis catches a touchdown pass in front of Bellevue West's Kenny Bryant at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Omaha North's Khalil Davis runs a 72-yard touchdown reception in the third quarter against Bellevue West's Kenny Bryant, left, and Araf Evans Jr at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Bellevue West's CJ Gauff breaks a tackle against Omaha North at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Bellevue West's Kenny Bryant, left, gets called for pass interference on a pass intended Omaha North's Titan Glassman at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Omaha North's Mykel Johnson loses his helmet while tackling Bellevue West's TJ Whaley at Bellevue West on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Omaha Westside's Anthony Rezac (5) celebrates a touchdown during the second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Omaha Westside's Jahmez Ross (6) runs the ball during the second quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Omaha Westside's Finn Christensen (15) stiff-arms Omaha Creighton Prep's Silas Bush (94) as he runs the ball during the fourth quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Omaha Creighton Prep's Michael Burt (87) catches the pass in front of Omaha Westside's Jordon Hurst (3) during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Omaha Westside's Nick Anglim (33) tackles Omaha Creighton Prep's Tony Coniglio (5) during the first quarter in Omaha on Friday, Aug. 25, 2023.
Millard North's Pierce Mooberry tries to tackle Papillion-La Vista's Payton Prestito at Buell Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
Millard North's Henry Rehberg tackles Papillion-La Vista's Jordan Barrientos at Buell Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
Papillion-La Vista's Owen Bogacz tries to tackle Millard North's Desmond Dhaenens at Buell Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
Papillion-La Vista's Payton Prestito. scores in the first quarter against Millard North at Buell Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
Papillion-La Vista's Travis Hines II tries to tackle Millard North's Evan Hansen at Buell Stadium on Thursday, Aug. 24, 2023.
Nebraska high school football preseason rankings by Stu Pospisil.
